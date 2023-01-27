Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. NSE India Stock Exchange
  5. Bajaj Finance Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BAJFINANCE   INE296A01024

BAJAJ FINANCE LIMITED

(BAJFINANCE)
  Report
Delayed NSE India Stock Exchange  -  06:25:51 2023-01-27 am EST
5760.70 INR   -0.61%
07:30aTranscript : Bajaj Finance Limited, Q3 2023 Earnings Call, Jan 27, 2023
CI
06:21aIndia's Bajaj Finance beats profit estimates as provisions drop
RE
01/20Indian Equities Tumble Over Looming Global Recession
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Bajaj Finance : Q3 Press Release

01/27/2023 | 01:10pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

PRESS RELEASE

Financial results for Q3 FY23

Bajaj Finance reports highest ever consolidated quarterly profit after tax of

  • 2,973 crore in Q3 FY23, a growth of 40% over Q3 FY22.

A meeting of the Board of Directors of Bajaj Finance Limited (BFL) was held today to consider and approve the unaudited standalone and consolidated results for the quarter ended 31 December 2022.

The consolidated results of BFL include the results of its wholly owned subsidiaries viz. Bajaj Housing Finance Limited (BHFL), Bajaj Financial Securities Limited (BFinsec) and its associate company viz. Snapwork Technologies Private limited.

CONSOLIDATED PERFORMANCE HIGHLIGHTS

Particulars

Q3 FY23

Q3 FY22

Growth

Assets under management

230,842 crore

181,250 crore

27%

Profit after tax

2,973 crore

2,125 crore

40%

Annualized ROA

5.4%

5.1%

Annualized ROE

24.0%

21.2%

CONSOLIDATED PERFORMANCE HIGHLIGHTS - Q3 FY23

  • New loans booked during Q3 FY23 were highest ever at 7.84 million.
  • Customer franchise stood at 66.05 million as of 31 December 2022 as compared to 55.36 million as of 31 December 2021, a growth of 19%. The Company recorded highest ever quarterly increase in its customer franchise of 3.14 million in Q3 FY23.
  • Assets under management (AUM) grew by 27% to 230,842 crore as of 31 December 2022 from 181,250 crore as of 31 December 2021.
  • Net interest income (NII) for Q3 FY23 increased by 24% to 7,435 crore from 6,005 crore in Q3 FY22. NII growth was 28% after adjusting NII of 203 crore earned on IPO financing in Q3 FY22 which has since been discontinued due to change in regulation.
  • Total operating expenses to net interest income for Q3 FY23 was 34.7% as against 35.9% in Q2 FY23 and 34.7% in Q3 FY22.
  • Loan losses and provisions for Q3 FY23 was 841 crore as against 1,051 crore in Q3 FY22. The Company holds a management and macro-economic overlay of 1,000 crore as of 31 December 2022.
  • Profit before tax for Q3 FY23 increased by 40% to 4,012 crore from 2,868 crore in Q3 FY22.
  • Profit after tax for Q3 FY23 increased by 40% to 2,973 crore from 2,125 crore in Q3 FY22.

1 of 5

  • Gross NPA and Net NPA as of 31 December 2022 stood at 1.14% and 0.41% respectively, as against 1.73% and 0.78% as of 31 December 2021. The Company has provisioning coverage ratio of 64% on stage 3 assets and 116 bps on stage 1 and 2 assets as of 31 December 2022.
  • Capital adequacy ratio (including Tier-II capital) as of 31 December 2022 was 25.14%. The Tier-I capital was 23.28%.
  • Annualized return on average assets for Q3 FY23 was 5.4% as against 5.1% in Q3 FY22.
  • Annualized return on average equity for Q3 FY23 was 24.0% as against 21.2% in Q3 FY22.
  • During the quarter, the Company acquired 41.5% stake (on fully diluted basis) in Snapwork Technologies Private Limited for 92.74 crore with an intention to strengthen its technology roadmap.

A - Breakup of consolidated AUM and deposits book

( in crore)

As of 31 December 2022

Consolidated

AUM

BFL

BFL

as of

Growth

BHFL

BFinsec

31 December

Standalone

Consolidated

2021

Two & Three Wheeler Finance

11,786

-

-

11,786

10,620

11%

Urban B2B - Sales Finance

16,712

-

-

16,712

14,920

12%

Urban B2C

45,108

1,625

-

46,733

36,344

29%

Rural B2B

4,684

-

-

4,684

3,993

17%

Rural B2C

18,458

-

-

18,458

14,311

29%

SME lending

30,739

141

-

30,880

23,153

33%

Commercial lending

14,848

-

-

14,848

10,478

42%

Loan against securities

12,177

-

1,080

13,257

9,127

45%

Mortgage lending

13,847

63,815

-

73,484

58,304

26%

Total AUM

168,359

65,581

1,080

230,842

181,250

27%

As of 31 December 2022

Deposits

Consolidated

BFL

BFL

as of

Standalone

BHFL

Consolidated

31 December 2021

Growth

Deposits

42,359

625

42,984

30,481

41%

Approximately 21% of the consolidated borrowings and 29% of the standalone borrowings.

2 of 5

B - Summary of consolidated financial results

( in crore)

Particulars

Q3'23

Q3'22

QoQ

9m'23

9m'22

9Mo9M

FY'22

New loans booked (numbers in million)

7.84

7.44

5%

22.02

18.40

20%

24.68

Assets under management

230,842

181,250

27%

230,842

181,250

27%

197,452

Receivables under financing activity

225,399

174,775

29%

225,399

174,775

29%

191,423

Interest income

9,273

7,265

28%

25,703

19,909

29%

27,277

Fees, commission, and other non-

1,513

1,274

19%

4,340

3,110

40%

4,371

interest income

Total income

10,786

8,539

26%

30,043

23,019

31%

31,648

Interest expenses

3,351

2,534

32%

8,968

7,186

25%

9,748

Net interest income

7,435

6,005

24%

21,075

15,833

33%

21,900

Total operating expenses

2,582

2,086

24%

7,478

5,493

36%

7,593

Loan losses and provisions

841

1,051

(20%)

2,330

4,102

(43%)

4,803

Profit before tax

4,012

2,868

40%

11,267

6,238

81%

9,504

Profit after tax

2,973

2,125

40%

8,350

4,609

81%

7,028

STANDALONE PERFORMANCE HIGHLIGHTS

Bajaj Finance Limited - Q3 FY23

  • Assets under management grew by 27% to 168,359 crore as of 31 December 2022 from 132,913 crore as of 31 December 2021.
  • Net interest income (NII) for Q3 FY23 increased by 22% to 6,759 crore from 5,558 crore in Q3 FY22. NII growth was 26% after adjusting NII of 203 crore earned on IPO financing in Q3 FY22 which has since been discontinued due to change in regulation.
  • Loan losses and provisions for Q3 FY23 was 811 crore as against 995 crore in Q3 FY22. The Company holds a management and macro-economic overlay of 758 crore as of 31 December 2022.
  • Profit after tax for Q3 FY23 increased by 36% to 2,624 crore from 1,934 crore in Q3 FY22.
  • Annualized return on average assets for Q3 FY23 was 6.5% as against 6.1% in Q3 FY22.
  • Annualized return on average equity for Q3 FY23 was 22.2% as against 20.0% in Q3 FY22.

3 of 5

C - Summary of standalone financial results of Bajaj Finance Limited

( in crore)

Particulars

Q3'23

Q3'22

QoQ

9m'23

9m'22

9Mo9M

FY'22

New loans booked (numbers in million)

7.75

7.35

5%

21.78

18.11

20%

24.31

Assets under management

168,359

132,913

27%

168,359

132,913

27%

146,743

Receivables under financing activity

166,335

130,732

27%

166,335

130,732

27%

144,276

Interest income

7,802

6,338

23%

21,858

17,353

26%

23,736

Fees, commission, and other non-

1,413

1,192

19%

4,111

2,907

41%

4,143

interest income

Total income

9,215

7,530

22%

25,969

20,260

28%

27,879

Interest expenses

2,456

1,972

25%

6,671

5,625

19%

7,573

Net interest income

6,759

5,558

22%

19,298

14,635

32%

20,306

Total operating expenses

2,408

1,953

23%

6,982

5,150

36%

7,098

Loan losses and provisions

811

995

(18%)

2,264

3,958

(43%)

4,622

Profit before tax

3,540

2,610

36%

10,052

5,527

82%

8,586

Profit after tax

2,624

1,934

36%

7,452

4,083

83%

6,350

PERFORMANCE HIGHLIGHTS OF SUBSIDIARIES

Bajaj Housing Finance Limited - Q3 FY23

  • Assets under management grew by 33% to 65,581 crore as of 31 December 2022 from 49,203 crore as of 31 December 2021.
  • Net interest income for Q3 FY23 increase by 49% to 638 crore from 429 crore in Q3 FY22.
  • Loan losses and provisions for Q3 FY23 was 30 crore as against 56 crore in Q3 FY22. BHFL holds a management and macro-economic overlay of 242 crore as of
    31 December 2022.
  • Profit after tax for Q3 FY23 increased by 81% to 334 crore from 185 crore in Q3 FY22.
  • Gross NPA and Net NPA as of 31 December 2022 stood at 0.23% and 0.10% respectively, as against 0.35% and 0.18% as of 31 December 2021. BHFL has provisioning coverage ratio of 55% on stage 3 assets and 71 bps on stage 1 and 2 assets as of 31 December 2022.
  • Annualized return on average assets for Q3 FY23 was 2.4% as against 1.8% in Q3 FY22.
  • Annualized return on average equity for Q3 FY23 was 13.3% as against 11.5% in Q3 FY22.
  • Capital adequacy ratio (including Tier-II capital) as of 31 December 2022 was 23.00%.

4 of 5

D - Summary of standalone financial results of Bajaj Housing Finance Limited

( in crore)

Particulars

Q3'23

Q3'22

QoQ

9m'23

9m'22

9Mo9M

FY'22

Assets under management

65,581

49,203

33%

65,581

49,203

33%

53,322

Receivables under financing

57,991

43,479

33%

57,991

43,479

33%

46,482

activity

Interest income

1,428

907

57%

3,749

2,520

49%

3,482

Fees, commission, and other non-

89

79

13%

331

189

75%

285

interest income

Total Income

1,517

986

54%

4,080

2,709

51%

3,767

Interest expenses

879

557

58%

2,257

1,549

46%

2,155

Net Interest Income (NII)

638

429

49%

1,823

1,160

57%

1,612

Total operating expenses

156

123

27%

463

325

42%

471

Loan losses and provisions

30

56

(46%)

67

143

(53%)

181

Profit before tax

452

250

81%

1,293

692

87%

960

Profit after tax

334

185

81%

956

512

87%

710

Bajaj Financial Securities Limited (BFinsec)

  • Customers acquired during Q3 FY23 were approximately 77,100. BFinsec's customer franchise as of 31 December 2022 was over 523,300.
  • Margin trade financing (MTF) book stood at 1,080 crore as of 31 December 2022 as against 770 crore as of 31 December 2021.
  • Total Income for Q3 FY23 was 61 crore as against 38 crore for Q3 FY22. Q3 FY22 has an IPO application and allotment income of 7 crore.
  • BFinsec generated profit after tax of 3 crore for Q3 FY23 against 7 crore for Q3 FY22.

For Bajaj Finance Limited

Pune

Rajeev Jain

27 January 2023

Managing Director

5 of 5

Disclaimer

Bajaj Finance Limited published this content on 27 January 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 January 2023 18:09:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about BAJAJ FINANCE LIMITED
07:30aTranscript : Bajaj Finance Limited, Q3 2023 Earnings Call, Jan 27, 2023
CI
06:21aIndia's Bajaj Finance beats profit estimates as provisions drop
RE
01/20Indian Equities Tumble Over Looming Global Recession
MT
01/06INDIA STOCKS-Indian shares slip ahead of third-quarter earnings on rate worries
RE
01/05Indian Equities Extend Losses; Bajaj Finance Slides 7%
MT
01/05Wall Street Cues, Beijing Central Bank Outlook Push Asian Exchanges North
MT
01/05INDIA STOCKS-Indian shares waver after Fed minutes; oil slide, FMCG gains help
RE
01/04INDIA STOCKS-Indian shares waver after Fed minutes; oil slide helps
RE
01/04India's Bajaj Finance falls over 8% as loan growth, AUM moderates in Q3
RE
2022INDIA STOCKS-Indian shares rise in final session of 2022, led by metals
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on BAJAJ FINANCE LIMITED
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 285 B 3 490 M 3 490 M
Net income 2023 112 B 1 368 M 1 368 M
Net Debt 2023 2 093 B 25 669 M 25 669 M
P/E ratio 2023 31,6x
Yield 2023 0,37%
Capitalization 3 475 B 42 640 M 42 623 M
EV / Sales 2023 19,6x
EV / Sales 2024 17,4x
Nbr of Employees 35 425
Free-Float 39,9%
Chart BAJAJ FINANCE LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Bajaj Finance Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BAJAJ FINANCE LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 26
Last Close Price 5 760,70 INR
Average target price 7 909,19 INR
Spread / Average Target 37,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Rajeev Paraschandra Jain Managing Director & Executive Director
Sandeep Jain CFO, Head-Business Re-Engineering
Sanjivnayan Rahul K. Bajaj Non-Executive Chairman
Anurag Chottani Chief Technology Officer
R. Vijay Secretary & Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BAJAJ FINANCE LIMITED-11.85%42 900
ORIX CORPORATION6.94%19 924
SYNCHRONY FINANCIAL12.23%16 016
CHOLAMANDALAM INVESTMENT AND FINANCE COMPANY LIMITED-0.71%7 240
SHRIRAM FINANCE LIMITED-9.17%5 758
SOFI TECHNOLOGIES, INC.23.86%5 299