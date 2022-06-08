Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  India
  NSE India Stock Exchange
  Bajaj Finserv Limited
  News
  Summary
    BAJAJFINSV   INE918I01018

BAJAJ FINSERV LIMITED

(BAJAJFINSV)
  Report
Delayed NSE India Stock Exchange  -  06/08 02:34:46 am EDT
12519.75 INR   +1.47%
Indian shares recoup losses as banks gain after RBI rate hike
RE
Indian Indices Back in the Green; Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Slides 5%
MT
IT stocks drive Indian shares higher, Hindalco jumps on strong earnings
RE
Indian shares recoup losses as banks gain after RBI rate hike

06/08/2022 | 02:26am EDT
BENGALURU, June 8 (Reuters) - Indian shares recovered from near two-week lows on Wednesday to trade slightly higher as the central bank hiked its key policy rate as widely expected, with financials and realty stocks leading the gains.

The Reserve Bank of India raised the repo rate by 50 basis points after an unscheduled 40-bp hike in May, and dropped its "accommodative" stance, reinforcing expectations of more hikes and other forms of tightening in coming months to control broadening pricing pressures.

The RBI's decision to hike the repo rate, as well as increase the inflation estimate, was in line with market expectation, said Suvodeep Rakshit, a senior economist at Kotak Institutional Equities.

While inflation looks set to remain elevated, mainly driven by high global energy and food costs, economic growth prospects have started to look bleak. Gross domestic product growth slowed to its weakest in a year last quarter on a year ago, the third consecutive slowdown.

The NSE Nifty 50 index was up 0.21% at 16,451.20, as of 0532 GMT, while the S&P BSE Sensex was 0.22% higher at 55,227.31. Both indexes had fallen more than 0.70% after the central bank's decision.

The rate-sensitive Nifty bank, finance and public-sector bank indexes rose between 1% and 2%.

Lenders Bajaj Finance, Bajaj Finserv and State Bank of India were among the top boosts to the Nifty 50, rising 2% each.

The Nifty realty index jumped as much as 2.6% after a three-day slide, as the central bank allowed rural co-operative banks to lend towards residential housing projects.

The RBI's move will help improve much-needed liquidity in the sector, said Sharad Mittal, director and chief executive of Motilal Oswal Real Estate Funds.

"Now with mortgage loan rates set to go up, we may notice a slight demand blip in the short term but overall outlook on the sector remains strongly bullish in the long term," Mittal said. (Reporting by Rama Venkat in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BAJAJ FINANCE LIMITED -2.35% 5878.7 End-of-day quote.-15.74%
BAJAJ FINSERV LIMITED 1.44% 12519.75 Delayed Quote.-24.79%
BANK OF INDIA LIMITED 0.21% 46.8 End-of-day quote.-8.86%
NIFTY 50 0.34% 16471.55 Delayed Quote.-4.52%
NIFTY BANK 0.10% 35340.55 Delayed Quote.-0.48%
SENSEX 30 -1.02% 55107.34 Real-time Quote.-5.40%
STATE BK OF INDIA 2.16% 473.4 Delayed Quote.0.64%
Financials
Sales 2022 544 B 7 001 M 7 001 M
Net income 2022 53 519 M 689 M 689 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 36,7x
Yield 2022 0,11%
Capitalization 1 964 B 25 289 M 25 289 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 3,61x
Capi. / Sales 2023 2,72x
Nbr of Employees 105
Free-Float 33,1%
Chart BAJAJ FINSERV LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Bajaj Finserv Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BAJAJ FINSERV LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 10
Last Close Price 12 338,70 INR
Average target price 15 639,50 INR
Spread / Average Target 26,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Sanjivnayan Rahul Kumar Bajaj Chairman, Chief Executive Officer & MD
S. Sreenivasan Chief Financial Officer
R. Vijay Compliance Officer
Doveton Jagannath Balaji Rao Independent Non-Executive Director
Naushad Darius Forbes Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BAJAJ FINSERV LIMITED-24.79%25 289
CHUBB LIMITED10.51%91 003
ALLIANZ SE-4.50%85 149
MARSH & MCLENNAN COMPANIES-9.11%79 754
ZURICH INSURANCE GROUP LTD8.82%67 023
HARTFORD FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP (THE), INC.5.40%24 149