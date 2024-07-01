BENGALURU, July 1 (Reuters) - Indian shares opened largely flat on Monday, with the focus on auto companies' sales data for June.

The NSE Nifty 50 was up 0.1% higher at 24,030.9 points, while the S&P BSE Sensex added 0.04% to 79,044.2 points, as of 9:17 a.m. IST.

Investor focus will be on automobile companies' monthly sales data for June, due later in the day.

Auto stocks added 0.5% in early trade. Bajaj Auto, the first automaker to report its sales data, was up about 1%. (Reporting by Hritam Mukherjee and Sethuraman NR in Bengaluru; Editing by Mrigank Dhaniwala and Sonia Cheema)