  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. NSE India Stock Exchange
  5. Bajaj Auto Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BAJAJ-AUTO   INE917I01010

BAJAJ AUTO LIMITED

(BAJAJ-AUTO)
  Report
End-of-day quote NSE India Stock Exchange  -  2022-12-07
3636.15 INR   +0.04%
India's retail vehicle sales jumps 26% in November - FADA
RE
12/06Weak Metal, IT Stocks Drag Indian Equities to End Lower; Bharat Petroleum Slides 3%
MT
12/01India November auto sales: car, tractor, truck sales rise
RE
India's retail vehicle sales jumps 26% in November - FADA

12/09/2022 | 01:36am EST
FILE PHOTO: Traffic moves on a smoggy morning in New Delhi

BENGALURU (Reuters) - The festive and wedding season in India helped boost the country's total retail vehicles sales by 26% in November from a year ago, according to data from industry body Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations (FADA).

Three-wheelers sales notched the biggest jump in November, FADA data showed, with sales surging 80%, followed by tractor sales, which grew 56.8%.

Sales of commercial vehicles rose 32.8%, while the smallest gains were in two-wheelers and passenger vehicles, at 23.6% and 21.3%, respectively.

Auto sales are among the key indicators to assess India's private consumption as it has a weightage of more than 50% in calculating economic growth.

FADA tallies retail sales from dealers to buyers, sourcing data along with the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MORTH). Data on November's vehicle supply from manufacturers to dealers is expected from the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM) later this month.

Two-wheeler sales actually dropped by a marginal 0.9% from the pre-COVID levels of November 2019, while sales rose in all other categories, including 5.1% for passenger vehicles. Total retail vehicle sales grew by 1.5% versus November 2019.

Two-wheelers and passenger vehicles generally constitute a big chunk of the sales volume.

Earlier this month, market leader Maruti Suzuki posted a 14.3% jump in sales for November, while Tata Motors, TVS Motor Co and Bajaj Auto each reported a 21.4%, 1.6%, and 19.2% jump.

(Reporting by Anuran Sadhu in Bengaluru; Editing by Janane Venkatraman)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BAJAJ AUTO LIMITED 0.04% 3636.15 End-of-day quote.11.91%
MARUTI SUZUKI INDIA LTD -0.51% 8636.65 Delayed Quote.16.60%
TATA MOTORS LIMITED -0.69% 417.2 End-of-day quote.-13.51%
TVS MOTOR COMPANY LIMITED 0.04% 1025.8 End-of-day quote.63.59%
Financials
Sales 2023 369 B 4 483 M 4 483 M
Net income 2023 56 440 M 686 M 686 M
Net cash 2023 196 B 2 385 M 2 385 M
P/E ratio 2023 18,2x
Yield 2023 4,44%
Capitalization 1 029 B 12 499 M 12 499 M
EV / Sales 2023 2,26x
EV / Sales 2024 1,97x
Nbr of Employees 10 134
Free-Float 40,1%
Chart BAJAJ AUTO LIMITED
Bajaj Auto Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends BAJAJ AUTO LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Rajivnayan Rahulkumar Bajaj Managing Director & Executive Director
Dinesh Thapar Chief Financial Officer
Nirajkumar R. Bajaj Chairman
Abraham Joseph Chief Technology Officer
J. Sridhar Secretary & Chief Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BAJAJ AUTO LIMITED11.91%12 499
EICHER MOTORS LIMITED28.26%10 851
YAMAHA MOTOR CO., LTD.20.88%8 248
HARLEY-DAVIDSON, INC.22.74%6 762
HERO MOTOCORP LIMITED12.03%6 701
TVS MOTOR COMPANY LIMITED63.59%5 918