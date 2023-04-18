Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BCSF   US05684B1070

BAIN CAPITAL SPECIALTY FINANCE, INC.

(BCSF)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00:02 2023-04-18 pm EDT
11.71 USD   -3.06%
Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. Schedules Earnings Release for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2023

04/18/2023 | 05:09pm EDT
Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. (NYSE: BCSF, the “Company”) today announced it will report its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2023 on Tuesday, May 9, 2023 after market close. Management will host a conference call on Wednesday, May 10, 2023 at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss the Company’s financial results.

Conference Call Information:

A conference call to discuss the Company’s financial results will be held live at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time on May 10, 2023. Please visit BCSF’s webcast link located on the Events & Presentations page of the Investor Resources section of BCSF’s website at http://www.baincapitalspecialtyfinance.com for a slide presentation that complements the Earnings Conference Call.

Participants are also invited to access the conference call by dialing one of the following numbers:

  • Domestic: 1-888-886-7786
  • International: 1-416-764-8658
  • Conference ID: 86384699

All participants will need to reference “Bain Capital Specialty Finance - First Quarter Ended March 31, 2023 Earnings Conference Call” once connected with the operator. All participants are asked to dial in 10-15 minutes prior to the call.

Replay Information:

An archived replay will be available approximately three hours after the conference call concludes through May 17, 2023 via a webcast link located on the Investor Resources section of BCSF’s website, and via the dial-in numbers listed below:

  • Domestic: 1-844-512-2921
  • International: 1-412-317-6671
  • Conference ID: 86384699

About Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. is an externally managed specialty finance company focused on lending to middle-market companies. BCSF is managed by BCSF Advisors, L.P., an SEC-registered investment adviser and a subsidiary of Bain Capital Credit, L.P. Since commencing investment operations on October 13, 2016, and through December 31, 2022, BCSF has invested approximately $6.5 billion in aggregate principal amount of debt and equity investments prior to any subsequent exits or repayments. BCSF’s investment objective is to generate current income and, to a lesser extent, capital appreciation through direct originations of secured debt, including first lien, first lien/last out, unitranche and second lien debt, investments in strategic joint ventures, equity investments and, to a lesser extent, corporate bonds. BCSF has elected to be regulated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain information contained herein may contain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements other than statements of historical facts included herein may constitute forward-looking statements and are not guarantees of future performance or results and involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements as a result of a number of factors, including those described from time to time in filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company undertakes no duty to update any forward-looking statement made herein. All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release.


© Business Wire 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 234 M - -
Net income 2023 107 M - -
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 7,22x
Yield 2023 12,6%
Capitalization 780 M 780 M -
Capi. / Sales 2023 3,34x
Capi. / Sales 2024 3,44x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 80,4%
Managers and Directors
Michael A. Ewald Chief Executive Officer & Director
Michael J. Boyle President & Director
Sally F. Dornaus Chief Financial Officer
Jeffrey Brooks Hawkins Chairman
James Goldman Chief Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BAIN CAPITAL SPECIALTY FINANCE, INC.1.51%780
BLACKROCK, INC.-1.45%104 684
UBS GROUP AG8.83%64 739
APOLLO GLOBAL MANAGEMENT, INC.1.58%37 235
BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORPORATION (THE)1.85%35 370
AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL, INC.0.08%32 765
