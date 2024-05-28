Bairaha Farms PLC
Statement of Financial Position
As at 31st March 2024
Group
Company
Unaudited
Audited
Unaudited
Audited
as at
as at
as at
as at
31.03.2024
31.03.2023
31.03.2024
31.03.2023
Rs
Rs
Rs
Rs
ASSETS
Non-Current Assets
Property, Plant & Equipment
3,746,279,289
3,455,905,537
1,236,524,362
1,282,393,726
Right of use Assets
28,591,404
4,430,142
42,123,770
7,071,254
Investment Property
-
-
47,301,889
49,617,329
Intangible Assets
30,830,097
36,108,953
30,767,098
36,031,953
Investments in Subsidiaries
-
-
388,532,820
381,532,820
Investments in Joint Ventures
1,934,137,117
1,433,281,759
711,922,000
711,922,000
Other Investments
788,900
891,800
788,900
891,800
Biological Assets- Bearer
105,440,301
51,145,198
105,440,301
51,145,198
5,846,067,108
4,981,763,389
2,563,401,140
2,520,606,080
Current Assets
Inventories
607,375,241
986,210,193
456,093,212
668,029,955
Biological Assets- Consumable
531,719,626
392,708,325
531,719,626
259,628,108
Biological Assets- Bearer
925,574,400
938,049,602
925,574,400
490,158,169
Trade and Other Receivables
1,210,625,755
926,009,934
1,334,192,101
1,081,318,489
Income Tax Receivable
17,911,805
4,998,544
8,919,275
-
Other Investments
25,563,201
25,555,014
63,201
55,014
Amounts Due from Related Parties
9,460,716
21,004,226
443,675,033
65,824,243
Cash and Bank Balances
295,597,270
239,287,491
242,273,420
178,327,765
3,623,828,014
3,533,823,329
3,942,510,268
2,743,341,743
Total Assets
9,469,895,122
8,515,586,718
6,505,911,408
5,263,947,823
EQUITY AND LIABILITIES
Equity
Stated Capital
536,305,197
536,305,197
536,305,197
536,305,197
Revaluation Surplus
1,105,419,247
816,534,724
288,119,507
288,119,507
Fair Value Reserve
(1,357,107)
(1,254,207)
(1,357,107)
(1,254,207)
Actuarial Gain on Defined Benefit Plans
(7,299,464)
(11,661,179)
(7,299,464)
(11,661,179)
Retained Earnings
4,175,426,889
3,868,125,120
477,969,141
609,204,910
Total Equity
5,808,494,762
5,208,049,655
1,293,737,274
1,420,714,228
Non-Current Liabilities
Financing & Lease (Ijara) Payable
344,442,800
363,961,061
177,192,775
107,310,416
Deferred Tax Liabilities
470,783,967
488,560,755
163,834,713
173,601,670
Retirement Benefit Liability
151,016,179
122,048,635
133,123,209
109,700,980
966,242,946
974,570,451
474,150,697
390,613,066
Current Liabilities
Trade and Other Payables
568,827,974
693,151,496
2,377,146,855
1,263,957,591
Dividends Payable
8,262,175
6,380,367
8,262,175
6,380,367
Amounts Due to Related Parties
-
-
331,063,820
657,658,747
Income Tax Payable
-
-
-
3,477,596
Financing & Lease (Ijara) Payable
2,118,067,265
1,633,434,749
2,021,550,587
1,521,146,228
2,695,157,414
2,332,966,612
4,738,023,437
3,452,620,529
Total Equity and Liabilities
9,469,895,122
8,515,586,718
6,505,911,408
5,263,947,823
The above figures are provisional and subject to audit.
I certify that the above Financial Statements have been prepared in compliance with the reqirements of the Companies Act No. 07 of 2007.
Sgd: Mr. Shafraz Hussaindeen
Financial Controller
The Board of Directors is responsible for the preparation and presentation of these Financial Statements.
Sgd: Mr. Yakooth Naleem
Sgd: Mr. Riyal Yakoob
Managing Director
Executive Director
28-May-2024
Bairaha Farms PLC.
Statement of Profit or Loss and Other Comprehensive Income - Group
For the Year ended 31st March 2024
Unaudited
Audited
Unaudited
Unaudited
for the year
for the year
for the quarter
for the quarter
Group
ended
ended
ended
ended
Change
31.03.2024
31.03.2023
31.03.2024
31.03.2023
%
Rs
Rs
Rs
Rs
+/(-)
Revenue
13,291,267,709
11,867,910,943
3,207,754,533
3,146,671,832
12
Cost of Sales
(11,135,129,013)
(10,266,576,869)
(2,570,455,693)
(2,976,819,309)
8
Gross Profit
2,156,138,696
1,601,334,074
637,298,840
169,852,523
35
Other Operating Income
54,734,777
63,520,716
52,220,400
-
(14)
Distribution Costs
(948,129,884)
(817,540,065)
(222,066,079)
(238,267,838)
16
Administrative Expenses
(695,901,132)
(477,924,540)
(404,917,793)
(127,209,740)
46
Other Operating Expenses
(8,443,983)
(1,941,776)
(6,701,166)
-
335
Finance Cost
(390,706,885)
(229,419,288)
(73,291,096)
(105,673,334)
70
Profit before Tax
167,691,589
138,029,121
(17,456,894)
(301,298,389)
21
Share of Profit from Joint Venture Companies
261,970,835
330,318,680
58,405,187
148,553,240
(21)
Income Tax Expense
6,119,345
(185,200,172)
10,866,431
(170,761,113)
(103)
Profit for the Period
435,781,769
283,147,629
51,814,725
(323,506,262)
54
Other Comprehensive Income not to be Reclassified to Profit
or Loss in Subsequent Periods:
Fair Value Gain / (Losses) - Other Investments
(102,900)
-
(102,900)
-
Actuarial Gain on Defined Benefit Plans
6,231,021
(10,990,194)
6,231,021
(10,990,194)
Deferred Tax Impact on Defined Benefit Plans
(1,869,306)
3,297,058
(1,869,306)
3,297,058
Revaluation of Property, Plant and Equipment
-
371,792,260
-
371,792,260
Deferred Tax Impact on Revaluation
-
(154,320,320)
-
(154,320,320)
Share of Other Comprehensive Income net of tax
Equity
Accounted Investees
288,884,523
26,232,740
288,884,523
26,232,740
Other Comprehensive Income
293,143,338
236,011,543
293,143,338
236,011,544
Total Comprehensive Income
728,925,107
519,159,172
344,958,062
(87,494,718)
Earnings per Share - Basic
24.76
16.09
2.94
(18.38)
54
The above figures are provisional and subject to audit.
I certify that the above Financial Statements have been prepared in compliance with the reqirements of the Companies Act No. 07 of 2007.
Sgd: Mr. Shafraz Hussaindeen
Financial Controller
The Board of Directors is responsible for the preparation and presentation of these Financial Statements.
Sgd: Mr. Yakooth Naleem
Sgd: Mr. Riyal Yakoob
Managing Director
Executive Director
28-May-2024
Bairaha Farms PLC.
Statement of Profit or Loss and Other Comprehensive Income - Company
For the Year ended 31st March 2024
Unaudited for
Audited
Unaudited
Unaudited
for the year
for the quarter
the year ended
for the quarter
ended
ended
Group
31.03.2024
ended 31.03.2023
31.03.2023
31.03.2024
Change
%
Rs
Rs
Rs
Rs
+/(-)
Revenue
11,373,504,313
9,832,787,960
3,143,966,372
2,767,688,249
16
Cost of Sales
(9,861,468,240)
(9,131,199,606)
(2,454,015,525)
(2,896,072,786)
8
Gross Profit
1,512,036,073
701,588,354
689,950,846
(128,384,537)
116
Other Operating Income
160,669,297
311,033,228
1,833,849
-
(48)
Distribution Costs
(753,576,141)
(674,681,203)
(179,511,378)
(163,450,514)
12
Administrative Expenses
(581,476,602)
(426,100,169)
(303,127,144)
(117,221,521)
36
Other Operating Expenses
(8,428,044)
(1,001,792)
(6,685,227)
-
741
Finance Cost
(333,451,366)
(177,105,535)
(71,437,966)
(87,911,887)
88
Profit before Tax
(4,226,783)
(266,267,118)
131,022,980
(496,968,459)
98
Income Tax Expense
1,471,015
(75,315,625)
4,571,465
(61,315,625)
(102)
Profit for the Period
(2,755,768)
(341,582,743)
135,594,445
(558,284,084)
(99)
Other Comprehensive Income not to be Reclassified to
Profit or Loss in Subsequent Periods:
Fair Value Gain / (Losses) - Other Investments
(102,900)
-
(102,900)
-
Actuarial Gain on Defined Benefit Plans
6,231,021
(10,990,194)
6,231,021
(10,990,194)
Deferred Tax Impact on Defined Benefit Plans
(1,869,306)
3,297,058
(1,869,306)
3,297,058
Revaluation of Property, Plant and Equipment
-
166,552,959
-
166,552,959
Deferred Tax Impact on Revaluation
-
(62,390,044)
-
(62,390,044)
Share of Other Comprehensive Income net of tax
Equity
Accounted Investees
-
-
-
-
Other Comprehensive Income
4,258,815
96,469,779
4,258,815
96,469,779
Total Comprehensive Income
1,503,047
(245,112,964)
139,853,260
(461,814,305)
Earnings per Share - Basic
(0.16)
(19.41)
7.70
(31.72)
(99)
The above figures are provisional and subject to audit.
I certify that the above Financial Statements have been prepared in compliance with the reqirements of the Companies Act No. 07 of 2007.
Sgd: Mr. Shafraz Hussaindeen
-
Financial Controller
The Board of Directors is responsible for the preparation and presentation of these Financial Statements.
Sgd: Mr. Yakooth Naleem
Sgd: Mr. Riyal Yakoob
Managing Director
Executive Director
28-May-2024
Bairaha Farms PLC.
Statement of Changes in Equity For the Year ended 31st March 2024
Group
Balance as at 1st April 2022
Profit for the year ended 31st March 2023 Other comprehensive income (Net) Bonus Issue of Shares
Dividends
Balance as at 31st March 2023
Company
Balance as at 1st April 2022
Loss for the year ended 31st March 2023 Other comprehensive income (Net) Bonus Issue of Shares
Dividends
Balance as at 31st March 2023
Group
Balance as at 1st April 2023
Profit for the year ended 31st March 2024 Other comprehensive income (Net) Dividends
Balance as at 31st March 2024
Company
Balance as at 1st April 2023
Loss for the year ended 31st March 2024 Other comprehensive income (Net) Dividends
Balance as at 31st March 2024
Actuarial Gain
Revaluation
Fair Value
on Defined
Stated Capital
Surplus
Reserve
Benefit Plans
Retained Earnings
Total
Rs
Rs
Rs
Rs
Rs
Rs
256,305,197
572,830,044
(1,254,207)
(3,968,043)
3,960,977,491
4,784,890,483
-
-
-
-
283,147,629
283,147,629
-
243,704,680
-
(7,693,136)
-
236,011,543
280,000,000
-
-
-
(280,000,000)
-
-
-
-
-
(96,000,000)
(96,000,000)
536,305,197
816,534,724
(1,254,207)
(11,661,179)
3,868,125,120
5,208,049,655
256,305,197
183,956,592
(1,254,207)
(3,968,043)
1,326,787,653
1,761,827,192
-
-
-
-
(341,582,743)
(341,582,743)
-
104,162,915
-
(7,693,136)
-
96,469,779
280,000,000
-
-
-
(280,000,000)
-
-
-
-
-
(96,000,000)
(96,000,000)
536,305,197
288,119,507
(1,254,207)
(11,661,179)
609,204,910
1,420,714,228
536,305,197
816,534,724
(1,254,207)
(11,661,179)
3,868,125,120
5,208,049,655
-
-
-
-
435,781,769
435,781,769
-
288,884,523
(102,900)
4,361,715
-
293,143,338
-
-
-
-
(128,480,000)
(128,480,000)
536,305,197
1,105,419,247
(1,357,107)
(7,299,464)
4,175,426,889
5,808,494,762
536,305,197
288,119,507
(1,254,207)
(11,661,179)
609,204,910
1,420,714,228
-
-
-
-
(2,755,768)
(2,755,768)
-
-
(102,900)
4,361,715
-
4,258,815
-
-
-
-
(128,480,000)
(128,480,000)
536,305,197
288,119,507
(1,357,107)
(7,299,464)
477,969,141
1,293,737,274
Bairaha Farms PLC.
Cash Flow Statement
For the Year ended 31st March 2024
Group
Company
Unaudited
Audited
Unaudited
Audited
for the year
for the year
for the year
for the year
ended
ended
ended
ended
31.03.2024
31.03.2023
31.03.2024
31.03.2023
Rs
Rs
Rs
Rs
Cash Flows From/(Used in) Operating Activities
Net Profit before Income Tax Expense
429,662,424
468,347,801
(4,226,783)
(266,267,118)
Adjustments for
Allowance for Weight Loss
107,080,713
74,607,407
107,080,713
74,607,407
Depreciation
309,073,394
244,562,785
156,549,224
126,602,896
Right of use Asset Depreciation
4,430,147
4,430,147
7,071,254
7,071,256
Transferred to Cost of Sales and Fair Value Gain
1,594,329,318
1,128,526,615
915,465,732
334,424,400
Share of Profit/ (Loss) from Joint Venture Companies (Net of Tax)
(261,970,835)
(330,318,680)
-
-
Fair Value Gain on Quoted Investments
(8,185)
6,140
(8,185)
6,140
Intangible Assets Amortization
5,278,855
3,880,297
5,264,855
3,866,297
Income from Investments
(186)
(966)
(50,000,186)
(100,000,966)
Profit on Disposal of Property, Plant & Equipment
-
357
-
357
Finance Cost
390,706,885
229,419,288
333,451,366
177,105,535
Provision for Defined Benefit Plans
40,993,815
20,026,124
33,198,250
18,557,652
Allowance for Bad & Doubtful Debts
16,142,307
12,578,021
16,142,308
12,000,000
Operating Profit before Working Capital Changes
2,635,718,652
1,856,065,337
1,519,988,548
387,973,856
(Increase)/ Decrease in Inventories
271,754,239
(698,793,412)
104,856,030
(522,708,887)
(Increase)/ Decrease in Biological Assets
(139,011,301)
(181,053,440)
(272,091,518)
(97,938,836)
(Increase)/ Decrease in Trade and Other Receivables
(300,758,128)
(244,326,669)
(269,015,920)
(382,816,399)
Increase/ (Decrease) in Related Company Balances (Net)
11,543,510
29,505,007
(704,445,719)
402,541,855
Increase/ (Decrease) in Trade and Other Payables
(124,323,526)
98,475,456
1,113,189,264
(161,402,600)
Cash Generated from Operations
2,354,923,446
859,872,278
1,492,480,685
(374,351,011)
Finance Costs Paid
(390,706,885)
(229,419,288)
(333,451,366)
(177,105,535)
Defined Benefit Plan Costs Paid
(5,795,250)
(3,830,700)
(3,545,000)
(2,865,700)
Income Tax Paid
(26,440,009)
(6,068,340)
(22,562,119)
(4,475,696)
Net Cash Flows From Operating Activities
1,931,981,300
620,553,950
1,132,922,200
(558,797,944)
Cash Flows from /(Used in) Investing Activities
Acquisition of Property, Plant & Equipment
(599,447,147)
(827,994,725)
(108,364,421)
(306,412,159)
Acquisition of Biological Assets
(1,636,149,219)
(1,573,964,662)
(1,405,177,066)
(565,888,554)
Investment in Wakala Investment
-
20,574,516
-
-
Investment in Subsidiary Companies
-
-
(7,000,000)
-
Proceeds from Sale of Property, Plant & Equipment
-
13,393
-
13,393
Dividend Received
50,000,186
100,000,966
50,000,186
100,000,966
Net Cash Flows Used in Investing Activities
(2,185,596,180)
(2,281,370,512)
(1,470,541,301)
(772,286,354)
Cash Flows from (Used in) Financing Activities
Dividend Paid
(126,598,192)
(106,165,570)
(126,598,192)
(106,165,570)
Proceeds From Financing and Lease (Ijara)
2,789,736,800
2,167,372,063
2,777,000,000
1,980,500,000
Repayment of Financing Payable
(2,364,815,980)
(804,113,616)
(2,260,439,083)
(768,321,257)
Net Cash Flows From Financing Activities
298,322,628
1,257,092,877
389,962,725
1,106,013,172
Net Increase/(Decrease) in Cash and Cash Equivalents
44,707,748
(403,723,685)
52,343,624
(225,071,125)
Cash and Cash Equivalents at the Beginning of the Period
53,580,346
457,304,031
(7,379,380)
217,691,745
Cash and Cash Equivalents at the End of the Period
98,288,094
53,580,346
44,964,244
(7,379,380)
Breakup of Cash and Cash Equivalents at the End of the Period
Cash and Bank Balances
295,597,270
239,287,491
242,273,420
178,327,765
Express Cash Funding (Bank Overdraft)
(197,309,176)
(185,707,145)
(197,309,176)
(185,707,145)
98,288,094
53,580,346
44,964,244
(7,379,380)
Bairaha Farms PLC.
Notes to the Financial Statements
For the Year ended 31st March 2024
1 Accounting Policies
The Consolidated Financial Statements were prepared using the same accounting policies and methods of computation that were applied to prepare the Audited Consolidated Financial Statements for the year ended
31 March 2024 and are in compliance with Sri Lanka Accounting Standard (LKAS) 34 - Interim Financial Reporting.
As at
As at
2
Net Asset Value per Share (Rs.)
31.03.2024
31.03.2023
330.03
295.91
Quarter
Quarter
01.01.2024 to
01.01.2023 to
3
Market Value per share during the Quarter ( Rs.)
31.03.2024
31.03.2023
Highest
185.00
169.75
Lowest
160.00
136.25
Closing
173.00
145.00
As at
As at
4
Ordinary Shares ( No's )
31.03.2024
31.03.2023
Fully paid ordinary shares
17,600,000
17,600,000
- There are no events / circumstances that have arisen since the reporting date which would require adjustments to or disclosure in the financial statements.
- There have been no material changes to the contingent assets or contingent liabilities since the last annual reporting date.
-
A final dividend of Rs 4 per share was declared and paid on 16.08.2023 for the year 2022/23 .
An interim dividend of Rs 3.30 per share was declared and paid on 17.11.2023 for the year 2023/24.
Bairaha Farms PLC.
Additional Notes to the Financial Statements
For the Year ended 31st March 2024
1 Thirty Major Shareholders as at 31st March 2024
Name
No. of Shares
%
1
Mr. M.N.M. Yakooth
1,872,053
10.64%
2
Mr. M.N.M. Mubarak
1,826,998
10.38%
3
Mr. M.N.M. Kamil
1,764,316
10.02%
4
Mrs. F.S. Imran
992,251
5.64%
5
Employees Trust Fund Board
949,812
5.40%
6
Mr. M.Y.M. Riyal
906,735
5.15%
7
Mr. M.E.N. Mohamed Ilyas
590,059
3.35%
8
Mr. M.I. Ilyas Naleem
590,035
3.35%
9
Deutsche Bank Ag-National Equity Fund
550,428
3.13%
10
Amana Bank Plc/Hi-Line Trading Pvt Ltd
385,076
2.19%
11
Mrs. F.F. Ilyas Naleem
295,016
1.68%
12
M.T.A. Furkhan Foundation
263,505
1.50%
13
Kalin Holdings (Pvt) Ltd
222,776
1.27%
14
Mrs. F.I. Mohamed Rauff (Deceased)
210,727
1.20%
15
Sandwave Limited
200,030
1.14%
16
Hatton National Bank Plc-Senfin Growth Fund
143,000
0.81%
17
People'S Leasing & Finance Plc/Hi Line Trading (Pvt) Ltd
130,540
0.74%
18
Deutsche Bank Ag-Namal Growth Fund
110,000
0.63%
19
Mrs. S. Vasudevan & Mr.S.Vasudevan
110,000
0.63%
20
Mr. R. Pestonjee
108,938
0.62%
21
Mr. V.C. Mahtani & Mrs.M.V.Mahtani
106,458
0.60%
22
Monad (Private) Limited
100,000
0.57%
23
Mr. S. Prabagar
80,000
0.45%
24
People'S Leasing & Finance Plc/Hi Line Towers (Pvt) Ltd
77,550
0.44%
25
Mercantile Fortunes (Private) Limited
74,050
0.42%
26
Macksons Holdings ( Pvt ) Ltd
69,800
0.40%
27
Confifi Management Services (Private) Ltd
61,320
0.35%
28
Mrs. W.N.S. De Silva
59,845
0.34%
29
Mr. A.W.M. Nowfer
57,310
0.33%
30
Mr. S.C. Abul Cassim
55,500
0.32%
12,964,128
73.66%
Others
4,635,872
26.34%
17,600,000
100.00%
2
Directors' and Chief Executive Officer's holding in shares as at 31st March 2024
Directors Name
No. of Shares
%
1
Mr. Reyaz Mihular
Chairman
7,114
0.04%
2
Mr. M.N.M. Yakooth
Managing Director / CEO
1,872,053
10.64%
3
Prof. H. Abeygunawardena
Non Executive Director
-
0.00%
4
Mr. M.Y.M. Riyal
Executive Director
906,735
5.15%
5
Mr. M.N.M. Kamil
Executive Director
1,764,316
10.02%
6
Mr. M.N.M. Mubarak
Executive Director
1,826,998
10.38%
7
Mr. M.I Wahid
Director Operations
2,200
0.01%
8
Mr. Olga Ashley Herath
Non Executive Director
-
0.00%
9
Ms. Radhika Rathnayake
Non Executive Director
-
0.00%
6,379,416
36.25%
Others
11,220,584
63.75%
17,600,000
100.00%
3 Public Holding
The percentage of shares held by the public as at 31st March 2024 is 63.75% comprising of 3,957 shareholders. The float adjusted market capitalization as at 31st March 2024 is Rs. 1,941,060,519/-.
The Company complies with option 05 of the Listing Rules 7.13.1.i (a).
CORPORATE INFORMATION
Directors:
Auditors:
Mr. Reyaz Mihular
- Chairman
Messrs. Ernst & Young
Mr. M.N.M. Yakooth
- Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer
Chartered Accountants
Prof. H. Abeygunawardena
- Non Executive Director
Rotunda Towers
Mr. M.Y.M. Riyal
- Executive Director
No.109
Mr. M.N.M. Kamil
- Executive Director
Galle Road
Mr. M.N.M. Mubarak
- Executive Director
Colombo 03
Mr. M.I Wahid
- Executive Director/ Operations
Mr. Olga Ashley Herath
- Non-Executive Director
Secretaries :
Ms. Radhika Rathnayake
- Non-Executive Director
P & W Corporate Secretarial (Pvt) Limited
3/17, Kynsey Road,
Registered Office:
Colombo 08.
No.407, 2nd Floor,
Galle Road, Colombo 03.
Registrars:
Central Depository Systems (Pvt) Ltd
Telephone : 011-2575255 ( Hunting )
Ground Floor,
Facsimile : 011-2575256
M&M Center,
: corporateoffice@bairaha.com
341/5, Kotte Road,
Web
: www.bairaha.com
Rajagiriya.
Main Bankers:
Amana Bank Plc,
No. 365, Galle Road,
Colombo 03.
Seylan Bank Plc
Seylan Towers
No. 90, Galle Road
Colombo 03.
Hatton National Bank Plc
No. 502/ 1A, Colpetty Road,
Marine Drive,
Colombo-03.
Bank of Ceylon,
Corporate Branch,
No. 4, Bank of Ceylon Mawatha
Colombo 01.
