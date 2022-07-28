Log in
    BFL.N0000   LK0229N00001

BAIRAHA FARMS PLC

(BFL.N0000)
  Report
End-of-day quote Colombo Stock Exchange  -  2022-07-26
135.75 LKR   +0.56%
06:36aBAIRAHA FARMS : BFL - Interim Financial Statements 30.06.2022
PU
05/30BAIRAHA FARMS : BFL Interim Financial Statements 31/03/22
PU
05/30Bairaha Farms PLC Reports Earnings Results for the Fourth Quarter Ended March 31, 2022
CI
Bairaha Farms : BFL - Interim Financial Statements 30.06.2022

07/28/2022 | 06:36am EDT
BAIRAHA FARMS PLC.

FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

30TH JUNE 2022

Bairaha Farms PLC

Statement of Financial Position

As at 30th June 2022

Group

Company

Unaudited

Unaudited

Audited

Unaudited

Unaudited

Audited

as at

as at

as at

as at

as at

as at

30.06.2022

30.06.2021

31.03.2022

30.06.2022

30.06.2021

31.03.2022

Rs

Rs

Rs

Rs

Rs

Rs

ASSETS

Non-Current Assets

Property, Plant & Equipment

2,660,023,571

2,317,747,540

2,500,695,088

983,050,756

860,748,931

933,729,816

Right of use Assets

7,752,760

12,182,901

8,860,289

12,374,696

19,445,952

14,142,510

Investment Property

-

-

-

51,353,909

53,673,755

51,932,769

Intangible Assets

38,648,938

37,414,508

39,989,250

38,561,438

37,309,508

39,898,250

Investments in Subsidiaries

-

-

-

381,532,820

381,532,820

381,532,820

Investments in Joint Ventures

1,204,272,778

1,081,578,535

1,176,730,340

711,922,000

711,922,000

711,922,000

Other Investments

891,800

1,131,900

891,800

891,800

1,131,900

891,800

Biological Assets- Bearer

196,346,020

60,700,658

105,002,246

62,732,528

17,375,245

52,608,411

4,107,935,867

3,510,756,042

3,832,169,013

2,242,419,947

2,083,140,111

2,186,658,376

Current Assets

Inventories

724,483,990

279,176,401

362,024,188

480,380,593

179,973,111

219,928,475

Biological Assets- Consumable

358,188,200

204,152,747

211,654,885

193,658,658

84,298,909

161,689,272

Biological Assets- Bearer

469,945,758

429,763,177

438,754,507

264,620,928

133,261,292

257,230,802

Trade and Other Receivables

806,004,338

538,664,737

694,261,283

754,501,855

396,740,482

710,502,107

Income Tax Receivable

21,695,504

42,847,163

24,265,487

13,061,539

28,799,593

13,061,539

Other Investments

25,561,154

45,577,596

46,135,670

61,154

77,596

61,154

Amounts Due from Related Parties

9,167,723

22,524,782

50,509,233

87,255,901

38,971,256

117,290,757

Cash and Bank Balances

193,181,235

213,777,589

541,691,393

132,995,598

123,836,296

302,079,107

2,608,227,902

1,776,484,192

2,369,296,647

1,926,536,226

985,958,535

1,781,843,213

Total Assets

6,716,163,769

5,287,240,234

6,201,465,659

4,168,956,173

3,069,098,646

3,968,501,589

EQUITY AND LIABILITIES

Equity

Stated Capital

256,305,197

256,305,197

256,305,197

256,305,197

256,305,197

256,305,197

Revaluation Surplus

572,830,044

573,011,179

572,830,044

183,956,592

183,956,592

183,956,592

Fair Value Reserve

(1,254,207)

(1,014,107)

(1,254,207)

(1,254,207)

(1,014,107)

(1,254,207)

Actuarial Gain on Defined Benefit Plans

(3,968,043)

(5,557,842)

(3,968,043)

(3,968,043)

(5,557,842)

(3,968,043)

Retained Earnings

4,234,572,183

3,318,965,761

3,960,977,491

1,552,326,107

1,020,260,414

1,326,787,653

Total Equity

5,058,485,174

4,141,710,188

4,784,890,482

1,987,365,646

1,453,950,254

1,761,827,192

Non-Current Liabilities

Financing & Lease (Ijara) Payable

344,738,086

105,406,278

257,660,284

139,175,027

65,470,777

106,558,148

Deferred Tax Liabilities

177,672,605

167,050,545

177,672,605

60,207,891

49,405,571

60,207,891

Retirement Benefit Liability

96,590,089

97,303,196

94,863,017

84,760,903

83,758,950

83,018,834

619,000,780

369,760,019

530,195,906

284,143,821

198,635,298

249,784,873

Current Liabilities

Trade and Other Payables

628,029,099

404,208,661

594,676,038

1,215,646,017

881,828,273

1,425,360,210

Dividends Payable

18,662,203

16,270,755

16,545,937

18,662,203

16,270,755

16,545,937

Amounts Due to Related Parties

-

-

-

341,454,851

252,473,209

306,583,406

Financing & Lease (Ijara) Payable

391,986,513

355,290,611

275,157,296

321,683,635

265,940,857

208,399,971

1,038,677,815

775,770,027

886,379,271

1,897,446,706

1,416,513,094

1,956,889,524

Total Equity and Liabilities

6,716,163,769

5,287,240,234

6,201,465,659

4,168,956,173

3,069,098,646

3,968,501,589

The above figures are provisional and subject to audit.

I certify that the above Financial Statements have been prepared in compliance with the reqirements of the Companies Act No. 07 of 2007.

Sgd: Mr. Shafraz Hussaindeen

Financial Controller

The Board of Directors is responsible for the preparation and presentation of these Financial Statements.

Sgd: Mr. Yakooth Naleem

Sgd: Mr. Riyal Yakoob

Managing Director

Executive Director

28-Jul-2022

Bairaha Farms PLC.

Statement of Profit or Loss and Other Comprehensive Income - Group

For the Three Months ended 30th June 2022

Unaudited

Unaudited for

for the three

Unaudited

Unaudited

Group

the three months

months ended

for the quarter

for the quarter

Change

ended 30.06.2021

30.06.2022

ended 30.06.2022 ended 30.06.2021

%

Rs

Rs

Rs

Rs

+/(-)

Revenue

2,316,386,562

1,376,573,233

2,316,386,562

1,376,573,233

68

Cost of Sales

(1,777,604,504)

(1,128,223,207)

(1,777,604,504)

(1,128,223,207)

58

Gross Profit

538,782,058

248,350,026

538,782,058

248,350,026

117

Other Operating Income

17,510,526

5,264,264

17,510,526

5,264,264

233

Distribution Costs

(159,868,198)

(92,592,884)

(159,868,198)

(92,592,884)

73

Administrative Expenses

(89,137,106)

(72,775,001)

(89,137,106)

(72,775,001)

22

Other Operating Expenses

(219,178)

(256,524)

(219,178)

(256,524)

(15)

Finance Cost

(15,015,850)

(8,262,961)

(15,015,850)

(8,262,961)

82

Profit before Tax

292,052,252

79,726,920

292,052,252

79,726,920

266

Share of Profit from Joint Venture Companies

77,542,440

31,001,752

77,542,440

31,001,752

150

Income Tax Expense

-

(11,939,735)

-

(11,939,735)

(100)

Profit for the Period

369,594,692

98,788,937

369,594,692

98,788,937

274

Other Comprehensive Income

-

-

-

-

Total Comprehensive Income

369,594,692

98,788,937

369,594,692

98,788,937

Earnings per Share - Basic

23.10

6.17

23.10

6.17

274

The above figures are provisional and subject to audit.

I certify that the above Financial Statements have been prepared in compliance with the reqirements of the Companies Act No. 07 of 2007.

Sgd: Mr. Shafraz Hussaindeen

Financial Controller

The Board of Directors is responsible for the preparation and presentation of these Financial Statements.

Sgd: Mr. Yakooth Naleem

Sgd: Mr. Riyal Yakoob

Managing Director

Executive Director

28-Jul-2022

Bairaha Farms PLC.

Statement of Profit or Loss and Other Comprehensive Income - Company

For the Three Months ended 30th June 2022

Unaudited

Unaudited

Unaudited

Unaudited

for the three

for the three

for the quarter

for the quarter

months ended

months ended

ended

ended

Group

30.06.2022

30.06.2021

30.06.2022

30.06.2021

Change

%

Rs

Rs

Rs

Rs

+/(-)

Revenue

2,202,954,250

1,013,139,262

2,202,954,250

1,013,139,262

117

Cost of Sales

(1,774,377,513)

(962,401,825)

(1,774,377,513)

(962,401,825)

84

Gross Profit

428,576,737

50,737,437

428,576,737

50,737,437

745

Other Operating Income

109,073,089

108,868,062

109,073,089

108,868,062

0

Distribution Costs

(132,814,012)

(75,734,248)

(132,814,012)

(75,734,248)

75

Administrative Expenses

(75,557,732)

(59,588,220)

(75,557,732)

(59,588,220)

27

Other Operating Expenses

(219,178)

(256,524)

(219,178)

(256,524)

(15)

Finance Cost

(7,520,450)

(6,672,129)

(7,520,450)

(6,672,129)

13

Profit before Tax

321,538,454

17,354,378

321,538,454

17,354,378

(1753)

Income Tax Expense

-

(8,903,835)

-

(8,903,835)

(100)

Profit for the Period

321,538,454

8,450,543

321,538,454

8,450,543

3705

Other Comprehensive Income

-

-

-

-

Total Comprehensive Income

321,538,454

8,450,543

321,538,454

8,450,543

Earnings per Share - Basic

20.10

0.53

20.10

0.53

3705

The above figures are provisional and subject to audit.

I certify that the above Financial Statements have been prepared in compliance with the reqirements of the Companies Act No. 07 of 2007.

Sgd: Mr. Shafraz Hussaindeen

-

Financial Controller

The Board of Directors is responsible for the preparation and presentation of these Financial Statements.

Sgd: Mr. Yakooth Naleem

Sgd: Mr. Riyal Yakoob

Managing Director

Executive Director

28-Jul-2022

Bairaha Farms PLC.

Statement of Changes in Equity

For the Three Months ended 30th June 2022

Actuarial Gain

Stated

Revaluation

Fair Value

on Defined

Capital

Surplus

Reserve

Benefit Plans

Retained Earnings

Total

Rs

Rs

Rs

Rs

Rs

Rs

Group

Balance as at 1st April 2021

256,305,197

573,011,179

(1,014,107)

(5,557,842)

3,268,176,823

4,090,921,251

Profit for the three months ended 30th June 2021

-

-

-

-

98,788,937

98,788,937

Dividends

-

-

-

-

(48,000,000)

(48,000,000)

Balance as at 30th June 2021

256,305,197

573,011,179

(1,014,107)

(5,557,842)

3,318,965,760

4,141,710,188

Company

Balance as at 1st April 2021

256,305,197

183,956,592

(1,014,107)

(5,557,842)

1,059,809,870

1,493,499,711

Profit for the three months ended 30th June 2021

-

-

-

-

8,450,543

8,450,543

Dividends

-

-

-

-

(48,000,000)

(48,000,000)

Balance as at 30th June 2021

256,305,197

183,956,592

(1,014,107)

(5,557,842)

1,020,260,414

1,453,950,254

Group

Balance as at 1st April 2022

256,305,197

572,830,044

(1,254,207)

(3,968,043)

3,960,977,491

4,784,890,482

Profit for the three months ended 30th June 2022

-

-

-

-

369,594,692

369,594,692

Dividends

-

-

-

-

(96,000,000)

(96,000,000)

Balance as at 30th June 2022

256,305,197

572,830,044

(1,254,207)

(3,968,043)

4,234,572,183

5,058,485,174

Company

Balance as at 1st April 2022

256,305,197

183,956,592

(1,254,207)

(3,968,043)

1,326,787,653

1,761,827,192

Profit for the three months ended 30th June 2022

-

-

-

-

321,538,454

321,538,454

Dividends

-

-

-

-

(96,000,000)

(96,000,000)

Balance as at 30th June 2022

256,305,197

183,956,592

(1,254,207)

(3,968,043)

1,552,326,107

1,987,365,646

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Bairaha Farms plc published this content on 28 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 July 2022 10:35:48 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials ()
Sales 2022 6 742 M - -
Net income 2022 765 M - -
Net cash 2022 55,0 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 3,16x
Yield 2022 5,95%
Capitalization 2 172 M 6,04 M -
EV / Sales 2021 0,48x
EV / Sales 2022 0,35x
Nbr of Employees 991
Free-Float 35,4%
Chart BAIRAHA FARMS PLC
Duration : Period :
Bairaha Farms PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
M. Yakooth Naleem Chief Executive Officer, MD & Executive Director
Reyaz Mihular Independent Non-Executive Director
Mohamed Imtizam Wahid Executive Director & Operations Director
Harischandra Abeygunawardena Independent Non-Executive Director
M. Riyal M. Yakoob Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BAIRAHA FARMS PLC-52.62%6
FUJIAN SUNNER DEVELOPMENT CO., LTD.-17.54%3 668
CAL-MAINE FOODS, INC.47.01%2 661
JIANGSU LIHUA ANIMAL HUSBANDRY CO., LTD.11.93%2 529
INGHAMS GROUP LIMITED-20.29%726
MHP SE-39.53%439