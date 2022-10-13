Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BCSF   US05684B1070

BAIN CAPITAL SPECIALTY FINANCE, INC.

(BCSF)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-10-13 pm EDT
12.27 USD   +2.94%
04:34pBain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. Schedules Earnings Release for the Third Quarter Ended September 30, 2022
BU
08/29Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
08/29Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. Enters into the Second Amendment
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. Schedules Earnings Release for the Third Quarter Ended September 30, 2022

10/13/2022 | 04:34pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. (NYSE: BCSF, the “Company”) today announced it will report its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2022 on Wednesday, November 9, 2022 after market close. Management will host a conference call on Thursday, November 10, 2022 at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss the Company’s financial results.

Conference Call Information:

A conference call to discuss the Company’s financial results will be held live at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time on November 10, 2022. Please visit BCSF’s webcast link located on the Events & Presentations page of the Investor Resources section of BCSF’s website at http://www.baincapitalbdc.com for a slide presentation that complements the Earnings Conference Call.

Participants are also invited to access the conference call by dialing one of the following numbers:

  • Domestic: 1-888-204-4368
  • International: 1-323-994-2093
  • Conference ID: 6606318

All participants will need to reference “Bain Capital Specialty Finance - Third Quarter Ended September 30, 2022 Earnings Conference Call” once connected with the operator. All participants are asked to dial in 10-15 minutes prior to the call.

Replay Information:

An archived replay will be available approximately three hours after the conference call concludes through November 17, 2022 via a webcast link located on the Investor Resources section of BCSF’s website, and via the dial-in numbers listed below:

  • Domestic: 1-844-512-2921
  • International: 1-412-317-6671
  • Conference ID: 6606318#

About Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. is an externally managed specialty finance company focused on lending to middle-market companies. BCSF is managed by BCSF Advisors, L.P., an SEC-registered investment adviser and a subsidiary of Bain Capital Credit, L.P. Since commencing investment operations on October 13, 2016, and through June 30, 2022, BCSF has invested approximately $5.8 billion in aggregate principal amount of debt and equity investments prior to any subsequent exits or repayments. BCSF’s investment objective is to generate current income and, to a lesser extent, capital appreciation through direct originations of secured debt, including first lien, first lien/last out, unitranche and second lien debt, investments in strategic joint ventures, equity investments and, to a lesser extent, corporate bonds. BCSF has elected to be regulated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain information contained herein may contain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements other than statements of historical facts included herein may constitute forward-looking statements and are not guarantees of future performance or results and involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements as a result of a number of factors, including those described from time to time in filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company undertakes no duty to update any forward-looking statement made herein. All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release.


© Business Wire 2022
All news about BAIN CAPITAL SPECIALTY FINANCE, INC.
04:34pBain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. Schedules Earnings Release for the Third Quarter E..
BU
08/29Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Other E..
AQ
08/29Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. Enters into the Second Amendment
CI
08/04Transcript : Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc., Q2 2022 Earnings Call, Aug..
CI
08/03Bain Capital Specialty : Q2 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
08/03Bain Capital Specialty Finance : Announces June 30, 2022 Financial Results and Declares Th..
PU
08/03Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. Announces June 30, 2022 Financial Results and Decl..
BU
08/03Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. Declares Dividend for the Third Quarter of 2022, P..
CI
08/03Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Othe..
AQ
08/03BAIN CAPITAL SPECIALTY FINANCE, INC. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial..
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on BAIN CAPITAL SPECIALTY FINANCE, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 182 M - -
Net income 2022 98,1 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 7,87x
Yield 2022 11,4%
Capitalization 770 M 770 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 4,22x
Capi. / Sales 2023 3,85x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 80,4%
Chart BAIN CAPITAL SPECIALTY FINANCE, INC.
Duration : Period :
Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BAIN CAPITAL SPECIALTY FINANCE, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 11,92 $
Average target price 14,75 $
Spread / Average Target 23,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Michael A. Ewald Chief Executive Officer & Director
Michael J. Boyle President & Director
Sally F. Dornaus Chief Financial Officer
Jeffrey Brooks Hawkins Chairman
James Goldman Chief Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BAIN CAPITAL SPECIALTY FINANCE, INC.-19.33%770
BLACKROCK, INC.-41.99%80 073
BROOKFIELD ASSET MANAGEMENT INC.-30.45%60 270
UBS GROUP AG-14.95%45 588
BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORPORATION (THE)-35.80%30 134
AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL, INC.-12.68%28 491