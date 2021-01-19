Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  MUMBAI STOCK EXCHANGE  >  Bajaj Finance Limited    500034   INE296A01024

BAJAJ FINANCE LIMITED

(500034)
  Report
SummaryNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Sensex, Nifty edge up on positive global markets after Yellen boost

01/19/2021 | 11:11pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
A woman walks past the Bombay Stock Exchange building in Mumbai

BENGALURU (Reuters) - Indian shares inched higher on Wednesday in the run-up to a slew of corporate earnings and on positive global cues after U.S. Treasury Secretary nominee Janet Yellen advocated for a huge fiscal relief package in the United States.

The blue-chip NSE Nifty 50 index rose 0.4% to 14,540 and the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex was up 0.2% at 49,507.12 by 0350 GMT. The Nifty and Sensex rose 1.7% on Tuesday.

Shares of Nifty 50 components Bajaj Finance and Bajaj Finserv were mostly flat ahead of their Dec. quarter earnings later in the day.

Asian shares climbed to a record high on Wednesday over Yellen's backing for more stimulus to help the world's largest economy ride out a pandemic-driven slump.

(Reporting by Nallur Sethuraman in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BAJAJ FINANCE LIMITED 0.00%End-of-day quote.0.00%
BAJAJ FINSERV 0.59% 8982.8 Delayed Quote.-6.20%
NIFTY 50 0.42% 14588.4 Delayed Quote.2.14%
SENSEX 30 1.72% 49398.29 Real-time Quote.1.70%
All news about BAJAJ FINANCE LIMITED
12:04aIndian shares edge up along with Asian peers after Yellen boost
RE
01/19Sensex, Nifty edge up on positive global markets after Yellen boost
RE
01/18Indian shares hit over one-week low as shadow lenders drop on fears of tighte..
RE
01/18Indian shares hit over 1-wk low as shadow lenders drop on fears of tighter ru..
RE
01/18Indian shares fall as shadow lenders slide on fears of tighter rules
RE
01/16INDIA CENTRAL BANK LIKELY TO PROPOSE : sources
RE
01/16India central bank likely to propose stricter rules for shadow banks - source..
RE
01/06REFILE-Indian shares end lower for first time in new year; Reliance drags
RE
01/06BAJAJ FINANCE : Reserve Bank of India imposes monetary penalty on Bajaj Finance ..
AQ
01/06Indian shares flat in choppy trading; Reliance, consumer staples stocks weigh
RE
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 173 B 2 369 M 2 369 M
Net income 2021 47 105 M 644 M 644 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 63,0x
Yield 2021 0,15%
Capitalization 2 976 B 40 653 M 40 701 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 17,2x
Capi. / Sales 2022 14,3x
Nbr of Employees 26 969
Free-Float 39,0%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts
Average target price
Last Close Price 4 960,85 
Spread / Highest target -
Spread / Average Target -
Spread / Lowest Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Rajeev Paraschandra Jain Managing Director & Executive Director
Sanjivnayan Rahul Kumar Bajaj Non-Executive Chairman
Sandeep Jain Chief Financial Officer
Anurag Chottani Chief Information Officer
Ranjan Surajprakash Sanghi Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BAJAJ FINANCE LIMITED0.00%38 630
SYNCHRONY FINANCIAL14.38%22 634
ORIX CORPORATION12.97%20 576
ONEMAIN HOLDINGS, INC.11.79%7 270
ACOM CO., LTD.4.99%6 966
KRUNGTHAI CARD29.41%6 526
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ