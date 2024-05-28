Bairaha Farms PLC Statement of Financial Position As at 31st March 2024 Group Company Unaudited Audited Unaudited Audited as at as at as at as at 31.03.2024 31.03.2023 31.03.2024 31.03.2023 Rs Rs Rs Rs ASSETS Non-Current Assets Property, Plant & Equipment 3,746,279,289 3,455,905,537 1,236,524,362 1,282,393,726 Right of use Assets 28,591,404 4,430,142 42,123,770 7,071,254 Investment Property - - 47,301,889 49,617,329 Intangible Assets 30,830,097 36,108,953 30,767,098 36,031,953 Investments in Subsidiaries - - 388,532,820 381,532,820 Investments in Joint Ventures 1,934,137,117 1,433,281,759 711,922,000 711,922,000 Other Investments 788,900 891,800 788,900 891,800 Biological Assets- Bearer 105,440,301 51,145,198 105,440,301 51,145,198 5,846,067,108 4,981,763,389 2,563,401,140 2,520,606,080 Current Assets Inventories 607,375,241 986,210,193 456,093,212 668,029,955 Biological Assets- Consumable 531,719,626 392,708,325 531,719,626 259,628,108 Biological Assets- Bearer 925,574,400 938,049,602 925,574,400 490,158,169 Trade and Other Receivables 1,210,625,755 926,009,934 1,334,192,101 1,081,318,489 Income Tax Receivable 17,911,805 4,998,544 8,919,275 - Other Investments 25,563,201 25,555,014 63,201 55,014 Amounts Due from Related Parties 9,460,716 21,004,226 443,675,033 65,824,243 Cash and Bank Balances 295,597,270 239,287,491 242,273,420 178,327,765 3,623,828,014 3,533,823,329 3,942,510,268 2,743,341,743 Total Assets 9,469,895,122 8,515,586,718 6,505,911,408 5,263,947,823 EQUITY AND LIABILITIES Equity Stated Capital 536,305,197 536,305,197 536,305,197 536,305,197 Revaluation Surplus 1,105,419,247 816,534,724 288,119,507 288,119,507 Fair Value Reserve (1,357,107) (1,254,207) (1,357,107) (1,254,207) Actuarial Gain on Defined Benefit Plans (7,299,464) (11,661,179) (7,299,464) (11,661,179) Retained Earnings 4,175,426,889 3,868,125,120 477,969,141 609,204,910 Total Equity 5,808,494,762 5,208,049,655 1,293,737,274 1,420,714,228 Non-Current Liabilities Financing & Lease (Ijara) Payable 344,442,800 363,961,061 177,192,775 107,310,416 Deferred Tax Liabilities 470,783,967 488,560,755 163,834,713 173,601,670 Retirement Benefit Liability 151,016,179 122,048,635 133,123,209 109,700,980 966,242,946 974,570,451 474,150,697 390,613,066 Current Liabilities Trade and Other Payables 568,827,974 693,151,496 2,377,146,855 1,263,957,591 Dividends Payable 8,262,175 6,380,367 8,262,175 6,380,367 Amounts Due to Related Parties - - 331,063,820 657,658,747 Income Tax Payable - - - 3,477,596 Financing & Lease (Ijara) Payable 2,118,067,265 1,633,434,749 2,021,550,587 1,521,146,228 2,695,157,414 2,332,966,612 4,738,023,437 3,452,620,529 Total Equity and Liabilities 9,469,895,122 8,515,586,718 6,505,911,408 5,263,947,823 The above figures are provisional and subject to audit. I certify that the above Financial Statements have been prepared in compliance with the reqirements of the Companies Act No. 07 of 2007. Sgd: Mr. Shafraz Hussaindeen Financial Controller The Board of Directors is responsible for the preparation and presentation of these Financial Statements. Sgd: Mr. Yakooth Naleem Sgd: Mr. Riyal Yakoob Managing Director Executive Director 28-May-2024

Bairaha Farms PLC. Statement of Profit or Loss and Other Comprehensive Income - Group For the Year ended 31st March 2024 Unaudited Audited Unaudited Unaudited for the year for the year for the quarter for the quarter Group ended ended ended ended Change 31.03.2024 31.03.2023 31.03.2024 31.03.2023 % Rs Rs Rs Rs +/(-) Revenue 13,291,267,709 11,867,910,943 3,207,754,533 3,146,671,832 12 Cost of Sales (11,135,129,013) (10,266,576,869) (2,570,455,693) (2,976,819,309) 8 Gross Profit 2,156,138,696 1,601,334,074 637,298,840 169,852,523 35 Other Operating Income 54,734,777 63,520,716 52,220,400 - (14) Distribution Costs (948,129,884) (817,540,065) (222,066,079) (238,267,838) 16 Administrative Expenses (695,901,132) (477,924,540) (404,917,793) (127,209,740) 46 Other Operating Expenses (8,443,983) (1,941,776) (6,701,166) - 335 Finance Cost (390,706,885) (229,419,288) (73,291,096) (105,673,334) 70 Profit before Tax 167,691,589 138,029,121 (17,456,894) (301,298,389) 21 Share of Profit from Joint Venture Companies 261,970,835 330,318,680 58,405,187 148,553,240 (21) Income Tax Expense 6,119,345 (185,200,172) 10,866,431 (170,761,113) (103) Profit for the Period 435,781,769 283,147,629 51,814,725 (323,506,262) 54 Other Comprehensive Income not to be Reclassified to Profit or Loss in Subsequent Periods: Fair Value Gain / (Losses) - Other Investments (102,900) - (102,900) - Actuarial Gain on Defined Benefit Plans 6,231,021 (10,990,194) 6,231,021 (10,990,194) Deferred Tax Impact on Defined Benefit Plans (1,869,306) 3,297,058 (1,869,306) 3,297,058 Revaluation of Property, Plant and Equipment - 371,792,260 - 371,792,260 Deferred Tax Impact on Revaluation - (154,320,320) - (154,320,320) Share of Other Comprehensive Income net of tax Equity Accounted Investees 288,884,523 26,232,740 288,884,523 26,232,740 Other Comprehensive Income 293,143,338 236,011,543 293,143,338 236,011,544 Total Comprehensive Income 728,925,107 519,159,172 344,958,062 (87,494,718) Earnings per Share - Basic 24.76 16.09 2.94 (18.38) 54 The above figures are provisional and subject to audit. I certify that the above Financial Statements have been prepared in compliance with the reqirements of the Companies Act No. 07 of 2007. Sgd: Mr. Shafraz Hussaindeen Financial Controller The Board of Directors is responsible for the preparation and presentation of these Financial Statements. Sgd: Mr. Yakooth Naleem Sgd: Mr. Riyal Yakoob Managing Director Executive Director 28-May-2024

Bairaha Farms PLC. Statement of Profit or Loss and Other Comprehensive Income - Company For the Year ended 31st March 2024 Unaudited for Audited Unaudited Unaudited for the year for the quarter the year ended for the quarter ended ended Group 31.03.2024 ended 31.03.2023 31.03.2023 31.03.2024 Change % Rs Rs Rs Rs +/(-) Revenue 11,373,504,313 9,832,787,960 3,143,966,372 2,767,688,249 16 Cost of Sales (9,861,468,240) (9,131,199,606) (2,454,015,525) (2,896,072,786) 8 Gross Profit 1,512,036,073 701,588,354 689,950,846 (128,384,537) 116 Other Operating Income 160,669,297 311,033,228 1,833,849 - (48) Distribution Costs (753,576,141) (674,681,203) (179,511,378) (163,450,514) 12 Administrative Expenses (581,476,602) (426,100,169) (303,127,144) (117,221,521) 36 Other Operating Expenses (8,428,044) (1,001,792) (6,685,227) - 741 Finance Cost (333,451,366) (177,105,535) (71,437,966) (87,911,887) 88 Profit before Tax (4,226,783) (266,267,118) 131,022,980 (496,968,459) 98 Income Tax Expense 1,471,015 (75,315,625) 4,571,465 (61,315,625) (102) Profit for the Period (2,755,768) (341,582,743) 135,594,445 (558,284,084) (99) Other Comprehensive Income not to be Reclassified to Profit or Loss in Subsequent Periods: Fair Value Gain / (Losses) - Other Investments (102,900) - (102,900) - Actuarial Gain on Defined Benefit Plans 6,231,021 (10,990,194) 6,231,021 (10,990,194) Deferred Tax Impact on Defined Benefit Plans (1,869,306) 3,297,058 (1,869,306) 3,297,058 Revaluation of Property, Plant and Equipment - 166,552,959 - 166,552,959 Deferred Tax Impact on Revaluation - (62,390,044) - (62,390,044) Share of Other Comprehensive Income net of tax Equity Accounted Investees - - - - Other Comprehensive Income 4,258,815 96,469,779 4,258,815 96,469,779 Total Comprehensive Income 1,503,047 (245,112,964) 139,853,260 (461,814,305) Earnings per Share - Basic (0.16) (19.41) 7.70 (31.72) (99) The above figures are provisional and subject to audit. I certify that the above Financial Statements have been prepared in compliance with the reqirements of the Companies Act No. 07 of 2007. Sgd: Mr. Shafraz Hussaindeen - Financial Controller The Board of Directors is responsible for the preparation and presentation of these Financial Statements. Sgd: Mr. Yakooth Naleem Sgd: Mr. Riyal Yakoob Managing Director Executive Director 28-May-2024

Bairaha Farms PLC. Statement of Changes in Equity For the Year ended 31st March 2024 Group Balance as at 1st April 2022 Profit for the year ended 31st March 2023 Other comprehensive income (Net) Bonus Issue of Shares Dividends Balance as at 31st March 2023 Company Balance as at 1st April 2022 Loss for the year ended 31st March 2023 Other comprehensive income (Net) Bonus Issue of Shares Dividends Balance as at 31st March 2023 Group Balance as at 1st April 2023 Profit for the year ended 31st March 2024 Other comprehensive income (Net) Dividends Balance as at 31st March 2024 Company Balance as at 1st April 2023 Loss for the year ended 31st March 2024 Other comprehensive income (Net) Dividends Balance as at 31st March 2024 Actuarial Gain Revaluation Fair Value on Defined Stated Capital Surplus Reserve Benefit Plans Retained Earnings Total Rs Rs Rs Rs Rs Rs 256,305,197 572,830,044 (1,254,207) (3,968,043) 3,960,977,491 4,784,890,483 - - - - 283,147,629 283,147,629 - 243,704,680 - (7,693,136) - 236,011,543 280,000,000 - - - (280,000,000) - - - - - (96,000,000) (96,000,000) 536,305,197 816,534,724 (1,254,207) (11,661,179) 3,868,125,120 5,208,049,655 256,305,197 183,956,592 (1,254,207) (3,968,043) 1,326,787,653 1,761,827,192 - - - - (341,582,743) (341,582,743) - 104,162,915 - (7,693,136) - 96,469,779 280,000,000 - - - (280,000,000) - - - - - (96,000,000) (96,000,000) 536,305,197 288,119,507 (1,254,207) (11,661,179) 609,204,910 1,420,714,228 536,305,197 816,534,724 (1,254,207) (11,661,179) 3,868,125,120 5,208,049,655 - - - - 435,781,769 435,781,769 - 288,884,523 (102,900) 4,361,715 - 293,143,338 - - - - (128,480,000) (128,480,000) 536,305,197 1,105,419,247 (1,357,107) (7,299,464) 4,175,426,889 5,808,494,762 536,305,197 288,119,507 (1,254,207) (11,661,179) 609,204,910 1,420,714,228 - - - - (2,755,768) (2,755,768) - - (102,900) 4,361,715 - 4,258,815 - - - - (128,480,000) (128,480,000) 536,305,197 288,119,507 (1,357,107) (7,299,464) 477,969,141 1,293,737,274

Bairaha Farms PLC. Cash Flow Statement For the Year ended 31st March 2024 Group Company Unaudited Audited Unaudited Audited for the year for the year for the year for the year ended ended ended ended 31.03.2024 31.03.2023 31.03.2024 31.03.2023 Rs Rs Rs Rs Cash Flows From/(Used in) Operating Activities Net Profit before Income Tax Expense 429,662,424 468,347,801 (4,226,783) (266,267,118) Adjustments for Allowance for Weight Loss 107,080,713 74,607,407 107,080,713 74,607,407 Depreciation 309,073,394 244,562,785 156,549,224 126,602,896 Right of use Asset Depreciation 4,430,147 4,430,147 7,071,254 7,071,256 Transferred to Cost of Sales and Fair Value Gain 1,594,329,318 1,128,526,615 915,465,732 334,424,400 Share of Profit/ (Loss) from Joint Venture Companies (Net of Tax) (261,970,835) (330,318,680) - - Fair Value Gain on Quoted Investments (8,185) 6,140 (8,185) 6,140 Intangible Assets Amortization 5,278,855 3,880,297 5,264,855 3,866,297 Income from Investments (186) (966) (50,000,186) (100,000,966) Profit on Disposal of Property, Plant & Equipment - 357 - 357 Finance Cost 390,706,885 229,419,288 333,451,366 177,105,535 Provision for Defined Benefit Plans 40,993,815 20,026,124 33,198,250 18,557,652 Allowance for Bad & Doubtful Debts 16,142,307 12,578,021 16,142,308 12,000,000 Operating Profit before Working Capital Changes 2,635,718,652 1,856,065,337 1,519,988,548 387,973,856 (Increase)/ Decrease in Inventories 271,754,239 (698,793,412) 104,856,030 (522,708,887) (Increase)/ Decrease in Biological Assets (139,011,301) (181,053,440) (272,091,518) (97,938,836) (Increase)/ Decrease in Trade and Other Receivables (300,758,128) (244,326,669) (269,015,920) (382,816,399) Increase/ (Decrease) in Related Company Balances (Net) 11,543,510 29,505,007 (704,445,719) 402,541,855 Increase/ (Decrease) in Trade and Other Payables (124,323,526) 98,475,456 1,113,189,264 (161,402,600) Cash Generated from Operations 2,354,923,446 859,872,278 1,492,480,685 (374,351,011) Finance Costs Paid (390,706,885) (229,419,288) (333,451,366) (177,105,535) Defined Benefit Plan Costs Paid (5,795,250) (3,830,700) (3,545,000) (2,865,700) Income Tax Paid (26,440,009) (6,068,340) (22,562,119) (4,475,696) Net Cash Flows From Operating Activities 1,931,981,300 620,553,950 1,132,922,200 (558,797,944) Cash Flows from /(Used in) Investing Activities Acquisition of Property, Plant & Equipment (599,447,147) (827,994,725) (108,364,421) (306,412,159) Acquisition of Biological Assets (1,636,149,219) (1,573,964,662) (1,405,177,066) (565,888,554) Investment in Wakala Investment - 20,574,516 - - Investment in Subsidiary Companies - - (7,000,000) - Proceeds from Sale of Property, Plant & Equipment - 13,393 - 13,393 Dividend Received 50,000,186 100,000,966 50,000,186 100,000,966 Net Cash Flows Used in Investing Activities (2,185,596,180) (2,281,370,512) (1,470,541,301) (772,286,354) Cash Flows from (Used in) Financing Activities Dividend Paid (126,598,192) (106,165,570) (126,598,192) (106,165,570) Proceeds From Financing and Lease (Ijara) 2,789,736,800 2,167,372,063 2,777,000,000 1,980,500,000 Repayment of Financing Payable (2,364,815,980) (804,113,616) (2,260,439,083) (768,321,257) Net Cash Flows From Financing Activities 298,322,628 1,257,092,877 389,962,725 1,106,013,172 Net Increase/(Decrease) in Cash and Cash Equivalents 44,707,748 (403,723,685) 52,343,624 (225,071,125) Cash and Cash Equivalents at the Beginning of the Period 53,580,346 457,304,031 (7,379,380) 217,691,745 Cash and Cash Equivalents at the End of the Period 98,288,094 53,580,346 44,964,244 (7,379,380) Breakup of Cash and Cash Equivalents at the End of the Period Cash and Bank Balances 295,597,270 239,287,491 242,273,420 178,327,765 Express Cash Funding (Bank Overdraft) (197,309,176) (185,707,145) (197,309,176) (185,707,145) 98,288,094 53,580,346 44,964,244 (7,379,380)

Bairaha Farms PLC. Notes to the Financial Statements For the Year ended 31st March 2024 1 Accounting Policies The Consolidated Financial Statements were prepared using the same accounting policies and methods of computation that were applied to prepare the Audited Consolidated Financial Statements for the year ended 31 March 2024 and are in compliance with Sri Lanka Accounting Standard (LKAS) 34 - Interim Financial Reporting. As at As at 2 Net Asset Value per Share (Rs.) 31.03.2024 31.03.2023 330.03 295.91 Quarter Quarter 01.01.2024 to 01.01.2023 to 3 Market Value per share during the Quarter ( Rs.) 31.03.2024 31.03.2023 Highest 185.00 169.75 Lowest 160.00 136.25 Closing 173.00 145.00 As at As at 4 Ordinary Shares ( No's ) 31.03.2024 31.03.2023 Fully paid ordinary shares 17,600,000 17,600,000 There are no events / circumstances that have arisen since the reporting date which would require adjustments to or disclosure in the financial statements. There have been no material changes to the contingent assets or contingent liabilities since the last annual reporting date. A final dividend of Rs 4 per share was declared and paid on 16.08.2023 for the year 2022/23 .

An interim dividend of Rs 3.30 per share was declared and paid on 17.11.2023 for the year 2023/24.

Bairaha Farms PLC. Additional Notes to the Financial Statements For the Year ended 31st March 2024 1 Thirty Major Shareholders as at 31st March 2024 Name No. of Shares % 1 Mr. M.N.M. Yakooth 1,872,053 10.64% 2 Mr. M.N.M. Mubarak 1,826,998 10.38% 3 Mr. M.N.M. Kamil 1,764,316 10.02% 4 Mrs. F.S. Imran 992,251 5.64% 5 Employees Trust Fund Board 949,812 5.40% 6 Mr. M.Y.M. Riyal 906,735 5.15% 7 Mr. M.E.N. Mohamed Ilyas 590,059 3.35% 8 Mr. M.I. Ilyas Naleem 590,035 3.35% 9 Deutsche Bank Ag-National Equity Fund 550,428 3.13% 10 Amana Bank Plc/Hi-Line Trading Pvt Ltd 385,076 2.19% 11 Mrs. F.F. Ilyas Naleem 295,016 1.68% 12 M.T.A. Furkhan Foundation 263,505 1.50% 13 Kalin Holdings (Pvt) Ltd 222,776 1.27% 14 Mrs. F.I. Mohamed Rauff (Deceased) 210,727 1.20% 15 Sandwave Limited 200,030 1.14% 16 Hatton National Bank Plc-Senfin Growth Fund 143,000 0.81% 17 People'S Leasing & Finance Plc/Hi Line Trading (Pvt) Ltd 130,540 0.74% 18 Deutsche Bank Ag-Namal Growth Fund 110,000 0.63% 19 Mrs. S. Vasudevan & Mr.S.Vasudevan 110,000 0.63% 20 Mr. R. Pestonjee 108,938 0.62% 21 Mr. V.C. Mahtani & Mrs.M.V.Mahtani 106,458 0.60% 22 Monad (Private) Limited 100,000 0.57% 23 Mr. S. Prabagar 80,000 0.45% 24 People'S Leasing & Finance Plc/Hi Line Towers (Pvt) Ltd 77,550 0.44% 25 Mercantile Fortunes (Private) Limited 74,050 0.42% 26 Macksons Holdings ( Pvt ) Ltd 69,800 0.40% 27 Confifi Management Services (Private) Ltd 61,320 0.35% 28 Mrs. W.N.S. De Silva 59,845 0.34% 29 Mr. A.W.M. Nowfer 57,310 0.33% 30 Mr. S.C. Abul Cassim 55,500 0.32% 12,964,128 73.66% Others 4,635,872 26.34% 17,600,000 100.00% 2 Directors' and Chief Executive Officer's holding in shares as at 31st March 2024 Directors Name No. of Shares % 1 Mr. Reyaz Mihular Chairman 7,114 0.04% 2 Mr. M.N.M. Yakooth Managing Director / CEO 1,872,053 10.64% 3 Prof. H. Abeygunawardena Non Executive Director - 0.00% 4 Mr. M.Y.M. Riyal Executive Director 906,735 5.15% 5 Mr. M.N.M. Kamil Executive Director 1,764,316 10.02% 6 Mr. M.N.M. Mubarak Executive Director 1,826,998 10.38% 7 Mr. M.I Wahid Director Operations 2,200 0.01% 8 Mr. Olga Ashley Herath Non Executive Director - 0.00% 9 Ms. Radhika Rathnayake Non Executive Director - 0.00% 6,379,416 36.25% Others 11,220,584 63.75% 17,600,000 100.00% 3 Public Holding The percentage of shares held by the public as at 31st March 2024 is 63.75% comprising of 3,957 shareholders. The float adjusted market capitalization as at 31st March 2024 is Rs. 1,941,060,519/-. The Company complies with option 05 of the Listing Rules 7.13.1.i (a).