Bajaj Electricals Limited announced that, with effect from the start of business hours on July 1, 2023, Mr. Prashant Dalvi has assumed the position of company secretary & chief compliance officer of the company following the departure of the previous incumbent, Mr. Ajay Nagle, effective as of the close of business hours on June 30, 2023. Consequently, in lieu of Mr. Ajay Nagle, Mr. Prashant Dalvi has been appointed as one of the authorized officials, effective from July 1, 2023, for the purpose of assessing the materiality of events or information and making disclosures under Regulation 30 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (SEBI Listing Regulations) to the stock exchange.