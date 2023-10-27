25 October 2023 THE MANAGER, THE MANAGER, BSE LIMITED LISTING DEPARTMENT DCS - CRD NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE OF INDIA PHIROZE JEEJEEBHOY TOWERS LTD. EXCHANGE PLAZA, C-1. BLOCK G, DALAL STREET, BANDRA - KURLA COMPLEX, BANDRA MUMBAI - 400 001 (EAST) MUMBAI - 400 051 SCRIP CODE: 500034 SCRIP CODE: BAJFINANCE - EQ Dear Sir/Madam,

Sub: Schedule of Analyst / Institutional Investor Meeting

Pursuant to Regulation 30 read with Schedule Ill of SEBI Listing Regulations, 2015, the schedule of the analyst/ institutional investor meeting is as follows:

Date Day Venue Particulars Mode 30 October 2023 Monday London Meeting with group of Physical/Virtual institutional investor

Please note that the discussions will be pertaining to publicly available information only. On account of exigencies on the part of investors/Company, the above schedule may undergo change.

