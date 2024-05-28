Bairaha Farms PLC

Statement of Financial Position

As at 31st March 2024

Group

Company

Unaudited

Audited

Unaudited

Audited

as at

as at

as at

as at

31.03.2024

31.03.2023

31.03.2024

31.03.2023

Rs

Rs

Rs

Rs

ASSETS

Non-Current Assets

Property, Plant & Equipment

3,746,279,289

3,455,905,537

1,236,524,362

1,282,393,726

Right of use Assets

28,591,404

4,430,142

42,123,770

7,071,254

Investment Property

-

-

47,301,889

49,617,329

Intangible Assets

30,830,097

36,108,953

30,767,098

36,031,953

Investments in Subsidiaries

-

-

388,532,820

381,532,820

Investments in Joint Ventures

1,934,137,117

1,433,281,759

711,922,000

711,922,000

Other Investments

788,900

891,800

788,900

891,800

Biological Assets- Bearer

105,440,301

51,145,198

105,440,301

51,145,198

5,846,067,108

4,981,763,389

2,563,401,140

2,520,606,080

Current Assets

Inventories

607,375,241

986,210,193

456,093,212

668,029,955

Biological Assets- Consumable

531,719,626

392,708,325

531,719,626

259,628,108

Biological Assets- Bearer

925,574,400

938,049,602

925,574,400

490,158,169

Trade and Other Receivables

1,210,625,755

926,009,934

1,334,192,101

1,081,318,489

Income Tax Receivable

17,911,805

4,998,544

8,919,275

-

Other Investments

25,563,201

25,555,014

63,201

55,014

Amounts Due from Related Parties

9,460,716

21,004,226

443,675,033

65,824,243

Cash and Bank Balances

295,597,270

239,287,491

242,273,420

178,327,765

3,623,828,014

3,533,823,329

3,942,510,268

2,743,341,743

Total Assets

9,469,895,122

8,515,586,718

6,505,911,408

5,263,947,823

EQUITY AND LIABILITIES

Equity

Stated Capital

536,305,197

536,305,197

536,305,197

536,305,197

Revaluation Surplus

1,105,419,247

816,534,724

288,119,507

288,119,507

Fair Value Reserve

(1,357,107)

(1,254,207)

(1,357,107)

(1,254,207)

Actuarial Gain on Defined Benefit Plans

(7,299,464)

(11,661,179)

(7,299,464)

(11,661,179)

Retained Earnings

4,175,426,889

3,868,125,120

477,969,141

609,204,910

Total Equity

5,808,494,762

5,208,049,655

1,293,737,274

1,420,714,228

Non-Current Liabilities

Financing & Lease (Ijara) Payable

344,442,800

363,961,061

177,192,775

107,310,416

Deferred Tax Liabilities

470,783,967

488,560,755

163,834,713

173,601,670

Retirement Benefit Liability

151,016,179

122,048,635

133,123,209

109,700,980

966,242,946

974,570,451

474,150,697

390,613,066

Current Liabilities

Trade and Other Payables

568,827,974

693,151,496

2,377,146,855

1,263,957,591

Dividends Payable

8,262,175

6,380,367

8,262,175

6,380,367

Amounts Due to Related Parties

-

-

331,063,820

657,658,747

Income Tax Payable

-

-

-

3,477,596

Financing & Lease (Ijara) Payable

2,118,067,265

1,633,434,749

2,021,550,587

1,521,146,228

2,695,157,414

2,332,966,612

4,738,023,437

3,452,620,529

Total Equity and Liabilities

9,469,895,122

8,515,586,718

6,505,911,408

5,263,947,823

The above figures are provisional and subject to audit.

I certify that the above Financial Statements have been prepared in compliance with the reqirements of the Companies Act No. 07 of 2007.

Sgd: Mr. Shafraz Hussaindeen

Financial Controller

The Board of Directors is responsible for the preparation and presentation of these Financial Statements.

Sgd: Mr. Yakooth Naleem

Sgd: Mr. Riyal Yakoob

Managing Director

Executive Director

28-May-2024

Bairaha Farms PLC.

Statement of Profit or Loss and Other Comprehensive Income - Group

For the Year ended 31st March 2024

Unaudited

Audited

Unaudited

Unaudited

for the year

for the year

for the quarter

for the quarter

Group

ended

ended

ended

ended

Change

31.03.2024

31.03.2023

31.03.2024

31.03.2023

%

Rs

Rs

Rs

Rs

+/(-)

Revenue

13,291,267,709

11,867,910,943

3,207,754,533

3,146,671,832

12

Cost of Sales

(11,135,129,013)

(10,266,576,869)

(2,570,455,693)

(2,976,819,309)

8

Gross Profit

2,156,138,696

1,601,334,074

637,298,840

169,852,523

35

Other Operating Income

54,734,777

63,520,716

52,220,400

-

(14)

Distribution Costs

(948,129,884)

(817,540,065)

(222,066,079)

(238,267,838)

16

Administrative Expenses

(695,901,132)

(477,924,540)

(404,917,793)

(127,209,740)

46

Other Operating Expenses

(8,443,983)

(1,941,776)

(6,701,166)

-

335

Finance Cost

(390,706,885)

(229,419,288)

(73,291,096)

(105,673,334)

70

Profit before Tax

167,691,589

138,029,121

(17,456,894)

(301,298,389)

21

Share of Profit from Joint Venture Companies

261,970,835

330,318,680

58,405,187

148,553,240

(21)

Income Tax Expense

6,119,345

(185,200,172)

10,866,431

(170,761,113)

(103)

Profit for the Period

435,781,769

283,147,629

51,814,725

(323,506,262)

54

Other Comprehensive Income not to be Reclassified to Profit

or Loss in Subsequent Periods:

Fair Value Gain / (Losses) - Other Investments

(102,900)

-

(102,900)

-

Actuarial Gain on Defined Benefit Plans

6,231,021

(10,990,194)

6,231,021

(10,990,194)

Deferred Tax Impact on Defined Benefit Plans

(1,869,306)

3,297,058

(1,869,306)

3,297,058

Revaluation of Property, Plant and Equipment

-

371,792,260

-

371,792,260

Deferred Tax Impact on Revaluation

-

(154,320,320)

-

(154,320,320)

Share of Other Comprehensive Income net of tax

Equity

Accounted Investees

288,884,523

26,232,740

288,884,523

26,232,740

Other Comprehensive Income

293,143,338

236,011,543

293,143,338

236,011,544

Total Comprehensive Income

728,925,107

519,159,172

344,958,062

(87,494,718)

Earnings per Share - Basic

24.76

16.09

2.94

(18.38)

54

The above figures are provisional and subject to audit.

I certify that the above Financial Statements have been prepared in compliance with the reqirements of the Companies Act No. 07 of 2007.

Sgd: Mr. Shafraz Hussaindeen

Financial Controller

The Board of Directors is responsible for the preparation and presentation of these Financial Statements.

Sgd: Mr. Yakooth Naleem

Sgd: Mr. Riyal Yakoob

Managing Director

Executive Director

28-May-2024

Bairaha Farms PLC.

Statement of Profit or Loss and Other Comprehensive Income - Company

For the Year ended 31st March 2024

Unaudited for

Audited

Unaudited

Unaudited

for the year

for the quarter

the year ended

for the quarter

ended

ended

Group

31.03.2024

ended 31.03.2023

31.03.2023

31.03.2024

Change

%

Rs

Rs

Rs

Rs

+/(-)

Revenue

11,373,504,313

9,832,787,960

3,143,966,372

2,767,688,249

16

Cost of Sales

(9,861,468,240)

(9,131,199,606)

(2,454,015,525)

(2,896,072,786)

8

Gross Profit

1,512,036,073

701,588,354

689,950,846

(128,384,537)

116

Other Operating Income

160,669,297

311,033,228

1,833,849

-

(48)

Distribution Costs

(753,576,141)

(674,681,203)

(179,511,378)

(163,450,514)

12

Administrative Expenses

(581,476,602)

(426,100,169)

(303,127,144)

(117,221,521)

36

Other Operating Expenses

(8,428,044)

(1,001,792)

(6,685,227)

-

741

Finance Cost

(333,451,366)

(177,105,535)

(71,437,966)

(87,911,887)

88

Profit before Tax

(4,226,783)

(266,267,118)

131,022,980

(496,968,459)

98

Income Tax Expense

1,471,015

(75,315,625)

4,571,465

(61,315,625)

(102)

Profit for the Period

(2,755,768)

(341,582,743)

135,594,445

(558,284,084)

(99)

Other Comprehensive Income not to be Reclassified to

Profit or Loss in Subsequent Periods:

Fair Value Gain / (Losses) - Other Investments

(102,900)

-

(102,900)

-

Actuarial Gain on Defined Benefit Plans

6,231,021

(10,990,194)

6,231,021

(10,990,194)

Deferred Tax Impact on Defined Benefit Plans

(1,869,306)

3,297,058

(1,869,306)

3,297,058

Revaluation of Property, Plant and Equipment

-

166,552,959

-

166,552,959

Deferred Tax Impact on Revaluation

-

(62,390,044)

-

(62,390,044)

Share of Other Comprehensive Income net of tax

Equity

Accounted Investees

-

-

-

-

Other Comprehensive Income

4,258,815

96,469,779

4,258,815

96,469,779

Total Comprehensive Income

1,503,047

(245,112,964)

139,853,260

(461,814,305)

Earnings per Share - Basic

(0.16)

(19.41)

7.70

(31.72)

(99)

The above figures are provisional and subject to audit.

I certify that the above Financial Statements have been prepared in compliance with the reqirements of the Companies Act No. 07 of 2007.

Sgd: Mr. Shafraz Hussaindeen

-

Financial Controller

The Board of Directors is responsible for the preparation and presentation of these Financial Statements.

Sgd: Mr. Yakooth Naleem

Sgd: Mr. Riyal Yakoob

Managing Director

Executive Director

28-May-2024

Bairaha Farms PLC.

Statement of Changes in Equity For the Year ended 31st March 2024

Group

Balance as at 1st April 2022

Profit for the year ended 31st March 2023 Other comprehensive income (Net) Bonus Issue of Shares

Dividends

Balance as at 31st March 2023

Company

Balance as at 1st April 2022

Loss for the year ended 31st March 2023 Other comprehensive income (Net) Bonus Issue of Shares

Dividends

Balance as at 31st March 2023

Group

Balance as at 1st April 2023

Profit for the year ended 31st March 2024 Other comprehensive income (Net) Dividends

Balance as at 31st March 2024

Company

Balance as at 1st April 2023

Loss for the year ended 31st March 2024 Other comprehensive income (Net) Dividends

Balance as at 31st March 2024

Actuarial Gain

Revaluation

Fair Value

on Defined

Stated Capital

Surplus

Reserve

Benefit Plans

Retained Earnings

Total

Rs

Rs

Rs

Rs

Rs

Rs

256,305,197

572,830,044

(1,254,207)

(3,968,043)

3,960,977,491

4,784,890,483

-

-

-

-

283,147,629

283,147,629

-

243,704,680

-

(7,693,136)

-

236,011,543

280,000,000

-

-

-

(280,000,000)

-

-

-

-

-

(96,000,000)

(96,000,000)

536,305,197

816,534,724

(1,254,207)

(11,661,179)

3,868,125,120

5,208,049,655

256,305,197

183,956,592

(1,254,207)

(3,968,043)

1,326,787,653

1,761,827,192

-

-

-

-

(341,582,743)

(341,582,743)

-

104,162,915

-

(7,693,136)

-

96,469,779

280,000,000

-

-

-

(280,000,000)

-

-

-

-

-

(96,000,000)

(96,000,000)

536,305,197

288,119,507

(1,254,207)

(11,661,179)

609,204,910

1,420,714,228

536,305,197

816,534,724

(1,254,207)

(11,661,179)

3,868,125,120

5,208,049,655

-

-

-

-

435,781,769

435,781,769

-

288,884,523

(102,900)

4,361,715

-

293,143,338

-

-

-

-

(128,480,000)

(128,480,000)

536,305,197

1,105,419,247

(1,357,107)

(7,299,464)

4,175,426,889

5,808,494,762

536,305,197

288,119,507

(1,254,207)

(11,661,179)

609,204,910

1,420,714,228

-

-

-

-

(2,755,768)

(2,755,768)

-

-

(102,900)

4,361,715

-

4,258,815

-

-

-

-

(128,480,000)

(128,480,000)

536,305,197

288,119,507

(1,357,107)

(7,299,464)

477,969,141

1,293,737,274

Bairaha Farms PLC.

Cash Flow Statement

For the Year ended 31st March 2024

Group

Company

Unaudited

Audited

Unaudited

Audited

for the year

for the year

for the year

for the year

ended

ended

ended

ended

31.03.2024

31.03.2023

31.03.2024

31.03.2023

Rs

Rs

Rs

Rs

Cash Flows From/(Used in) Operating Activities

Net Profit before Income Tax Expense

429,662,424

468,347,801

(4,226,783)

(266,267,118)

Adjustments for

Allowance for Weight Loss

107,080,713

74,607,407

107,080,713

74,607,407

Depreciation

309,073,394

244,562,785

156,549,224

126,602,896

Right of use Asset Depreciation

4,430,147

4,430,147

7,071,254

7,071,256

Transferred to Cost of Sales and Fair Value Gain

1,594,329,318

1,128,526,615

915,465,732

334,424,400

Share of Profit/ (Loss) from Joint Venture Companies (Net of Tax)

(261,970,835)

(330,318,680)

-

-

Fair Value Gain on Quoted Investments

(8,185)

6,140

(8,185)

6,140

Intangible Assets Amortization

5,278,855

3,880,297

5,264,855

3,866,297

Income from Investments

(186)

(966)

(50,000,186)

(100,000,966)

Profit on Disposal of Property, Plant & Equipment

-

357

-

357

Finance Cost

390,706,885

229,419,288

333,451,366

177,105,535

Provision for Defined Benefit Plans

40,993,815

20,026,124

33,198,250

18,557,652

Allowance for Bad & Doubtful Debts

16,142,307

12,578,021

16,142,308

12,000,000

Operating Profit before Working Capital Changes

2,635,718,652

1,856,065,337

1,519,988,548

387,973,856

(Increase)/ Decrease in Inventories

271,754,239

(698,793,412)

104,856,030

(522,708,887)

(Increase)/ Decrease in Biological Assets

(139,011,301)

(181,053,440)

(272,091,518)

(97,938,836)

(Increase)/ Decrease in Trade and Other Receivables

(300,758,128)

(244,326,669)

(269,015,920)

(382,816,399)

Increase/ (Decrease) in Related Company Balances (Net)

11,543,510

29,505,007

(704,445,719)

402,541,855

Increase/ (Decrease) in Trade and Other Payables

(124,323,526)

98,475,456

1,113,189,264

(161,402,600)

Cash Generated from Operations

2,354,923,446

859,872,278

1,492,480,685

(374,351,011)

Finance Costs Paid

(390,706,885)

(229,419,288)

(333,451,366)

(177,105,535)

Defined Benefit Plan Costs Paid

(5,795,250)

(3,830,700)

(3,545,000)

(2,865,700)

Income Tax Paid

(26,440,009)

(6,068,340)

(22,562,119)

(4,475,696)

Net Cash Flows From Operating Activities

1,931,981,300

620,553,950

1,132,922,200

(558,797,944)

Cash Flows from /(Used in) Investing Activities

Acquisition of Property, Plant & Equipment

(599,447,147)

(827,994,725)

(108,364,421)

(306,412,159)

Acquisition of Biological Assets

(1,636,149,219)

(1,573,964,662)

(1,405,177,066)

(565,888,554)

Investment in Wakala Investment

-

20,574,516

-

-

Investment in Subsidiary Companies

-

-

(7,000,000)

-

Proceeds from Sale of Property, Plant & Equipment

-

13,393

-

13,393

Dividend Received

50,000,186

100,000,966

50,000,186

100,000,966

Net Cash Flows Used in Investing Activities

(2,185,596,180)

(2,281,370,512)

(1,470,541,301)

(772,286,354)

Cash Flows from (Used in) Financing Activities

Dividend Paid

(126,598,192)

(106,165,570)

(126,598,192)

(106,165,570)

Proceeds From Financing and Lease (Ijara)

2,789,736,800

2,167,372,063

2,777,000,000

1,980,500,000

Repayment of Financing Payable

(2,364,815,980)

(804,113,616)

(2,260,439,083)

(768,321,257)

Net Cash Flows From Financing Activities

298,322,628

1,257,092,877

389,962,725

1,106,013,172

Net Increase/(Decrease) in Cash and Cash Equivalents

44,707,748

(403,723,685)

52,343,624

(225,071,125)

Cash and Cash Equivalents at the Beginning of the Period

53,580,346

457,304,031

(7,379,380)

217,691,745

Cash and Cash Equivalents at the End of the Period

98,288,094

53,580,346

44,964,244

(7,379,380)

Breakup of Cash and Cash Equivalents at the End of the Period

Cash and Bank Balances

295,597,270

239,287,491

242,273,420

178,327,765

Express Cash Funding (Bank Overdraft)

(197,309,176)

(185,707,145)

(197,309,176)

(185,707,145)

98,288,094

53,580,346

44,964,244

(7,379,380)

Bairaha Farms PLC.

Notes to the Financial Statements

For the Year ended 31st March 2024

1 Accounting Policies

The Consolidated Financial Statements were prepared using the same accounting policies and methods of computation that were applied to prepare the Audited Consolidated Financial Statements for the year ended

31 March 2024 and are in compliance with Sri Lanka Accounting Standard (LKAS) 34 - Interim Financial Reporting.

As at

As at

2

Net Asset Value per Share (Rs.)

31.03.2024

31.03.2023

330.03

295.91

Quarter

Quarter

01.01.2024 to

01.01.2023 to

3

Market Value per share during the Quarter ( Rs.)

31.03.2024

31.03.2023

Highest

185.00

169.75

Lowest

160.00

136.25

Closing

173.00

145.00

As at

As at

4

Ordinary Shares ( No's )

31.03.2024

31.03.2023

Fully paid ordinary shares

17,600,000

17,600,000

  1. There are no events / circumstances that have arisen since the reporting date which would require adjustments to or disclosure in the financial statements.
  2. There have been no material changes to the contingent assets or contingent liabilities since the last annual reporting date.
  3. A final dividend of Rs 4 per share was declared and paid on 16.08.2023 for the year 2022/23 .
    An interim dividend of Rs 3.30 per share was declared and paid on 17.11.2023 for the year 2023/24.

Bairaha Farms PLC.

Additional Notes to the Financial Statements

For the Year ended 31st March 2024

1 Thirty Major Shareholders as at 31st March 2024

Name

No. of Shares

%

1

Mr. M.N.M. Yakooth

1,872,053

10.64%

2

Mr. M.N.M. Mubarak

1,826,998

10.38%

3

Mr. M.N.M. Kamil

1,764,316

10.02%

4

Mrs. F.S. Imran

992,251

5.64%

5

Employees Trust Fund Board

949,812

5.40%

6

Mr. M.Y.M. Riyal

906,735

5.15%

7

Mr. M.E.N. Mohamed Ilyas

590,059

3.35%

8

Mr. M.I. Ilyas Naleem

590,035

3.35%

9

Deutsche Bank Ag-National Equity Fund

550,428

3.13%

10

Amana Bank Plc/Hi-Line Trading Pvt Ltd

385,076

2.19%

11

Mrs. F.F. Ilyas Naleem

295,016

1.68%

12

M.T.A. Furkhan Foundation

263,505

1.50%

13

Kalin Holdings (Pvt) Ltd

222,776

1.27%

14

Mrs. F.I. Mohamed Rauff (Deceased)

210,727

1.20%

15

Sandwave Limited

200,030

1.14%

16

Hatton National Bank Plc-Senfin Growth Fund

143,000

0.81%

17

People'S Leasing & Finance Plc/Hi Line Trading (Pvt) Ltd

130,540

0.74%

18

Deutsche Bank Ag-Namal Growth Fund

110,000

0.63%

19

Mrs. S. Vasudevan & Mr.S.Vasudevan

110,000

0.63%

20

Mr. R. Pestonjee

108,938

0.62%

21

Mr. V.C. Mahtani & Mrs.M.V.Mahtani

106,458

0.60%

22

Monad (Private) Limited

100,000

0.57%

23

Mr. S. Prabagar

80,000

0.45%

24

People'S Leasing & Finance Plc/Hi Line Towers (Pvt) Ltd

77,550

0.44%

25

Mercantile Fortunes (Private) Limited

74,050

0.42%

26

Macksons Holdings ( Pvt ) Ltd

69,800

0.40%

27

Confifi Management Services (Private) Ltd

61,320

0.35%

28

Mrs. W.N.S. De Silva

59,845

0.34%

29

Mr. A.W.M. Nowfer

57,310

0.33%

30

Mr. S.C. Abul Cassim

55,500

0.32%

12,964,128

73.66%

Others

4,635,872

26.34%

17,600,000

100.00%

2

Directors' and Chief Executive Officer's holding in shares as at 31st March 2024

Directors Name

No. of Shares

%

1

Mr. Reyaz Mihular

Chairman

7,114

0.04%

2

Mr. M.N.M. Yakooth

Managing Director / CEO

1,872,053

10.64%

3

Prof. H. Abeygunawardena

Non Executive Director

-

0.00%

4

Mr. M.Y.M. Riyal

Executive Director

906,735

5.15%

5

Mr. M.N.M. Kamil

Executive Director

1,764,316

10.02%

6

Mr. M.N.M. Mubarak

Executive Director

1,826,998

10.38%

7

Mr. M.I Wahid

Director Operations

2,200

0.01%

8

Mr. Olga Ashley Herath

Non Executive Director

-

0.00%

9

Ms. Radhika Rathnayake

Non Executive Director

-

0.00%

6,379,416

36.25%

Others

11,220,584

63.75%

17,600,000

100.00%

3 Public Holding

The percentage of shares held by the public as at 31st March 2024 is 63.75% comprising of 3,957 shareholders. The float adjusted market capitalization as at 31st March 2024 is Rs. 1,941,060,519/-.

The Company complies with option 05 of the Listing Rules 7.13.1.i (a).

CORPORATE INFORMATION

Directors:

Auditors:

Mr. Reyaz Mihular

- Chairman

Messrs. Ernst & Young

Mr. M.N.M. Yakooth

- Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer

Chartered Accountants

Prof. H. Abeygunawardena

- Non Executive Director

Rotunda Towers

Mr. M.Y.M. Riyal

- Executive Director

No.109

Mr. M.N.M. Kamil

- Executive Director

Galle Road

Mr. M.N.M. Mubarak

- Executive Director

Colombo 03

Mr. M.I Wahid

- Executive Director/ Operations

Mr. Olga Ashley Herath

- Non-Executive Director

Secretaries :

Ms. Radhika Rathnayake

- Non-Executive Director

P & W Corporate Secretarial (Pvt) Limited

3/17, Kynsey Road,

Registered Office:

Colombo 08.

No.407, 2nd Floor,

Galle Road, Colombo 03.

Registrars:

Central Depository Systems (Pvt) Ltd

Telephone : 011-2575255 ( Hunting )

Ground Floor,

Facsimile : 011-2575256

M&M Center,

E-mail

: corporateoffice@bairaha.com

341/5, Kotte Road,

Web

: www.bairaha.com

Rajagiriya.

Main Bankers:

Amana Bank Plc,

No. 365, Galle Road,

Colombo 03.

Seylan Bank Plc

Seylan Towers

No. 90, Galle Road

Colombo 03.

Hatton National Bank Plc

No. 502/ 1A, Colpetty Road,

Marine Drive,

Colombo-03.

Bank of Ceylon,

Corporate Branch,

No. 4, Bank of Ceylon Mawatha

Colombo 01.

