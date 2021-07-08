Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BCSF   US05684B1070

BAIN CAPITAL SPECIALTY FINANCE, INC.

(BCSF)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. : Schedules Earnings Release for the Second Quarter Ended June 30, 2021

07/08/2021 | 04:17pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. (NYSE: BCSF, the “Company”) today announced it will report its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021 on Wednesday, August 4, 2021 after market close. Management will host a conference call on Thursday, August 5, 2021 at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss the Company’s financial results.

Conference Call Information:

A conference call to discuss the Company’s financial results will be held live at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time on August 5, 2021. Please visit BCSF’s webcast link located on the Events & Presentations page of the Investor Resources section of BCSF’s website at http://www.baincapitalbdc.com for a slide presentation that complements the Earnings Conference Call.

Participants are also invited to access the conference call by dialing one of the following numbers:

  • Domestic: 1-888-254-3590
  • International: 1-323-994-2082
  • Conference ID: 8880299

All participants will need to reference “Bain Capital Specialty Finance - Second Quarter Ended June 30, 2021 Earnings Conference Call” once connected with the operator. All participants are asked to dial in 10-15 minutes prior to the call.

Replay Information:

An archived replay will be available approximately three hours after the conference call concludes through August 12, 2021 via a webcast link located on the Investor Resources section of BCSF’s website, and via the dial-in numbers listed below:

  • Domestic: 1-844-512-2921
  • International: 1-412-317-6671
  • Conference ID: 8880299#

About Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. is an externally managed specialty finance company focused on lending to middle-market companies. BCSF is managed by BCSF Advisors, L.P., an SEC-registered investment adviser and a subsidiary of Bain Capital Credit, L.P. Since commencing investment operations on October 13, 2016, and through March 31, 2021, BCSF has invested approximately $4,196.8 million in aggregate principal amount of debt and equity investments prior to any subsequent exits or repayments. BCSF’s investment objective is to generate current income and, to a lesser extent, capital appreciation through direct originations of secured debt, including first lien, first lien/last out, unitranche and second lien debt, investments in strategic joint ventures, equity investments and, to a lesser extent, corporate bonds. BCSF has elected to be regulated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain information contained herein may contain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements other than statements of historical facts included herein may constitute forward-looking statements and are not guarantees of future performance or results and involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements as a result of a number of factors, including those described from time to time in filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company undertakes no duty to update any forward-looking statement made herein. All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release.


© Business Wire 2021
All news about BAIN CAPITAL SPECIALTY FINANCE, INC.
04:17pBAIN CAPITAL SPECIALTY FINANCE, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condi..
AQ
04:17pBAIN CAPITAL SPECIALTY FINANCE, INC. : Schedules Earnings Release for the Second..
BU
05/28BAIN CAPITAL SPECIALTY FINANCE, INC. : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Securi..
AQ
05/06BAIN CAPITAL SPECIALTY : Q1 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
05/05BAIN CAPITAL SPECIALTY FINANCE, INC. : Announces March 31, 2021 Financial Result..
BU
05/05BAIN CAPITAL SPECIALTY FINANCE, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condi..
AQ
05/05BAIN CAPITAL SPECIALTY FINANCE  : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financ..
AQ
04/06BAIN CAPITAL SPECIALTY FINANCE, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condi..
AQ
04/06BAIN CAPITAL SPECIALTY FINANCE, INC. : Schedules Earnings Release for the First ..
BU
03/12BAIN CAPITAL SPECIALTY FINANCE, INC. : Termination of a Material Definitive Agre..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 173 M - -
Net income 2021 97,6 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 10,1x
Yield 2021 8,91%
Capitalization 986 M 986 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 5,71x
Capi. / Sales 2022 5,71x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 81,2%
Chart BAIN CAPITAL SPECIALTY FINANCE, INC.
Duration : Period :
Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BAIN CAPITAL SPECIALTY FINANCE, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 15,27 $
Average target price 15,38 $
Spread / Average Target 0,69%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Michael A. Ewald Chief Executive Officer & Director
Michael Boyle President
Sally F. Dornaus Chief Financial Officer
Jeffrey Brooks Hawkins Chairman
James Goldman Chief Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BAIN CAPITAL SPECIALTY FINANCE, INC.25.89%1 041
BLACKROCK, INC.24.86%133 313
BROOKFIELD ASSET MANAGEMENT INC.20.81%78 923
UBS GROUP AG12.07%55 145
BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORPORATION (THE)16.59%44 641
T. ROWE PRICE GROUP, INC.35.34%44 625