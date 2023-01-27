Bajaj Finance : Q3 Press Release

PRESS RELEASE

Financial results for Q3 FY23

Bajaj Finance reports highest ever consolidated quarterly profit after tax of

2,973 crore in Q3 FY23, a growth of 40% over Q3 FY22.

A meeting of the Board of Directors of Bajaj Finance Limited (BFL) was held today to consider and approve the unaudited standalone and consolidated results for the quarter ended 31 December 2022.

The consolidated results of BFL include the results of its wholly owned subsidiaries viz. Bajaj Housing Finance Limited (BHFL), Bajaj Financial Securities Limited (BFinsec) and its associate company viz. Snapwork Technologies Private limited.

CONSOLIDATED PERFORMANCE HIGHLIGHTS

Particulars Q3 FY23 Q3 FY22 Growth Assets under management ₹ 230,842 crore ₹ 181,250 crore 27% Profit after tax ₹ 2,973 crore ₹ 2,125 crore 40% Annualized ROA 5.4% 5.1% Annualized ROE 24.0% 21.2%

CONSOLIDATED PERFORMANCE HIGHLIGHTS - Q3 FY23

during Q3 FY23 were at 7.84 million. Customer franchise stood at 66.05 million as of 31 December 2022 as compared to 55.36 million as of 31 December 2021, a growth of 19%. The Company recorded highest ever quarterly increase in its customer franchise of 3.14 million in Q3 FY23.

to 230,842 crore as of 31 December 2022 from 181,250 crore as of 31 December 2021. Net interest income (NII) for Q3 FY23 increased by 24% to ₹ 7,435 crore from ₹ 6,005 crore in Q3 FY22. NII growth was 28% after adjusting NII of ₹ 203 crore earned on IPO financing in Q3 FY22 which has since been discontinued due to change in regulation.

for Q3 FY23 was 34.7% as against 35.9% in Q2 FY23 and 34.7% in Q3 FY22. Loan losses and provisions for Q3 FY23 was ₹ 841 crore as against ₹ 1,051 crore in Q3 FY22. The Company holds a management and macro-economic overlay of ₹ 1,000 crore as of 31 December 2022.

for Q3 FY23 to 4,012 crore from 2,868 crore in Q3 FY22. Profit after tax for Q3 FY23 increased by 40% to ₹ 2,973 crore from ₹ 2,125 crore in Q3 FY22.

