  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. Bombay Stock Exchange
  5. Bajaj Electricals Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    500031   INE193E01025

BAJAJ ELECTRICALS LIMITED

(500031)
  Report
End-of-day quote Bombay Stock Exchange  -  2023-03-02
1103.15 INR   -0.25%
INDIA STOCKS-Indian shares extend gains on improved risk sentiment; financials rise
RE
Bajaj Electricals Bags Contracts Worth INR5.6 Billion from South Bihar Power Distribution Company
MT
Bajaj Electricals Clocks Gains in Fiscal Q3 Consolidated Net Profit
MT
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

INDIA STOCKS-Indian shares extend gains on improved risk sentiment; financials rise

03/06/2023 | 12:13am EST
BENGALURU, March 6 (Reuters) - Indian shares advanced on Monday, aided by a rise in high-weightage financial and information technology stocks after strong economic data from the United States and investment in the Adani group of companies boosted risk appetite.

The Nifty 50 index rose 1.08% to 17,783.80, while the S&P BSE Sensex gained 1.07% to 60,448.50 as of 10:39 a.m. IST.

All 13 major sectoral indexes rose, with financials and information technology adding over 1% and 1.5%, respectively.

All the Adani group stocks advanced as well, extending gains after U.S. boutique investment firm GQG Partners' $1.87 billion investment in the conglomerate on Thursday.

The investment spurred a broad-based rally on Friday with both the Nifty 50 and Sensex posting their best day in nearly four months.

"When you have a credible long-term investor putting in a significant chunk of money into Adani group stocks, it's a confidence booster," said Atul Suri, CEO of Marathon Trends - PMS.

Analysts added that Adani group stocks have a "collateral" effect on markets. "Banks have risen after the news. The weightage of financials on the index is so large that the sector can lift the index and the entire market sentiment," Suri added.

Financial services stocks had a 37.40% weightage on the Nifty 50 as of Feb. 28.

The rise in domestic equities is also aided by an uptick in global equities after data showed the U.S. services sector grew at a steady clip in February, indicating expansion of the economy in the first quarter of 2023.

Among individual stocks, Mahanagar Gas jumped nearly 7% after the company acquired Unison Enviro for 5.31 billion Indian rupees ($64.93 million), while Bajaj Electricals surged 5% after winning contracts worth $69 million. ($1 = 81.7775 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Bharath Rajeswaran in Bengaluru; Editing by Eileen Soreng and Janane Venkatraman)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BAJAJ ELECTRICALS LIMITED -0.25% 1103.15 End-of-day quote.-9.26%
GQG PARTNERS INC. 1.38% 1.465 Delayed Quote.3.58%
MAHANAGAR GAS LIMITED 6.13% 961.65 Delayed Quote.8.19%
NIFTY 50 1.05% 17774.9 Delayed Quote.-2.82%
SENSEX BSE30 1.53% 59808.97 Real-time Quote.-1.70%
12:13aINDIA STOCKS-Indian shares extend gains on improved risk sentiment; financials rise
RE
03/05Bajaj Electricals Bags Contracts Worth INR5.6 Billion from South Bihar Power Distributi..
MT
02/03Bajaj Electricals Clocks Gains in Fiscal Q3 Consolidated Net Profit
MT
02/02Transcript : Bajaj Electricals Limited, Q3 2023 Earnings Call, Feb 02, 2023
CI
02/02India's Bajaj Electricals Q3 profit rise 27%
RE
01/06Crisil Affirms A1+ Rating on Bajaj Electricals' Bank Loans; Rating Placed Under Watch D..
MT
2022Bajaj Electricals Reports Decline in Fiscal Q2 Consolidated Net Profit
MT
2022Transcript : Bajaj Electricals Limited, Q2 2023 Earnings Call, Nov 08, 2022
CI
2022Bajaj Electricals Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Month..
CI
2022Bajaj Electricals Bags Nearly $41 Million Contract for Power Grid's Transmission Line P..
MT
Financials
Sales 2023 52 969 M 648 M 648 M
Net income 2023 2 443 M 29,9 M 29,9 M
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 51,8x
Yield 2023 0,44%
Capitalization 127 B 1 553 M 1 553 M
Capi. / Sales 2023 2,40x
Capi. / Sales 2024 2,06x
Nbr of Employees 2 661
Free-Float 36,0%
Managers and Directors
Anuj Poddar Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director & MD
E. C. Prasad Vice President-Finance & Controller
Shekhar Ramkrishna Bajaj Chairman
Ajay Nagle Secretary, EVP, Head-Legal & Compliance Officer
Rajendra Prasad Singh Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BAJAJ ELECTRICALS LIMITED-9.26%1 553
MIDEA GROUP CO., LTD.6.56%54 802
HAIER SMART HOME CO., LTD.6.21%33 810
THE MIDDLEBY CORPORATION17.77%8 454
ZHEJIANG SUPOR CO., LTD.17.17%6 757
SEB S.A.37.64%6 285