(Alliance News) - Baillie Gifford UK Growth Trust PLC on Friday said Neil Rogan has been appointed as non-executive director, as of January 1.

The London-based investment firm said it is the company's intention that Rogan will take on the role of chair once Carolan Dobson steps down at the company's September 2024 annual general meeting.

Currently, Rogan is non-executive chair of Invesco Asia Trust PLC and non-executive director of JPMorgan Global Growth & Income PLC.

Previously, he was chair of Murray Income Trust PLC. Murray Income is a FTSE 250-listed investment trust focused on risk-averse income seekers.

Shares in Baillie Gifford UK Growth were down 0.1% to 155.24 pence each in London on Friday around midday.

