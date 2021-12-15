Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  India
  NSE India Stock Exchange
  Bajaj Auto Limited
  News
  Summary
    BAJAJ-AUTO   INE917I01010

BAJAJ AUTO LIMITED

(BAJAJ-AUTO)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

India's TVS Motor and BMW Motorrad tie up to make electric vehicles

12/15/2021 | 05:02am EST
A logo of BMW is seen outside a BMW car dealer, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Brussels

BENGALURU (Reuters) - India's TVS Motor Company said on Wednesday it will develop electric vehicles (EV) with BMW's motorcycle brand in India, joining a host of Indian automakers that have sought to expand their clean mobility offering.

Earlier in the day, TVS shares jumped as much as 7.4% after media reports said the companies were likely to announce a joint alliance for making and exporting electric vehicles from India

The tie-up comes at a time when new-age start-ups like Ola Electric and Ather are ramping up investment in electric scooters, forcing legacy two-wheeler makers like TVS and Bajaj Auto to follow suit.

Top automakers like Mahindra & Mahindra and Tata Motors are also investing heavily in EVs as India has been encouraging automakers to go electric in a bid to reduce pollution and fuel imports.

Currently, EVs account for a fraction of total two-wheeler sales in the country, mainly due to high battery costs and the lack of charging infrastructure.

TVS and BMW Motorrad had signed a long-term agreement in 2013 to make motorcycles and are now expanding on the deal to develop exclusive products for both companies that will be sold globally.

The first product from this partnership will be showcased in the next 24 months, TVS said.

(Reporting by Chandini Monnappa in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BAJAJ AUTO LIMITED -1.17% 3305.45 End-of-day quote.10.30%
BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE AG 0.50% 88.87 Delayed Quote.22.39%
MOTORCYCLE HOLDINGS LIMITED 1.27% 3.18 End-of-day quote.20.00%
TATA MOTORS LIMITED -1.16% 489.5 End-of-day quote.166.47%
TVS MOTOR COMPANY LIMITED -2.36% 660.25 End-of-day quote.35.98%
UNITED PARCEL SERVICE INC -1.25% 203.74 Delayed Quote.20.99%
Financials
Sales 2022 344 B 4 529 M 4 529 M
Net income 2022 51 014 M 671 M 671 M
Net cash 2022 224 B 2 941 M 2 941 M
P/E ratio 2022 18,6x
Yield 2022 4,28%
Capitalization 952 B 12 524 M 12 523 M
EV / Sales 2022 2,12x
EV / Sales 2023 1,80x
Nbr of Employees 10 044
Free-Float 41,6%
Chart BAJAJ AUTO LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Bajaj Auto Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BAJAJ AUTO LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 3 291,65 
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Rajivnayan Rahulkumar Bajaj Managing Director & Executive Director
Soumen Ray CFO & President-Finance Division
Nirajkumar R. Bajaj Chairman
Abraham Joseph Chief Technology Officer
J. Sridhar Secretary & Chief Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BAJAJ AUTO LIMITED10.30%12 524
EICHER MOTORS LIMITED-1.78%8 934
YAMAHA MOTOR CO., LTD.35.46%8 711
HERO MOTOCORP LIMITED-20.15%6 523
HARLEY-DAVIDSON, INC.3.05%5 820
YADEA GROUP HOLDINGS LTD.-5.37%5 573