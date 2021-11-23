Indian payments firm MobiKwik to go public later than initially planned

NEW DELHI, Nov 23 (Reuters) - Indian payments firm MobiKwik
will carry out an initial public offering later than initially
planned, its CEO said on Tuesday, following the dismal market
debut of larger rival Paytm earlier this month.
In India's largest-ever IPO, digital payments start-up Paytm
made one of the worst major Indian stock market debuts as its
shares fell more than 27%.
"We did want to have it around November," founder
and CEO Bipin Preet Singh told Reuters. "We have a one-year
window, from October, to list and obviously we will do it when
we feel that we are going to have a successful IPO."
"We don't do it based on bravado, based on being aggressive
and hopeful. You create maximum opportunity for success because
you do this one time in the history of the company so you want
it to be successful."
MobiKwik, which counts Bajaj Finance, Sequoia
Capital and Abu Dhabi Investment Authority as its backers, in
October won the Indian capital market regulator's approval to
launch a $255 million IPO.
After Paytm's dismal showing, bankers and analysts had
warned that future offerings could be affected, with some
specifying MobiKwik's IPO in particular. The company is a direct
rival to Paytm in India's ultra-competitive payments space.
Shares in larger payments rival Paytm plummeted this month
following their debut and are down more than 35% below its issue
price of 2,150 Indian rupees per share, as investors have
questioned both the company's steep valuation and its business
model.
But Singh said his company, which is yet to break even, was
very close to profitability as it continues to build its
payments and buy-now-pay-later (BNPL) businesses.
MobiKwik sees the company's BNPL business nearly doubling
in two years in a country where hundreds of millions of people
have little access to formal credit, Reuters previously
reported.
"One can look to global comparables on how do you bake in
the idea of growth and profitability over the near mid-term to
price the stock (for an IPO)," Singh said.
"(It will be) more growth for technology companies but it
cannot be only pure growth and no profitability."
MobiKwik, founded over a decade ago by Singh and his wife
Upasana Taku, had 101 million users as of March 2021.
($1 = 74.5020 Indian rupees)
(Reporting by Sankalp Phartiyal; Editing by Euan Rocha and Ana
Nicolaci da Costa)