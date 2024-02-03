Bajaj Healthcare Limited is an India-based pharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in activities of manufacturing, producing, developing and marketing a range of active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs), bulk drugs, branded and generic formulations. Its segments include Bulk Drugs and Formulations. It is focused on development, manufacturing and supply of amino acids, nutritional supplements and API for pharmaceutical, nutraceuticals and food industries. Its APIs include ascorbic acid, CH Base and its derivatives, citicoline sodium, carbamazepine, theobromine, ferrous ascorbate, doxofylline, oxcarbazepine, choline bitartrate and its derivatives, octenidine dihydrochloride, vildagliptin, ticagrelor, diosmin, hesperidin and others. Its FDFs include Cellin 500, Septran DS Tablet, Vitajaj C tables 500mg, Ticajaj 90 tablets, Ecojaj 75mg & 150mg, Deferajaj 400mg & 500mg, Vildajaj 50mg and Vildajaj M 50/500. It also offers Inositol Nicotinate and Magnesium L-Threonate.

Sector Pharmaceuticals