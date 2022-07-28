|
Bairaha Farms : BFL - Interim Financial Statements 30.06.2022
BAIRAHA FARMS PLC.
FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
30TH JUNE 2022
Bairaha Farms PLC
Statement of Financial Position
As at 30th June 2022
Group
Unaudited
30.06.2022
ASSETS
Property, Plant & Equipment
Right of use Assets
Investment Property
Intangible Assets
Investments in Subsidiaries
Investments in Joint Ventures
Other Investments
Biological Assets- Bearer
|
Current Assets
Inventories
Biological Assets- Consumable
Biological Assets- Bearer
Trade and Other Receivables
Income Tax Receivable
Other Investments
Amounts Due from Related Parties
Cash and Bank Balances
|
Total Assets
EQUITY AND LIABILITIES
Equity
Stated Capital
Revaluation Surplus
Fair Value Reserve
Actuarial Gain on Defined Benefit Plans
Retained Earnings
Total Equity
Non-Current Liabilities
Financing & Lease (Ijara) Payable
Deferred Tax Liabilities
Retirement Benefit Liability
|
Current Liabilities
Trade and Other Payables
Dividends Payable
Amounts Due to Related Parties
Financing & Lease (Ijara) Payable
|
Total Equity and Liabilities
The above figures are provisional and subject to audit.
I certify that the above Financial Statements have been prepared in compliance with the reqirements of the Companies Act No. 07 of 2007.
Sgd: Mr. Shafraz Hussaindeen
Financial Controller
The Board of Directors is responsible for the preparation and presentation of these Financial Statements.
Sgd: Mr. Yakooth Naleem
Sgd: Mr. Riyal Yakoob
Managing Director
Executive Director
28-Jul-2022
Bairaha Farms PLC.
Statement of Profit or Loss and Other Comprehensive Income - Group
For the Three Months ended 30th June 2022
Revenue
Cost of Sales
Gross Profit
Other Operating Income
Distribution Costs
Administrative Expenses
Other Operating Expenses
Finance Cost
Profit before Tax
Share of Profit from Joint Venture Companies
Income Tax Expense
Profit for the Period
Other Comprehensive Income
Total Comprehensive Income
Earnings per Share - Basic
The above figures are provisional and subject to audit.
I certify that the above Financial Statements have been prepared in compliance with the reqirements of the Companies Act No. 07 of 2007.
Sgd: Mr. Shafraz Hussaindeen
Financial Controller
The Board of Directors is responsible for the preparation and presentation of these Financial Statements.
Sgd: Mr. Yakooth Naleem
Sgd: Mr. Riyal Yakoob
Managing Director
Executive Director
28-Jul-2022
Bairaha Farms PLC.
Statement of Profit or Loss and Other Comprehensive Income - Company
For the Three Months ended 30th June 2022
Revenue
Cost of Sales
Gross Profit
Other Operating Income
Distribution Costs
Administrative Expenses
Other Operating Expenses
Finance Cost
Profit before Tax
Income Tax Expense
Profit for the Period
Other Comprehensive Income
Total Comprehensive Income
Earnings per Share - Basic
The above figures are provisional and subject to audit.
I certify that the above Financial Statements have been prepared in compliance with the reqirements of the Companies Act No. 07 of 2007.
Sgd: Mr. Shafraz Hussaindeen
Financial Controller
The Board of Directors is responsible for the preparation and presentation of these Financial Statements.
Sgd: Mr. Yakooth Naleem
Sgd: Mr. Riyal Yakoob
Managing Director
Executive Director
28-Jul-2022
Bairaha Farms PLC.
Statement of Changes in Equity
For the Three Months ended 30th June 2022
|
|
Group
Balance as at 1st April 2021
Profit for the three months ended 30th June 2021
Dividends
Balance as at 30th June 2021
Balance as at 1st April 2021
Profit for the three months ended 30th June 2021
Dividends
Balance as at 30th June 2021
Balance as at 1st April 2022
Profit for the three months ended 30th June 2022
Dividends
Balance as at 30th June 2022
Balance as at 1st April 2022
Profit for the three months ended 30th June 2022
Dividends
Balance as at 30th June 2022
