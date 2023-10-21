On 5 October 2023, the Board of Directors has approved, subject to the approval of shareholders, issue of securities for an aggregate amount of up to $ 1,060 MM through Qualified Institutional Placement to Qualified Institutional Buyers and Preferential Issue of up to 1,550,000 warrants convertible into equivalent number of equity shares to Bajaj Finserv Limited, the promoter and holding Company, for an aggregate amount of up to $ 145 MM in accordance with SEBI (Issue of Capital and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2018, as amended.