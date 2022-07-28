Bairaha Farms : BFL - Interim Financial Statements 30.06.2022

BAIRAHA FARMS PLC. FINANCIAL STATEMENTS 30TH JUNE 2022

Bairaha Farms PLC Statement of Financial Position As at 30th June 2022 Group Company Unaudited Unaudited Audited Unaudited Unaudited Audited as at as at as at as at as at as at 30.06.2022 30.06.2021 31.03.2022 30.06.2022 30.06.2021 31.03.2022 Rs Rs Rs Rs Rs Rs ASSETS Non-Current Assets Property, Plant & Equipment 2,660,023,571 2,317,747,540 2,500,695,088 983,050,756 860,748,931 933,729,816 Right of use Assets 7,752,760 12,182,901 8,860,289 12,374,696 19,445,952 14,142,510 Investment Property - - - 51,353,909 53,673,755 51,932,769 Intangible Assets 38,648,938 37,414,508 39,989,250 38,561,438 37,309,508 39,898,250 Investments in Subsidiaries - - - 381,532,820 381,532,820 381,532,820 Investments in Joint Ventures 1,204,272,778 1,081,578,535 1,176,730,340 711,922,000 711,922,000 711,922,000 Other Investments 891,800 1,131,900 891,800 891,800 1,131,900 891,800 Biological Assets- Bearer 196,346,020 60,700,658 105,002,246 62,732,528 17,375,245 52,608,411 4,107,935,867 3,510,756,042 3,832,169,013 2,242,419,947 2,083,140,111 2,186,658,376 Current Assets Inventories 724,483,990 279,176,401 362,024,188 480,380,593 179,973,111 219,928,475 Biological Assets- Consumable 358,188,200 204,152,747 211,654,885 193,658,658 84,298,909 161,689,272 Biological Assets- Bearer 469,945,758 429,763,177 438,754,507 264,620,928 133,261,292 257,230,802 Trade and Other Receivables 806,004,338 538,664,737 694,261,283 754,501,855 396,740,482 710,502,107 Income Tax Receivable 21,695,504 42,847,163 24,265,487 13,061,539 28,799,593 13,061,539 Other Investments 25,561,154 45,577,596 46,135,670 61,154 77,596 61,154 Amounts Due from Related Parties 9,167,723 22,524,782 50,509,233 87,255,901 38,971,256 117,290,757 Cash and Bank Balances 193,181,235 213,777,589 541,691,393 132,995,598 123,836,296 302,079,107 2,608,227,902 1,776,484,192 2,369,296,647 1,926,536,226 985,958,535 1,781,843,213 Total Assets 6,716,163,769 5,287,240,234 6,201,465,659 4,168,956,173 3,069,098,646 3,968,501,589 EQUITY AND LIABILITIES Equity Stated Capital 256,305,197 256,305,197 256,305,197 256,305,197 256,305,197 256,305,197 Revaluation Surplus 572,830,044 573,011,179 572,830,044 183,956,592 183,956,592 183,956,592 Fair Value Reserve (1,254,207) (1,014,107) (1,254,207) (1,254,207) (1,014,107) (1,254,207) Actuarial Gain on Defined Benefit Plans (3,968,043) (5,557,842) (3,968,043) (3,968,043) (5,557,842) (3,968,043) Retained Earnings 4,234,572,183 3,318,965,761 3,960,977,491 1,552,326,107 1,020,260,414 1,326,787,653 Total Equity 5,058,485,174 4,141,710,188 4,784,890,482 1,987,365,646 1,453,950,254 1,761,827,192 Non-Current Liabilities Financing & Lease (Ijara) Payable 344,738,086 105,406,278 257,660,284 139,175,027 65,470,777 106,558,148 Deferred Tax Liabilities 177,672,605 167,050,545 177,672,605 60,207,891 49,405,571 60,207,891 Retirement Benefit Liability 96,590,089 97,303,196 94,863,017 84,760,903 83,758,950 83,018,834 619,000,780 369,760,019 530,195,906 284,143,821 198,635,298 249,784,873 Current Liabilities Trade and Other Payables 628,029,099 404,208,661 594,676,038 1,215,646,017 881,828,273 1,425,360,210 Dividends Payable 18,662,203 16,270,755 16,545,937 18,662,203 16,270,755 16,545,937 Amounts Due to Related Parties - - - 341,454,851 252,473,209 306,583,406 Financing & Lease (Ijara) Payable 391,986,513 355,290,611 275,157,296 321,683,635 265,940,857 208,399,971 1,038,677,815 775,770,027 886,379,271 1,897,446,706 1,416,513,094 1,956,889,524 Total Equity and Liabilities 6,716,163,769 5,287,240,234 6,201,465,659 4,168,956,173 3,069,098,646 3,968,501,589 The above figures are provisional and subject to audit. I certify that the above Financial Statements have been prepared in compliance with the reqirements of the Companies Act No. 07 of 2007. Sgd: Mr. Shafraz Hussaindeen Financial Controller The Board of Directors is responsible for the preparation and presentation of these Financial Statements. Sgd: Mr. Yakooth Naleem Sgd: Mr. Riyal Yakoob Managing Director Executive Director 28-Jul-2022

Bairaha Farms PLC. Statement of Profit or Loss and Other Comprehensive Income - Group For the Three Months ended 30th June 2022 Unaudited Unaudited for for the three Unaudited Unaudited Group the three months months ended for the quarter for the quarter Change ended 30.06.2021 30.06.2022 ended 30.06.2022 ended 30.06.2021 % Rs Rs Rs Rs +/(-) Revenue 2,316,386,562 1,376,573,233 2,316,386,562 1,376,573,233 68 Cost of Sales (1,777,604,504) (1,128,223,207) (1,777,604,504) (1,128,223,207) 58 Gross Profit 538,782,058 248,350,026 538,782,058 248,350,026 117 Other Operating Income 17,510,526 5,264,264 17,510,526 5,264,264 233 Distribution Costs (159,868,198) (92,592,884) (159,868,198) (92,592,884) 73 Administrative Expenses (89,137,106) (72,775,001) (89,137,106) (72,775,001) 22 Other Operating Expenses (219,178) (256,524) (219,178) (256,524) (15) Finance Cost (15,015,850) (8,262,961) (15,015,850) (8,262,961) 82 Profit before Tax 292,052,252 79,726,920 292,052,252 79,726,920 266 Share of Profit from Joint Venture Companies 77,542,440 31,001,752 77,542,440 31,001,752 150 Income Tax Expense - (11,939,735) - (11,939,735) (100) Profit for the Period 369,594,692 98,788,937 369,594,692 98,788,937 274 Other Comprehensive Income - - - - Total Comprehensive Income 369,594,692 98,788,937 369,594,692 98,788,937 Earnings per Share - Basic 23.10 6.17 23.10 6.17 274 The above figures are provisional and subject to audit. I certify that the above Financial Statements have been prepared in compliance with the reqirements of the Companies Act No. 07 of 2007. Sgd: Mr. Shafraz Hussaindeen Financial Controller The Board of Directors is responsible for the preparation and presentation of these Financial Statements. Sgd: Mr. Yakooth Naleem Sgd: Mr. Riyal Yakoob Managing Director Executive Director 28-Jul-2022

Bairaha Farms PLC. Statement of Profit or Loss and Other Comprehensive Income - Company For the Three Months ended 30th June 2022 Unaudited Unaudited Unaudited Unaudited for the three for the three for the quarter for the quarter months ended months ended ended ended Group 30.06.2022 30.06.2021 30.06.2022 30.06.2021 Change % Rs Rs Rs Rs +/(-) Revenue 2,202,954,250 1,013,139,262 2,202,954,250 1,013,139,262 117 Cost of Sales (1,774,377,513) (962,401,825) (1,774,377,513) (962,401,825) 84 Gross Profit 428,576,737 50,737,437 428,576,737 50,737,437 745 Other Operating Income 109,073,089 108,868,062 109,073,089 108,868,062 0 Distribution Costs (132,814,012) (75,734,248) (132,814,012) (75,734,248) 75 Administrative Expenses (75,557,732) (59,588,220) (75,557,732) (59,588,220) 27 Other Operating Expenses (219,178) (256,524) (219,178) (256,524) (15) Finance Cost (7,520,450) (6,672,129) (7,520,450) (6,672,129) 13 Profit before Tax 321,538,454 17,354,378 321,538,454 17,354,378 (1753) Income Tax Expense - (8,903,835) - (8,903,835) (100) Profit for the Period 321,538,454 8,450,543 321,538,454 8,450,543 3705 Other Comprehensive Income - - - - Total Comprehensive Income 321,538,454 8,450,543 321,538,454 8,450,543 Earnings per Share - Basic 20.10 0.53 20.10 0.53 3705 The above figures are provisional and subject to audit. I certify that the above Financial Statements have been prepared in compliance with the reqirements of the Companies Act No. 07 of 2007. Sgd: Mr. Shafraz Hussaindeen - Financial Controller The Board of Directors is responsible for the preparation and presentation of these Financial Statements. Sgd: Mr. Yakooth Naleem Sgd: Mr. Riyal Yakoob Managing Director Executive Director 28-Jul-2022