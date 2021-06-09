Log in
    6608   KYG0705A1085

BAIRONG INC.

(6608)
  Report
All news about BAIRONG INC.
10/10BAIRONG : to Pay Over $24 Million for Stake in Chinese Software-as-a-Service Platform
MT
09/30Certain Ordinary Shares of Bairong Inc. are subject to a Lock-Up Agreement Ending on 30..
CI
09/29BAIRONG : Named Top 10 APAC Bank Technology Solution Providers for 2021 by CIOReview
PR
09/20BAIRONG INC.(SEHK : 6608) added to S&P Global BMI Index
CI
09/06BAIRONG : Cloud-Native SaaS Platform Accelerates China Bohai Bank Digital Transformation
PR
08/26BAIRONG : Loss Widens, Revenue Climbs 67% in H1
MT
08/25Bairong Inc. Announces Consolidated Unaudited Earnings Results for the Six Months Ended..
CI
07/29BAIRONG INC : . to Approve Interim Financial Statement at Upcoming Meeting of the Board on..
PR
07/19Bairong Inc. Launches Indra, a Secure AI-Powered Multi-Party Computing Platform
CI
06/28BAIRONG : and SPDB Deepen Partnership to Empower Digital Transformation of Financial Indus..
PR
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 1 607 M 251 M 251 M
Net income 2021 -2 840 M -444 M -444 M
Net cash 2021 2 653 M 415 M 415 M
P/E ratio 2021 -2,28x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 4 840 M 757 M 756 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,36x
EV / Sales 2022 0,97x
Nbr of Employees 1 082
Free-Float 66,3%
Chart BAIRONG INC.
Duration : Period :
Bairong Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BAIRONG INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 10,13 CNY
Average target price 18,32 CNY
Spread / Average Target 80,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Shao Feng Zhang Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Hong Qiang Zhao Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Guo Yike Independent Non-Executive Director
Zhi Wu Chen Independent Non-Executive Director
Yao Li Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BAIRONG INC.0.00%757
S&P GLOBAL INC.44.24%114 213
RELX PLC26.30%59 748
THOMSON REUTERS CORPORATION42.90%59 538
MSCI INC.48.90%54 817
EQUIFAX INC.43.87%33 847