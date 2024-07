July 16, 2024 at 04:15 am EDT

BENGALURU (Reuters) - Indian automaker Bajaj Auto reported a first-quarter profit that met estimates as it sold more expensive motorcycles and exports improved.

The Pulsar motorcycle maker's standalone profit after tax rose 19.4% to 19.88 billion rupees ($238 million) for the three months to June 30. Analysts had expected a profit of 19.84 billion rupees, as per LSEG data.

($1 = 83.5600 Indian rupees)

