  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. NSE India Stock Exchange
  5. Bajaj Auto Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BAJAJ-AUTO   INE917I01010

BAJAJ AUTO LIMITED

(BAJAJ-AUTO)
  Report
End-of-day quote NSE India Stock Exchange  -  2022-10-12
3604.80 INR   -0.54%
07:27aIndia's Bajaj Auto tops Q2 profit estimates on higher prices, domestic demand
RE
07:06aINDIA STOCKS-Indian shares end higher as Infosys, banks climb
RE
01:26aINDIA STOCKS-Indian shares hit one-week high as Infosys, banks boost
RE
India's Bajaj Auto tops Q2 profit estimates on higher prices, domestic demand

10/14/2022 | 07:27am EDT
FILE PHOTO: A logo of Bajaj is seen on an auto at a parking lot in Kolkata

BENGALURU (Reuters) - India's Bajaj Auto reported a bigger-than-expected rise in second-quarter profit on Friday, benefiting from price increases and strong domestic demand for its motorcycles and autorickshaws.

The company's profit increased 20% year-over-year to 15.30 billion Indian rupees ($186.20 million) in the quarter ended Sept. 30. Revenue from operations increased 16% to a record 102.03 billion rupees.

The profit beat both analysts' expectations of 14.66 billion Indian rupees, according to IBES data from Refinitiv, as well as the 14.02 billion rupees Bajaj Auto earned in the September-quarter of 2019, before the pandemic.

Demand for everything from hair dyes to Bajaj Auto's Pulsar motorcycles have held up in cities and towns, giving Corporate India the confidence of a turnaround in its fortunes in the second half of this year.

Bajaj Auto's domestic two-wheelers sales volumes -- which accounts for about 90% of overall volume -- jumped 27% year-over-year in the latest quarter, and nearly doubled sequentially, on demand for its sports bikes.

However, exports of both two-wheelers and commercial vehicles -- typically about more than half of overall volumes -- fell due to macroeconomic pressures.

India's top vehicle makers expect a better second half of fiscal 2023, as commodity costs ease and they add alternative sourcing for semiconductors, whose shortage has affected their ability to service demand in recent quarters.

"Continued improvement in semiconductor supplies enabled a healthy build-back of channel inventory, ahead of the festive season," Bajaj Auto said in a statement.

Overall online and offline sales during the Hindu festival period -- starting in the last week of September and lasting until early November -- are estimated to cross $27 billion, roughly 25% higher than last year and nearly double pre-COVID levels, according to industry estimates.

Bajaj Auto's stock has gained nearly 10% this year through Friday's close of 3,570.50 rupees. ($1 = 82.1680 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Praveen Paramasivam in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)


© Reuters 2022
Financials
Sales 2023 367 B 4 459 M 4 459 M
Net income 2023 55 061 M 669 M 669 M
Net cash 2023 210 B 2 548 M 2 548 M
P/E ratio 2023 18,5x
Yield 2023 4,38%
Capitalization 1 020 B 12 387 M 12 387 M
EV / Sales 2023 2,21x
EV / Sales 2024 1,91x
Nbr of Employees 10 134
Free-Float 40,1%
Chart BAJAJ AUTO LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Bajaj Auto Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BAJAJ AUTO LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 3 604,80
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Rajivnayan Rahulkumar Bajaj Managing Director & Executive Director
Dinesh Thapar Chief Financial Officer
Nirajkumar R. Bajaj Chairman
Abraham Joseph Chief Technology Officer
J. Sridhar Secretary & Chief Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BAJAJ AUTO LIMITED10.94%12 387
EICHER MOTORS LIMITED34.02%11 528
YAMAHA MOTOR CO., LTD.4.20%6 606
TVS MOTOR COMPANY LIMITED71.83%6 217
HERO MOTOCORP LIMITED3.49%6 182
HARLEY-DAVIDSON, INC.-4.48%5 262