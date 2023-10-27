Sub: Schedule of Analyst / Institutional Investor Meeting
Pursuant to Regulation 30 read with Schedule Ill of SEBI Listing Regulations, 2015, the schedule of the analyst/ institutional investor meeting is as follows:
Date
Day
Venue
Particulars
Mode
30 October 2023
Monday
London
Meeting with group of
Physical/Virtual
institutional investor
Please note that the discussions will be pertaining to publicly available information only. On account of exigencies on the part of investors/Company, the above schedule may undergo change.
This is for your information and record.
Thanking you,
For Bajaj Finance Limited
VIJAY RAMCHANDR A
RAMCHANDRA
Date: 2023.10.25 18:26:17 +05'30'
R. Vijay
Company Secretary
Email ID:investor.service@bajajfinserv.in
Copy to Catalyst Trustee Ltd. (Debenture Trustee, Pune)
www.bajajfinserv.in/corporate-bajaj-finance
Bajaj Finance Limited published this content on 25 October 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 October 2023 14:58:48 UTC.
