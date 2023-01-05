Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. NSE India Stock Exchange
  5. Bajaj Finance Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BAJFINANCE   INE296A01024

BAJAJ FINANCE LIMITED

(BAJFINANCE)
  Report
Delayed NSE India Stock Exchange  -  12:30 2023-01-05 am EST
6117.35 INR   -6.90%
12:12aINDIA STOCKS-Indian shares waver after Fed minutes; oil slide, FMCG gains help
RE
01/04INDIA STOCKS-Indian shares waver after Fed minutes; oil slide helps
RE
01/04India's Bajaj Finance falls over 8% as loan growth, AUM moderates in Q3
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

INDIA STOCKS-Indian shares waver after Fed minutes; oil slide, FMCG gains help

01/05/2023 | 12:12am EST
BENGALURU, Jan 5 (Reuters) - Indian shares struggled for direction on Thursday as investors digested the Federal Reserve agreement for a slower pace of rate hikes, but with a caveat, while the continued slide in oil prices helped cap losses.

The Nifty 50 index was up 0.09% at 18,062.55 as of 10:27 a.m. IST, while the S&P BSE Sensex rose 0.01% to 60,662.90. Both the indexes opened higher and climbed 0.4%.

The Nifty and Sensex had slumped about 1% on Wednesday ahead of the minutes of the Fed's last meeting.

The minutes showed Fed policymakers still focused on controlling the pace of price increases that threatened to run hotter than anticipated. But they also contained a caution against late-year rate cuts traders have priced in.

"Traders are taking the opportunity to book profit in select stocks as concerns of higher valuations weigh. Global macroeconomic concerns continue to remain a major worry," said Prashanth Tapse, research analyst at Mehta Equities.

Oil prices slid again on Wednesday, taking the drop over the past two sessions to 9.4%, on worries about global growth and rising COVID cases in China. Prices rebounded on Thursday but are still below $79 per barrel.

Lower crude prices aid oil-importing countries like India, where crude constitutes the bulk of the country's import bill.

Barring financials, most of the major sectoral indexes logged gains, while 34 of the Nifty 50 constituents rose.

Fast moving consumer goods climbed over 1.7%, with 12 of the 15 constituents rising.

Analysts expect consumer staples firms to report stable revenue in the third quarter and recovery in margins, due to softening raw material costs.

Among individual stocks, Bajaj Finance fell about 6% after the Indian shadow lender reported a moderation in loan growth and assets under management in the third quarter. ($1 = 82.6410 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Bharath Rajeswaran in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza and Janane Venkatraman)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (AUD/USD) -0.32% 0.6807 Delayed Quote.-1.29%
BAJAJ FINANCE LIMITED -6.87% 6116.8 Delayed Quote.0.47%
BRENT OIL 0.94% 78.59 Delayed Quote.0.00%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) -0.18% 1.20334 Delayed Quote.-1.07%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) -0.19% 0.74007 Delayed Quote.-0.91%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) -0.04% 1.06034 Delayed Quote.-1.46%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) -0.12% 0.012082 Delayed Quote.-0.07%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) -0.09% 0.6275 Delayed Quote.-1.61%
NIFTY 50 -0.05% 18030.95 Delayed Quote.0.70%
SENSEX BSE30 -1.04% 60657.45 Real-time Quote.-0.30%
WTI 0.81% 73.76 Delayed Quote.-0.10%
Financials
Sales 2023 284 B 3 428 M 3 428 M
Net income 2023 110 B 1 333 M 1 333 M
Net Debt 2023 2 093 B 25 292 M 25 292 M
P/E ratio 2023 36,1x
Yield 2023 0,32%
Capitalization 3 964 B 47 904 M 47 904 M
EV / Sales 2023 21,4x
EV / Sales 2024 18,8x
Nbr of Employees 35 425
Free-Float 39,9%
Chart BAJAJ FINANCE LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Bajaj Finance Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BAJAJ FINANCE LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 26
Last Close Price 6 571,00 INR
Average target price 7 996,54 INR
Spread / Average Target 21,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Rajeev Paraschandra Jain Managing Director & Executive Director
Sandeep Jain CFO, Head-Business Re-Engineering
Sanjivnayan Rahul K. Bajaj Non-Executive Chairman
Anurag Chottani Chief Technology Officer
R. Vijay Secretary & Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BAJAJ FINANCE LIMITED0.47%48 084
ORIX CORPORATION0.00%18 955
SYNCHRONY FINANCIAL-1.43%14 593
CHOLAMANDALAM INVESTMENT AND FINANCE COMPANY LIMITED-0.66%7 223
SHRIRAM FINANCE LIMITED-3.84%6 099
MUTHOOT FINANCE LIMITED2.28%5 266