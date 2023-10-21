Q2 FY24 International Investor Presentation
17 October 2023
2
Section 01
Executive summary - Q2
FY24
1.1 Quarter gone by
- Lead financial indicators
- Omnipresence strategy update
3
Q2 FY24 Executive summary
Good quarter across all financial and portfolio metrics. Delivered AUM growth of $ 2,430 MM, booked 8.53 MM new loans and added 3.58 MM new customers in Q2. As of 30 September 2023, Bajaj Finserv App has 44.68 MM net users.
AUMOpex to NIIPATROENet NPA
$ 34,972
34.0%
$ 428 MM
24.10%
0.31%
MM
Q2 FY23
Growth
Q2 FY23
Q2 FY23
Growth
35.9%
28%
23.57%
0.44%
33%
4
Lead financial indicators (1/6)
Balance sheet and business metrics
- Delivered quarterly AUM growth of $ 2,430 MM in Q2. In the first half, the Company has added AUM of $ 5,167 MM.
- AUM was up 33% at $ 34,972 MM as against $ 26,309 MM as of 30 September 2022..
- New loans booked were up 26% to 8.53 MM in Q2 FY24 as against 6.76 MM in Q2 FY23.
- In Q2, B2B disbursements were up 31% at $ 2,242 MM as against $ 1,715 MM in Q2 FY23.
- New car financing is ahead of plan and is now present in 85 locations. Microfinance pilot was launched on 01 September with presence in 12 locations and 100 locations are on track to go live by March 2024.
Customer franchise and geographic footprint
6. In Q2, the Company added 3.58 MM new customers to the franchise. In the first half, the Company has added 7.42 MM new customers.
- Customer franchise stood at 76.56 MM as of 30 September 2023. Cross sell franchise stood at 46.67 MM.
- In Q2, the Company added 106 new locations and added 14K distribution points. Geographic presence stood at 3,934 locations and over 181K active distribution points as of 30 September 2023.
Liquidity and cost of fund
- Liquidity buffer stood at $ 1,370 MM as of 30 September 2023.
- In Q2, cost of funds was 7.67%, an increase of 6 bps over Q1 FY24.
- Deposits book grew by 39% YoY and stood at $ 6,605 MM as of 30 September 2023. In Q2, net deposit growth was $ 588 MM.
Deposits contributed to 21% of consolidated borrowings as of 30 September 2023.
5
Lead financial indicators (2/6)
Operating efficiencies
- In Q2, Net interest income (NII) grew by 26% to $ 1,066 MM as against $ 844 MM in Q2 FY23. NIM compression in Q2 over Q1 was 14 bps.
- In Q2, Opex to NII improved to 34.0% versus 35.9% in Q2 FY23.
- Employee headcount stood at 51,100 (BFL, BHFL & BFSL) as of 30 September 2023. Company added 4,533 employees in Q2. Annualized attrition in H1 FY24 was 13.4% as against 18.6% in H1 FY23.
Credit cost
- In Q2, loan losses & provisions were $ 130 MM. The Company holds a management and macro-economic overlay of $ 89 MM as of 30 September 2023. The Company released $ 12 MM from the overlay in Q2.
- GNPA and NNPA stood at 0.91% and NNPA of 0.31% as of 30 September 2023 as against 1.17% and 0.44% as of 30 September 2022.
- Stage 3 assets stood at $ 319 MM as of 30 September 2023 as against $ 305 MM as of 30 September 2022.
- Risk metrics across all businesses were stable except Rural B2C business. The Company has taken risk actions in Rural B2C business resulting in muted AUM growth in first half of FY24.
6
Lead financial indicators (3/6)
Profitability and capital
- Consolidated profit before tax grew by 27% to $ 573 MM in Q2 FY24 as against $ 452 MM in Q2 FY23.
- Consolidated profit after tax grew by 28% to $ 428 MM in Q2 FY24 as against $ 335 MM in Q2 FY23.
- In Q2, the Company delivered annualized ROA of 5.16% as against 5.41% in Q2 FY23.
- In Q2, the Company delivered annualized ROE of 24.10% as against 23.57% in Q2 FY23.
- Capital adequacy remained strong at 23.19% as of 30 September 2023. Tier-1 capital was 21.88%.
Additional update
- On 5 October 2023, the Board of Directors has approved, subject to the approval of shareholders, issue of securities for an aggregate amount of up to $ 1,060 MM through Qualified Institutional Placement to Qualified Institutional Buyers and Preferential Issue of up to 1,550,000 warrants convertible into equivalent number of equity shares to Bajaj Finserv Limited, the promoter and holding Company, for an aggregate amount of up to $ 145 MM in accordance with SEBI (Issue of Capital and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2018, as amended.
- On 16 October 2023, the Company has entered into a binding term sheet with Pennant Technologies Private Limited ('a technology product company') for acquisition of up to 26% equity stake on a fully diluted basis for an aggregate amount of approximately $ 32 MM. The transaction is expected to be completed on or before 30 December 2023, subject to satisfaction of the conditions to be set out in the definitive agreements to be entered.
7
Lead financial indicators (4/6)
Bajaj Housing Finance Limited (BHFL)
BHFL - Balance sheet and geography
- AUM was up 29% at $ 9,785 MM as against $ 7,582 MM as of 30 September 2022.
- Home loans AUM grew by 20%, Loan against property grew by 4%, Lease rental discounting grew by 64%, Developer finance grew by 88% and Rural mortgages grew by 19%.
- Portfolio composition for HL : LAP : LRD : DF : Rural : Others stood at 56% : 9% : 19% : 10% : 4% : 2% as of 30 September 2023.
- In Q2, overall approvals grew by 46%. Approvals were $ 2,403 MM in Q2 FY24 as against $ 1,647 MM in Q2 FY23.
- In Q2, disbursements were $ 1,464 MM as against $ 1,039 MM in Q2 FY23, recording a growth of 41%.
- Geographic presence stood at 186 locations.
BHFL - Liquidity and cost of fund
- Liquidity buffer stood at $ 338 MM as of 30 September 2023.
- In Q2, cost of funds was 7.64% which was lower by 3 bps over Q1 FY24.
-
Borrowing mix - Banks : NHB : Money market : Assignment stood at 45% : 7% : 34% : 14% as of 30 September 2023.
BHFL - Operating efficiencies
- Net interest income (NII) grew by 29% to $ 92 MM in Q2 FY24 as against $ 71 MM in Q2 FY23.
- In Q2, Opex to NII stood at 22.1% as against 24.7% in Q2 FY23.
37. Total employee headcount stood at 2,793 as of 30 September 2023.
8
Lead financial indicators (5/6)
BHFL - Credit costs
- In Q2, loan losses and provisions were $ 2 MM as against $ 4 MM in Q2 FY23. BHFL holds a management and macro- economic overlay provision of $ 21 MM as of 30 September 2023.
- GNPA & NNPA stood at 0.24% and 0.09% as of 30 September 2023 as against 0.24% and 0.11% as of 30 September 2022.
- Overall stage 3 assets stood at $ 21 MM as of 30 September 2023 as against $ 16 MM as of 30 September 2022.
BHFL - Profitability and capital
- Profit before tax grew by 39% to $ 69 MM in Q2 FY24 as against $ 50 MM in Q2 FY23.
- Profit after tax grew by 47% to $ 54 MM in Q2 FY24 as against $ 37 MM in Q2 FY23.
- In Q2, the Company delivered annualized ROA of 2.63% as against 2.33% in Q2 FY23.
- In Q2, the Company delivered annualized ROE of 16.12% as against 12.61% in Q1 FY23.
- Capital adequacy ratio stood at 22.64% as of 30 September 2023. Tier-1 capital was 21.94%.
9
Lead financial indicators (6/6)
Bajaj Financial Securities Limited (BFSL)
- In Q2, BFSL added 33K customers to its franchise. Retail and HNI customer franchise stood at 618K as of 30 September 2023.
- Margin Trading Finance AUM grew by 197% at $ 248 MM as of 30 September 2023 as against $ 83 MM as of 30 September 2022.
- Geographic presence stood at 31 locations. In Q2, BFSL added 3 new locations.
- In Q2, BFSL delivered significant upgrades to its Web and App platforms with addition of 74 new features.
- In Q2, total Income was $ 13 MM as against $ 6 MM in Q2 FY23.
- Profit before tax stood at $ 2 MM as against $ 172K in Q2 FY23.
- Profit after tax stood at $ 1.6 MM as against $ 123K in Q2 FY23.
- Total employee headcount stood at 725 as of 30 September 2023.
10
