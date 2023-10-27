25 October 2023

THE MANAGER,

BSE LIMITED

LISTING DEPARTMENT

DCS - CRD

NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE OF INDIA

PHIROZE JEEJEEBHOY TOWERS

LTD. EXCHANGE PLAZA, C-1. BLOCK G,

DALAL STREET,

BANDRA - KURLA COMPLEX, BANDRA

MUMBAI - 400 001

(EAST) MUMBAI - 400 051

SCRIP CODE: 500034

SCRIP CODE: BAJFINANCE - EQ

Dear Sir/Madam,

Sub: Schedule of Analyst / Institutional Investor Meeting

Pursuant to Regulation 30 read with Schedule Ill of SEBI Listing Regulations, 2015, the schedule of the analyst/ institutional investor meeting is as follows:

Date

Day

Venue

Particulars

Mode

30 October 2023

Monday

London

Meeting with group of

Physical/Virtual

institutional investor

Please note that the discussions will be pertaining to publicly available information only. On account of exigencies on the part of investors/Company, the above schedule may undergo change.

This is for your information and record.

Thanking you,

For Bajaj Finance Limited

VIJAY RAMCHANDR A

VIJAY RAMCHANDR A

Digitally signed by VIJAY RAMCHANDRA

Date: 2023.10.25 18:26:17 +05'30'

RAMCHANDRA

Date: 2023.10.25 18:26:17 +05'30'

R. Vijay

Company Secretary

Email ID:investor.service@bajajfinserv.in

