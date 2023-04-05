Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. NSE India Stock Exchange
  5. Bajaj Finance Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BAJFINANCE   INE296A01024

BAJAJ FINANCE LIMITED

(BAJFINANCE)
  Report
Delayed NSE India Stock Exchange  -  12:44:08 2023-04-05 am EDT
5921.15 INR   +3.61%
12:56aINDIA STOCKS-Financials aid rise in Indian shares ahead of RBI rate decision
RE
12:23aBajaj Finance's New Loan Bookings Jump 20% in Fiscal Q4; Shares Climb 4%
MT
12:12aINDIA STOCKS-Indian shares rise as financials gain on strong quarterly updates
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

INDIA STOCKS-Indian shares rise as financials gain on strong quarterly updates

04/05/2023 | 12:12am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

BENGALURU, April 5 (Reuters) - Indian shares opened slightly higher on Wednesday, aided by strong quarterly updates from finance companies and banks, while inflation concerns kept investors cautious a day ahead of the Reserve Bank of India's monetary policy decision.

The Nifty 50 index was up 0.41% at 17,469.55, as of 9:38 a.m. IST. The S&P BSE Sensex rose 0.44% to 59,376.83.

Eight of the 13 major sectoral indexes advanced with high weightage financials rising nearly 1%. Bajaj Finance rose over 3% and was among the top Nifty 50 gainers after new loans booked during the March quarter

grew

by 20% YoY.

Index heavyweight HDFC Bank rose over 1.5% after the company reported 20.8% year-on-year rise in deposits to 18.84 trillion rupees, as of March 31.

Upstream oil companies rose after the government

cut

its windfall tax on crude oil to zero, and halved it on diesel.

Analysts await the Reserve Bank of India's rate decision on Thursday. The RBI is likely to raise rates by 25 basis points on Thursday and then pause for the rest of the year, according to a Reuters poll of economists.

The central bank raised the repo rate by 250 bps to 6.50% last financial year.

Global equities remained muted after data showed that U.S. job openings fell to a near two-year low in February.

The cooling in the labour market, a crucial aspect of combating inflation, also sharply boosted the odds of the Federal Reserve pausing on rate hikes in May.

(Reporting by Bharath Rajeswaran in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza and Nivedita Bhattacharjee)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BAJAJ FINANCE LIMITED 3.65% 5921.15 Delayed Quote.-13.08%
BANK OF INDIA LIMITED 0.39% 76.25 Delayed Quote.-13.94%
BRENT OIL 0.07% 85.25 Delayed Quote.-7.24%
HDFC BANK LIMITED 2.42% 1650.2 Delayed Quote.-1.08%
NIFTY 50 0.52% 17491.1 Delayed Quote.-3.91%
S&P GSCI CRUDE OIL INDEX 0.10% 444.0972 Real-time Quote.0.12%
SENSEX BSE30 0.19% 59106.44 Real-time Quote.-2.85%
WTI 0.12% 81.019 Delayed Quote.0.03%
All news about BAJAJ FINANCE LIMITED
12:56aINDIA STOCKS-Financials aid rise in Indian shares ahead of RBI rate decision
RE
12:23aBajaj Finance's New Loan Bookings Jump 20% in Fiscal Q4; Shares Climb 4%
MT
12:12aINDIA STOCKS-Indian shares rise as financials gain on strong quarterly updates
RE
03/24Indian Indices End Week Lower, Weighed Down by Financials, Metals and Realty
MT
03/24Bajaj Finance, Cathay Financial Reportedly Weighing CBA Indonesia Bids
CI
03/22Indian Equities Close Higher Midweek Ahead of Federal Reserve's Interest Rate Annoucnem..
MT
03/21Bajaj Finance Limited Allots 8.08% P.A. Secured Redeemable Non- Convertible Debentures ..
CI
03/21Indian Equities End Higher on Tuesday; HDFC Life Insurance Rises 4%
MT
03/20Indian shares open higher, taking short breather from banking fears
RE
03/20One MobiKwik Systems Limited has withdrawn its IPO in the amount of INR 19 billion.
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on BAJAJ FINANCE LIMITED
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 285 B 3 464 M 3 464 M
Net income 2023 112 B 1 362 M 1 362 M
Net Debt 2023 2 060 B 25 071 M 25 071 M
P/E ratio 2023 30,8x
Yield 2023 0,39%
Capitalization 3 448 B 41 963 M 41 963 M
EV / Sales 2023 19,4x
EV / Sales 2024 17,4x
Nbr of Employees 35 425
Free-Float 39,9%
Chart BAJAJ FINANCE LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Bajaj Finance Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BAJAJ FINANCE LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 27
Last Close Price 5 715,05 INR
Average target price 7 147,22 INR
Spread / Average Target 25,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Rajeev Paraschandra Jain Managing Director & Executive Director
Sandeep Jain CFO, Head-Business Re-Engineering
Sanjivnayan Rahul K. Bajaj Non-Executive Chairman
Anurag Chottani Chief Technology Officer
R. Vijay Secretary & Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BAJAJ FINANCE LIMITED-13.08%41 963
ORIX CORPORATION4.89%19 647
SYNCHRONY FINANCIAL-10.59%12 840
CHOLAMANDALAM INVESTMENT AND FINANCE COMPANY LIMITED7.70%7 783
SHRIRAM FINANCE LIMITED-6.73%5 859
SOFI TECHNOLOGIES, INC.30.80%5 635
MarketScreener: Created by Investors for Investors!
100% Free Registration
fermer