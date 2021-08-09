Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. NSE India Stock Exchange
  5. Bajaj Finserv Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BAJAJFINSV   INE918I01018

BAJAJ FINSERV LIMITED

(BAJAJFINSV)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Bajaj Finserv : Indian shares inch higher as auto stocks gain on upbeat sales data

08/09/2021 | 01:58am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
A broker trades on his computer terminal at a stock brokerage firm in Mumbai

BENGALURU (Reuters) - Indian shares rose on Monday, led by auto stocks after monthly data showed an uptick in July retail sales, with Mahindra & Mahindra leading gains on the back of posting a quarterly profit last week.

By 0530 GMT, the blue-chip NSE Nifty 50 index climbed 0.34% to 16,293.30 and the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex rose 0.36% to 54,472.37.

"There is good buying from foreign institutional investors, and we can expect the market to rise further this week and the next," said Gaurav Garg, head of research at CapitalVia Global Research.

Indian shares notched gains for four out of five sessions last week, scaling record peaks on Wednesday thanks to ample liquidity and strong corporate earnings momentum. Both indexes gained 3% last week.

The Nifty Auto index rose 0.48% on Monday, after data from India's Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations showed total vehicle retail sales for July rose 34.12% from a year ago.

Automaker Mahindra & Mahindra and financial services firm Bajaj Finserv were the top two gainers on the Nifty, adding 2.5% and 2.0%, respectively.

The carmaker reported a profit for its first quarter on Friday, as demand for passenger vehicles and tractors improved.

Shares of industrial machine parts maker Rolex Rings rose as much as 40.3% in their market debut.

Meanwhile, Nifty's metal and energy sub-indexes inched 0.19% and 0.18% lower, respectively.

Benchmark indexes in the United States closed at record highs on Friday following strong jobs data, while broader Asian shares inched lower early on Monday amid sharp losses in gold and oil prices.

(Reporting by Rama Venkat in Bengaluru; Editing by Ramakrishnan M.)

By Rama Venkat


© Reuters 2021
All news about BAJAJ FINSERV LIMITED
01:58aBAJAJ FINSERV : Indian shares inch higher as auto stocks gain on upbeat sales da..
RE
01:55aMAHINDRA AND MAHINDRA : Indian shares inch higher as auto stocks gain on upbeat ..
RE
08/02Indian Benchmarks Open the Week in Green; Housing Development Finance Shares ..
MT
07/29Indian Indices Close Higher on Thursday; Hindalco Industries Soars 10%
MT
07/26Indian Benchmarks Start the Week in Red as Auto, Public Sector Banks and Real..
MT
07/23BAJAJ FINSERV : Nomura Adjusts Bajaj Finserv's Price Target to 13,400 Indian Rup..
MT
07/22Bajaj Finserv Ltd. Declares Dividend for the Financial Year Ended 31 March 20..
CI
07/21BAJAJ FINSERV : Consolidated Profit Slides in Fiscal Q1
MT
07/21Bajaj Finserv Ltd. Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended June ..
CI
07/16Indian Benchmarks Close the Week in Red; HCL Technologies Slumps 3%
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on BAJAJ FINSERV LIMITED
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 573 B 7 715 M 7 715 M
Net income 2022 58 183 M 784 M 784 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 36,2x
Yield 2022 0,09%
Capitalization 2 229 B 30 043 M 30 027 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 3,89x
Capi. / Sales 2023 3,32x
Nbr of Employees 105
Free-Float 31,1%
Chart BAJAJ FINSERV LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Bajaj Finserv Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BAJAJ FINSERV LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 10
Last Close Price 14 005,65 INR
Average target price 12 742,20 INR
Spread / Average Target -9,02%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Sanjivnayan Rahul Kumar Bajaj Chairman, Chief Executive Officer & MD
S. Sreenivasan Chief Financial Officer
Sonal R. Tiwari Secretary & Compliance Officer
Doveton Jagannath Balaji Rao Independent Non-Executive Director
Gita Piramal Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BAJAJ FINSERV LIMITED57.25%30 043
ALLIANZ SE-1.48%95 835
CHUBB LIMITED13.68%76 766
MARSH & MCLENNAN COMPANIES, INC.28.11%75 938
ZURICH INSURANCE GROUP LTD2.01%61 886
THE HARTFORD FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP, INC.35.57%23 053