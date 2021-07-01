Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. NSE India Stock Exchange
  5. Bajaj Auto Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BAJAJ-AUTO   INE917I01010

BAJAJ AUTO LIMITED

(BAJAJ-AUTO)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote NSE India Stock Exchange - 06/30
4133.85 INR   +0.22%
12:27aIndian shares flat as gains in auto stocks offset tech losses
RE
06/14Indian Stocks Open the Week in the Green
MT
06/10Indian Stocks End in Green; Bajaj Finance Shares Soar 7%
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Indian shares flat as gains in auto stocks offset tech losses

07/01/2021 | 12:27am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: A broker reacts while trading at his computer terminal at a stock brokerage firm in Mumbai

BENGALURU (Reuters) - Indian shares kicked off July largely unchanged on Thursday, as gains in automaker stocks were offset by losses in heavyweight information technology companies.

The blue-chip NSE Nifty 50 index rose 0.08% to 15,734.45 and the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex rose 0.01% to 52,486.29 by 0408 GMT.

Both indexes gained about 1% in June, helped by declining COVID-19 cases, easing of pandemic-induced restrictions and a surge in vaccinations.

Indian drugmaker Zydus Cadila said on Thursday it has applied to the country's drug regulator for emergency use approval of its COVID-19 vaccine, which showed a 66.6% efficacy against positive cases in an interim analysis.

Automaker stocks were in focus, as companies released their sales numbers for June.

The Nifty Auto index rose 1.3%. Bajaj Auto jumped 2.1% after posting higher June sales versus a year ago. Mahindra and Mahindra was up 1.9% ahead of its sales data. Both stocks were the top two percentage gainers on the Nifty 50.

The Nifty IT index fell 0.56% after posting gains on Wednesday.

Telecom operator Vodafone Idea fell 6.5% after the company's March-quarter loss widened and revenue fell compared with the previous quarter.

Broader Asian markets were subdued, weighed by worries about new coronavirus infections and fresh lockdowns.

(Reporting by Anuron Kumar Mitra in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BAJAJ AUTO LIMITED 0.22% 4133.85 End-of-day quote.10.30%
CADILA HEALTHCARE LIMITED -0.42% 642.1 Delayed Quote.34.38%
MAHINDRA AND MAHINDRA LTD 1.59% 790.05 Delayed Quote.8.47%
VODAFONE IDEA LIMITED -6.53% 9.25 Delayed Quote.-5.16%
All news about BAJAJ AUTO LIMITED
12:27aIndian shares flat as gains in auto stocks offset tech losses
RE
06/14Indian Stocks Open the Week in the Green
MT
06/10Indian Stocks End in Green; Bajaj Finance Shares Soar 7%
MT
06/01BAJAJ AUTO  : Post Sharp Gains in May Total Sales on Low Base
MT
05/19BAJAJ AUTO  : Extends Free Service Period for Vehicles Amid COVID-19 Lockdown
MT
05/10Indian auto dealers predict slow sales recovery as virus spreads to rural are..
RE
05/07Indian Stocks Close the Week in Green; HDFC, Bajaj Finserv Rally 3%
MT
05/06Indian Stocks End in Green on Thursday; Bajaj Auto Soars 3%
MT
05/06Indian shares end at one-week high as IT, metal stocks climb
RE
05/06Indian shares pare gains as coronavirus cases surge past 21 mln
RE
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 274 B 3 687 M 3 687 M
Net income 2021 45 708 M 615 M 615 M
Net cash 2021 157 B 2 117 M 2 117 M
P/E ratio 2021 26,1x
Yield 2021 1,92%
Capitalization 1 196 B 16 093 M 16 089 M
EV / Sales 2021 3,79x
EV / Sales 2022 2,96x
Nbr of Employees 10 580
Free-Float 41,6%
Chart BAJAJ AUTO LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Bajaj Auto Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BAJAJ AUTO LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts
Last Close Price 4 133,85 
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Rajivnayan Rahulkumar Bajaj Managing Director & Executive Director
Soumen Ray CFO & President-Finance Division
Nirajkumar R. Bajaj Chairman
Abraham Joseph Chief Technology Officer
J. Sridhar Secretary & Chief Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BAJAJ AUTO LIMITED10.30%16 376
YAMAHA MOTOR CO., LTD.43.54%10 224
EICHER MOTORS LIMITED5.53%10 033
HERO MOTOCORP LIMITED-6.67%7 920
HARLEY-DAVIDSON, INC.24.85%7 271
YADEA GROUP HOLDINGS LTD.4.24%5 978