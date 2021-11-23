Log in
    500034   INE296A01024

BAJAJ FINANCE LIMITED

(500034)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Indian payments firm MobiKwik to go public later than initially planned

11/23/2021 | 03:48am EST
NEW DELHI, Nov 23 (Reuters) - Indian payments firm MobiKwik will carry out an initial public offering later than initially planned, its CEO said on Tuesday, following the dismal market debut of larger rival Paytm earlier this month.

In India's largest-ever IPO, digital payments start-up Paytm made one of the worst major Indian stock market debuts as its shares fell more than 27%.

"We did want to have it around November," founder and CEO Bipin Preet Singh told Reuters. "We have a one-year window, from October, to list and obviously we will do it when we feel that we are going to have a successful IPO."

"We don't do it based on bravado, based on being aggressive and hopeful. You create maximum opportunity for success because you do this one time in the history of the company so you want it to be successful."

MobiKwik, which counts Bajaj Finance, Sequoia Capital and Abu Dhabi Investment Authority as its backers, in October won the Indian capital market regulator's approval to launch a $255 million IPO.

After Paytm's dismal showing, bankers and analysts had warned that future offerings could be affected, with some specifying MobiKwik's IPO in particular. The company is a direct rival to Paytm in India's ultra-competitive payments space.

Shares in larger payments rival Paytm plummeted this month following their debut and are down more than 35% below its issue price of 2,150 Indian rupees per share, as investors have questioned both the company's steep valuation and its business model.

But Singh said his company, which is yet to break even, was very close to profitability as it continues to build its payments and buy-now-pay-later (BNPL) businesses.

MobiKwik sees the company's BNPL business nearly doubling in two years in a country where hundreds of millions of people have little access to formal credit, Reuters previously reported.

"One can look to global comparables on how do you bake in the idea of growth and profitability over the near mid-term to price the stock (for an IPO)," Singh said.

"(It will be) more growth for technology companies but it cannot be only pure growth and no profitability."

MobiKwik, founded over a decade ago by Singh and his wife Upasana Taku, had 101 million users as of March 2021.

($1 = 74.5020 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Sankalp Phartiyal; Editing by Euan Rocha and Ana Nicolaci da Costa)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BAJAJ FINANCE LIMITED -5.74% 7061.65 End-of-day quote.33.34%
ONE97 COMMUNICATIONS LIMITED 9.79% 1487.35 Delayed Quote.0.00%
Financials
Sales 2022 211 B 2 829 M 2 829 M
Net income 2022 70 536 M 947 M 947 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 59,8x
Yield 2022 0,24%
Capitalization 4 248 B 57 130 M 57 017 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 20,2x
Capi. / Sales 2023 16,0x
Nbr of Employees 28 546
Free-Float 39,8%
Chart BAJAJ FINANCE LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Bajaj Finance Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BAJAJ FINANCE LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 7 061,65 
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Rajeev Paraschandra Jain Managing Director & Executive Director
Sandeep Jain CFO, Head-Business Re-Engineering
Sanjivnayan Rahul Kumar Bajaj Non-Executive Chairman
Anurag Chottani Chief Technology Officer
Uma Shende Secretary & Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BAJAJ FINANCE LIMITED33.34%57 130
SYNCHRONY FINANCIAL39.30%26 460
ORIX CORPORATION48.72%24 609
MUTHOOT FINANCE LIMITED27.67%8 341
PIRAMAL ENTERPRISES LIMITED80.04%8 261
CHOLAMANDALAM INVESTMENT AND FINANCE COMPANY LIMITED53.60%6 576