Bajaj Finance : Q3 Press Release

Bajaj Finance reports highest ever consolidated quarterly profit after tax of
2,973 crore in Q3 FY23, a growth of 40% over Q3 FY22.
A meeting of the Board of Directors of Bajaj Finance Limited (BFL) was held today to consider and approve the unaudited standalone and consolidated results for the quarter ended 31 December 2022.
The consolidated results of BFL include the results of its wholly owned subsidiaries viz. Bajaj Housing Finance Limited (BHFL), Bajaj Financial Securities Limited (BFinsec) and its associate company viz. Snapwork Technologies Private limited.
CONSOLIDATED PERFORMANCE HIGHLIGHTS
Particulars
Q3 FY23
Q3 FY22
Growth
Assets under management
₹ 230,842 crore
₹ 181,250 crore
27%
Profit after tax
₹ 2,973 crore
₹ 2,125 crore
40%
Annualized ROA
5.4%
5.1%
Annualized ROE
24.0%
21.2%
CONSOLIDATED PERFORMANCE HIGHLIGHTS - Q3 FY23
New loans booked during Q3 FY23 were highest ever at 7.84 million.
Customer franchise stood at 66.05 million as of 31 December 2022 as compared to 55.36 million as of 31 December 2021, a growth of 19%. The Company recorded highest ever quarterly increase in its customer franchise of 3.14 million in Q3 FY23.
Assets under management (AUM) grew by 27% to ₹ 230,842 crore as of 31 December 2022 from ₹ 181,250 crore as of 31 December 2021.
Net interest income (NII) for Q3 FY23 increased by 24% to ₹ 7,435 crore from ₹ 6,005 crore in Q3 FY22. NII growth was 28% after adjusting NII of ₹ 203 crore earned on IPO financing in Q3 FY22 which has since been discontinued due to change in regulation.
Total operating expenses to net interest income for Q3 FY23 was 34.7% as against 35.9% in Q2 FY23 and 34.7% in Q3 FY22.
Loan losses and provisions for Q3 FY23 was ₹ 841 crore as against ₹ 1,051 crore in Q3 FY22. The Company holds a management and macro-economic overlay of ₹ 1,000 crore as of 31 December 2022.
Profit before tax for Q3 FY23 increased by 40% to ₹ 4,012 crore from ₹ 2,868 crore in Q3 FY22.
Profit after tax for Q3 FY23 increased by 40% to ₹ 2,973 crore from ₹ 2,125 crore in Q3 FY22.
Gross NPA and Net NPA as of 31 December 2022 stood at 1.14% and 0.41% respectively, as against 1.73% and 0.78% as of 31 December 2021. The Company has provisioning coverage ratio of 64% on stage 3 assets and 116 bps on stage 1 and 2 assets as of 31 December 2022.
Capital adequacy ratio (including Tier-II capital) as of 31 December 2022 was 25.14%. The Tier-I capital was 23.28%.
Annualized return on average assets for Q3 FY23 was 5.4% as against 5.1% in Q3 FY22.
Annualized return on average equity for Q3 FY23 was 24.0% as against 21.2% in Q3 FY22.
During the quarter, the Company acquired 41.5% stake (on fully diluted basis) in Snapwork Technologies Private Limited for₹ 92.74 crore with an intention to strengthen its technology roadmap.
A -Breakup of consolidated AUM and deposits book
(₹ in crore)
As of 31 December 2022
Consolidated
AUM
BFL
BFL
as of
Growth
BHFL
BFinsec
31 December
Standalone
Consolidated
2021
Two & Three Wheeler Finance
11,786
-
-
11,786
10,620
11%
Urban B2B - Sales Finance
16,712
-
-
16,712
14,920
12%
Urban B2C
45,108
1,625
-
46,733
36,344
29%
Rural B2B
4,684
-
-
4,684
3,993
17%
Rural B2C
18,458
-
-
18,458
14,311
29%
SME lending
30,739
141
-
30,880
23,153
33%
Commercial lending
14,848
-
-
14,848
10,478
42%
Loan against securities
12,177
-
1,080
13,257
9,127
45%
Mortgage lending
13,847
63,815
-
73,484
58,304
26%
Total AUM
168,359
65,581
1,080
230,842
181,250
27%
As of 31 December 2022
Deposits
Consolidated
BFL
BFL
as of
Standalone
BHFL
Consolidated
31 December 2021
Growth
Deposits
42,359
625
42,984
30,481
41%
Approximately 21% of the consolidated borrowings and 29% of the standalone borrowings.
B -Summary of consolidated financial results
(₹ in crore)
Particulars
Q3'23
Q3'22
QoQ
9m'23
9m'22
9Mo9M
FY'22
New loans booked (numbers in million)
7.84
7.44
5%
22.02
18.40
20%
24.68
Assets under management
230,842
181,250
27%
230,842
181,250
27%
197,452
Receivables under financing activity
225,399
174,775
29%
225,399
174,775
29%
191,423
Interest income
9,273
7,265
28%
25,703
19,909
29%
27,277
Fees, commission, and other non-
1,513
1,274
19%
4,340
3,110
40%
4,371
interest income
Total income
10,786
8,539
26%
30,043
23,019
31%
31,648
Interest expenses
3,351
2,534
32%
8,968
7,186
25%
9,748
Net interest income
7,435
6,005
24%
21,075
15,833
33%
21,900
Total operating expenses
2,582
2,086
24%
7,478
5,493
36%
7,593
Loan losses and provisions
841
1,051
(20%)
2,330
4,102
(43%)
4,803
Profit before tax
4,012
2,868
40%
11,267
6,238
81%
9,504
Profit after tax
2,973
2,125
40%
8,350
4,609
81%
7,028
STANDALONE PERFORMANCE HIGHLIGHTS
Bajaj Finance Limited - Q3 FY23
Assets under management grew by 27% to ₹ 168,359 crore as of 31 December 2022 from ₹ 132,913 crore as of 31 December 2021.
Net interest income (NII) for Q3 FY23 increased by 22% to ₹ 6,759 crore from ₹ 5,558 crore in Q3 FY22. NII growth was 26% after adjusting NII of ₹ 203 crore earned on IPO financing in Q3 FY22 which has since been discontinued due to change in regulation.
Loan losses and provisions for Q3 FY23 was ₹ 811 crore as against ₹ 995 crore in Q3 FY22. The Company holds a management and macro-economic overlay of ₹ 758 crore as of 31 December 2022.
Profit after tax for Q3 FY23 increased by 36% to ₹ 2,624 crore from ₹ 1,934 crore in Q3 FY22.
Annualized return on average assets for Q3 FY23 was 6.5% as against 6.1% in Q3 FY22.
Annualized return on average equity for Q3 FY23 was 22.2% as against 20.0% in Q3 FY22.
C -Summary of standalone financial results of Bajaj Finance Limited
(₹ in crore)
Particulars
Q3'23
Q3'22
QoQ
9m'23
9m'22
9Mo9M
FY'22
New loans booked (numbers in million)
7.75
7.35
5%
21.78
18.11
20%
24.31
Assets under management
168,359
132,913
27%
168,359
132,913
27%
146,743
Receivables under financing activity
166,335
130,732
27%
166,335
130,732
27%
144,276
Interest income
7,802
6,338
23%
21,858
17,353
26%
23,736
Fees, commission, and other non-
1,413
1,192
19%
4,111
2,907
41%
4,143
interest income
Total income
9,215
7,530
22%
25,969
20,260
28%
27,879
Interest expenses
2,456
1,972
25%
6,671
5,625
19%
7,573
Net interest income
6,759
5,558
22%
19,298
14,635
32%
20,306
Total operating expenses
2,408
1,953
23%
6,982
5,150
36%
7,098
Loan losses and provisions
811
995
(18%)
2,264
3,958
(43%)
4,622
Profit before tax
3,540
2,610
36%
10,052
5,527
82%
8,586
Profit after tax
2,624
1,934
36%
7,452
4,083
83%
6,350
PERFORMANCE HIGHLIGHTS OF SUBSIDIARIES
Bajaj Housing Finance Limited - Q3 FY23
Assets under management grew by 33% to ₹ 65,581 crore as of 31 December 2022 from ₹ 49,203 crore as of 31 December 2021.
Net interest income for Q3 FY23 increase by 49% to ₹ 638 crore from ₹ 429 crore in Q3 FY22.
Loan losses and provisions for Q3 FY23 was ₹ 30 crore as against ₹ 56 crore in Q3 FY22. BHFL holds a management and macro-economic overlay of ₹ 242 crore as of
31 December 2022.
Profit after tax for Q3 FY23 increased by 81% to ₹ 334 crore from ₹ 185 crore in Q3 FY22.
Gross NPA and Net NPA as of 31 December 2022 stood at 0.23% and 0.10% respectively, as against 0.35% and 0.18% as of 31 December 2021. BHFL has provisioning coverage ratio of 55% on stage 3 assets and 71 bps on stage 1 and 2 assets as of 31 December 2022.
Annualized return on average assets for Q3 FY23 was 2.4% as against 1.8% in Q3 FY22.
Annualized return on average equity for Q3 FY23 was 13.3% as against 11.5% in Q3 FY22.
Capital adequacy ratio (including Tier-II capital) as of 31 December 2022 was 23.00%.
D -Summary of standalone financial results of Bajaj Housing Finance Limited
(₹ in crore)
Particulars
Q3'23
Q3'22
QoQ
9m'23
9m'22
9Mo9M
FY'22
Assets under management
65,581
49,203
33%
65,581
49,203
33%
53,322
Receivables under financing
57,991
43,479
33%
57,991
43,479
33%
46,482
activity
Interest income
1,428
907
57%
3,749
2,520
49%
3,482
Fees, commission, and other non-
89
79
13%
331
189
75%
285
interest income
Total Income
1,517
986
54%
4,080
2,709
51%
3,767
Interest expenses
879
557
58%
2,257
1,549
46%
2,155
Net Interest Income (NII)
638
429
49%
1,823
1,160
57%
1,612
Total operating expenses
156
123
27%
463
325
42%
471
Loan losses and provisions
30
56
(46%)
67
143
(53%)
181
Profit before tax
452
250
81%
1,293
692
87%
960
Profit after tax
334
185
81%
956
512
87%
710
Bajaj Financial Securities Limited (BFinsec)
Customers acquired during Q3 FY23 were approximately 77,100. BFinsec's customer franchise as of 31 December 2022 was over 523,300.
Margin trade financing (MTF) book stood at₹ 1,080 crore as of 31 December 2022 as against ₹ 770 crore as of 31 December 2021.
Total Income for Q3 FY23 was₹ 61 crore as against ₹ 38 crore for Q3 FY22. Q3 FY22 has an IPO application and allotment income of ₹ 7 crore.
BFinsec generated profit after tax of₹ 3 crore for Q3 FY23 against ₹ 7 crore for Q3 FY22.
