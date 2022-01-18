Log in
    500034   INE296A01024

BAJAJ FINANCE LIMITED

(500034)
End-of-day quote Bombay Stock Exchange - 01/17
7852.15 INR   +0.27%
12:09aIndian shares slip from 3-month highs, Bajaj Finance earnings eyed
RE
01/12Bajaj Finance's Board to Consider Proposed Bond Offering
MT
01/07Indian Indices Close the Week in Green; Grasim Industries Jumps 4%
MT
Indian shares slip from 3-month highs, Bajaj Finance earnings eyed

01/18/2022 | 12:09am EST
A man walks past the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) building in Mumbai

BENGALURU, Jan 18 (Reuters) - Indian shares gave up early gains to inch lower on Tuesday, hurt by losses in infrastructure stocks and high-flying automakers, while investors awaited earnings from heavyweight Bajaj Finance due later in the day.

The NSE Nifty 50 index fell 0.47% to 18,221.25 by 0446 GMT, while the S&P BSE Sensex slipped 0.4% to 61,061.39, after touching near three-month highs earlier in the session.

"Stocks moved up quite sharply from recent lows, so there is some element of caution in the market, especially in the run-up to the federal budget," said Mayuresh Joshi, head of equity research at William O'Neil & Co in India.

The Nifty and Sensex are off to a flying start this year and have gained nearly 12% from lows hit in December, on jumps in auto and energy stocks despite a spike in COVID-19 cases. The indexes are around 2% shy of record highs touched in October.

"Investors will take cues from the results season which has been good so far, but there are also a lot of global headwinds right now. Inflationary pressures and supply chain constraints are very evident globally."

On Tuesday, auto stocks dipped 1.5% after seeing hefty gains in the previous session.

The Nifty Infrastructure index slid 1%. Major cement producer UltraTech Cement dropped 2.7% after a sharp spike in the previous session following results.

Nifty 50 component Bajaj Finance is due to report third-quarter results on Tuesday. The shadow lender will also consider raising funds by issuing debt. Its shares gave up early gains to trade flat by 0446 GMT.

Meanwhile, real-estate developer Prestige Estates Projects hit an all-time high after reporting record quarterly sales, while IT services provider Sonata Software jumped 6.2% on a surge in profit.

(Reporting by Chris Thomas in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BAJAJ FINANCE LIMITED 0.27% 7852.15 End-of-day quote.12.54%
HDFC BANK LIMITED 0.81% 1533.9 Delayed Quote.4.44%
NIFTY 50 -0.43% 18231.35 Delayed Quote.5.20%
NIFTY 500 -0.44% 15713.85 Delayed Quote.4.90%
NIFTY BANK -0.26% 38345.25 Delayed Quote.8.14%
PRESTIGE ESTATES PROJECTS LIMITED 1.64% 512.55 End-of-day quote.7.94%
SENSEX 30 0.14% 61308.91 Real-time Quote.5.10%
TECH MAHINDRA LIMITED -1.94% 1689.25 Delayed Quote.-2.95%
ULTRATECH CEMENT LIMITED -2.29% 7690 Delayed Quote.0.92%
Financials
Sales 2022 211 B 2 837 M 2 837 M
Net income 2022 70 536 M 949 M 949 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 66,5x
Yield 2022 0,21%
Capitalization 4 724 B 63 590 M 63 542 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 22,4x
Capi. / Sales 2023 17,8x
Nbr of Employees 28 546
Free-Float 39,8%
Technical analysis trends BAJAJ FINANCE LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Rajeev Paraschandra Jain Managing Director & Executive Director
Sandeep Jain CFO, Head-Business Re-Engineering
Sanjivnayan Rahul Kumar Bajaj Non-Executive Chairman
Anurag Chottani Chief Technology Officer
R. Vijay Secretary & Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BAJAJ FINANCE LIMITED12.54%63 572
ORIX CORPORATION8.84%26 779
SYNCHRONY FINANCIAL4.91%26 635
PIRAMAL ENTERPRISES LIMITED1.11%8 510
MUTHOOT FINANCE LIMITED-0.72%8 042
ONEMAIN HOLDINGS, INC.9.39%7 088