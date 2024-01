BENGALURU, Jan 30 (Reuters) -

Indian shares were off to a muted start on Tuesday, following a sharp surge in the previous session, weighed by Bajaj Finance after the non-bank lender missed profit estimates.

The blue-chip NSE Nifty 50 index fell 0.06% to 21,723.15 points and the S&P BSE Sensex was down 0.12% at 71,876.73, as of 9:33 a.m. IST.

(Reporting by Bharath Rajeswaran in Bengaluru; Editing by Janane Venkatraman and Dhanya Ann Thoppil )