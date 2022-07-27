Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. Bombay Stock Exchange
  5. Bajaj Finance Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    500034   INE296A01024

BAJAJ FINANCE LIMITED

(500034)
  Report
End-of-day quote Bombay Stock Exchange  -  2022-07-25
6259.85 INR   +0.50%
07:16aIndian shares rise as Bajaj Finance, L&T jump on strong results
RE
12:48aIndian shares flat ahead of Fed; Maruti, Tata Motors earnings in focus
RE
12:04aIndian shares bide time ahead of Fed decision
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Indian shares rise as Bajaj Finance, L&T jump on strong results

07/27/2022 | 07:16am EDT
BENGALURU, July 27 (Reuters) - Indian shares rebounded on Wednesday after a shaky start to the week, closing 1% higher, as Bajaj Finance and engineering major Larsen & Toubro advanced on better-than-expected earnings, offsetting investor worries ahead of the Federal Reserve's policy decision.

The NSE Nifty 50 index closed 0.96% higher at 16,641.8, while the S&P BSE Sensex rose 0.99% to 55,816.32. The indexes have risen over 5% each so far this month as crude prices dropped, easing inflation fears.

The session started on a muted note, following IMF's downgrade of India's growth outlook and as investors braced for the U.S. Federal Reserve to hike rates by 75 basis points.

But a strong advance in European stock markets on a batch of strong results helped boost sentiment.

In Mumbai, non-bank lender Bajaj Finance climbed 2.1% to its highest in nearly three months after reporting a better-than-expected jump in quarterly profit.

Enginering and construction conglomerate Larsen & Toubro jumped 2.6% to its highest since mid-April after beating profit estimates.

Top carmaker Maruti Suzuki India advanced 1.6% after reporting a rise in profit.

Meanwhile, the Nifty Pharma index added 2.3% to register its best day since May 20, with Sun Pharma gaining 3%.

Food delivery firm Zomato, which crashed around 22% over the last two sessions, climbed 5.5%.

Department store Shoppers Stop gained 7.9% to its highest in nearly four years after returning to a profit in the June quarter.

Tata Motors closed 0.7% higher ahead of its quarterly results. (Reporting by Chris Thomas in Bengaluru)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BAJAJ FINANCE LIMITED 0.50% 6259.85 End-of-day quote.-10.28%
LARSEN & TOUBRO LIMITED -1.76% 1750.45 End-of-day quote.-7.63%
MARUTI SUZUKI INDIA LTD 1.55% 8658.1 Delayed Quote.14.80%
NIFTY 50 0.96% 16641.8 Delayed Quote.-4.17%
SENSEX BSE30 0.99% 55816.32 Real-time Quote.-5.12%
SHOPPERS STOP LIMITED -1.68% 541.7 End-of-day quote.63.71%
SUN PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LTD. 3.04% 894 Delayed Quote.2.60%
TATA MOTORS LIMITED -1.88% 441.05 End-of-day quote.-8.56%
ZOMATO LIMITED 5.52% 43.95 Delayed Quote.-69.69%
Financials
Sales 2023 280 B 3 510 M 3 510 M
Net income 2023 103 B 1 296 M 1 296 M
Net Debt 2023 2 010 B 25 185 M 25 185 M
P/E ratio 2023 37,0x
Yield 2023 0,34%
Capitalization 3 776 B 47 313 M 47 313 M
EV / Sales 2023 20,7x
EV / Sales 2024 18,0x
Nbr of Employees 35 425
Free-Float 40,0%
Chart BAJAJ FINANCE LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Bajaj Finance Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BAJAJ FINANCE LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 25
Last Close Price 6 259,85 INR
Average target price 7 614,24 INR
Spread / Average Target 21,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Rajeev Paraschandra Jain Managing Director & Executive Director
Sandeep Jain CFO, Head-Business Re-Engineering
Sanjivnayan Rahul K. Bajaj Non-Executive Chairman
Anurag Chottani Chief Technology Officer
R. Vijay Secretary & Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BAJAJ FINANCE LIMITED-10.28%47 313
ORIX CORPORATION-1.00%20 224
SYNCHRONY FINANCIAL-31.56%15 296
CHOLAMANDALAM INVESTMENT AND FINANCE COMPANY LIMITED30.50%6 989
SOFI TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-61.16%5 662
MUTHOOT FINANCE LIMITED-31.35%5 163