    500032   INE306A01021

BAJAJ HINDUSTHAN SUGAR LIMITED

(500032)
End-of-day quote Bombay Stock Exchange  -  2022-07-28
9.940 INR   -6.67%
03:03aBAJAJ HINDUSTHAN SUGAR : Defaults on Payment of Interest/Principal
PU
06/17Exclusive-India likely to impose ceiling on next season's sugar exports - sources
RE
05/20BAJAJ HINDUSTHAN SUGAR : Board Appoints Ajay Kumar Sharma as New Managing Director
PU
Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar : Defaults on Payment of Interest/Principal

07/31/2022 | 03:03am EDT
July 31, 2022

DCS-CRD

National Stock Exchange of India Limited

BSE Limited

Exchange Plaza, 5th Floor

First Floor, New Trade Wing

Plot no. C/1, G Block

Rotunda Building, Phiroze Jeejeebhoy

Bandra Kurla Complex

Towers

Bandra (East)

Dalal Street

Mumbai 400051

Fort, Mumbai 400 023

Stock Code: BAJAJHIND

Stock Code: 500032

Dear Sirs,

Sub.: Disclosure on repayment of the principal amount of loan from banks as per SEBI Circular SEBI/HO/CFD/CMDI/CIR/P/2019/140 dated November 21, 2019

Pursuant to SEBI Circular no. SEBI/HO/CFD/CMDI/CIR/P/2019/140 dated November 21, 2019 and SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements), Regulations, 2015, please find attached herewith statements on repayment of principal instalment of June 2022.

Kindly make a note of the same.

Thanking you,

Yours faithfully,

For Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar Limited

Kausik Adhikari

Company Secretary

  • Compliance Officer (Membership No. ACS 18556)

Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar Ltd.

Office: Bajaj Bhawan, 2nd Floor, Jamnalal Bajaj Marg, 226 Nariman Point, Mumbai 400021

Tel.: +91-22-22023626, 22842110| Fax: +91-22-22022238

Regd. Office: Golagokarannath, Lakhimpur Kheri, District Kheri, Uttar Pradesh 262 802, Website: www.bajahindusthan.com

Tel.: +91-5876-233754/5/7/8, 233403| Fax: +91-5876-233401| Email: investors@bajajhindusthan.com|CIN: L15420UP1931PLC065243

Detailed disclosure as per SEBI Circular no. SEBI/HO/CFD/CMDI/CIR/P/2019/140 dated November 21, 2019,

For loans from banks

Sr. No

Type of disclosure

Details

1.

Name of the Listed entity

Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar Limited

2.

Date of making the disclosure

July 31, 2022

3.

Nature of obligation

Term Loan / Working Capital loan

4.

Name of the Lender(s)

As per Annexure 1

5.

Date of default *

June 30, 2022

6.

Current default amount ** (break-upof principal

As per Annexure 1

and interest in INR crore)

7.

Details of the obligation *** (total principal

As per Annexure 2

amount in INR crore, tenure, interest rate,

secured / unsecured etc.)

8.

Total amount of outstanding borrowings from

Rs. 4,762.59 Crore

Banks / financial institutions (in INR crore)

Annexure-2 (including NFB)

9.

Total financial indebtedness of the listed entity,

Rs.4,771.01 Crore

including short-term and long-term debt (in INR

Annexure-2

crore)

*As per SEBI circular dated 21.11.2019 date of default is considered as June 30, 2022 (pre agreed payment date) and timing of disclosure is considered as 30 days from the date of default.

  • Current default amount are given in Annexure-1
  • Current outstanding amount as on July 30, 2022 are given in Annexure-2.

Annexure-1

Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar Limited

Details of amount dues as on June 30, 2022 towards the principal instalment of June 2022.

Rs in crore

Paid till

Outstanding due as

Due on

July 30,

on

June 30, 2022

2022

July 30, 2022

Sl

Principal

Principal

Principal

no

Lenders

Instalment

Instalment

Instalment

1

Indian Bank

12.44

2.98

9.46

2

Bank of Baroda

3.01

0.72

2.29

3

Bank of India

1.77

0.42

1.35

4

Bank of Maharashtra

8.90

2.13

6.77

5

Canara Bank

6.05

1.45

4.60

6

Central Bank of India

8.57

2.05

6.52

7

Union Bank of India

3.53

0.85

2.68

8

IDBI Bank Ltd

7.81

1.87

5.94

9

Indian Overseas Bank

2.67

0.64

2.03

10

Punjab National Bank

23.33

5.59

17.74

11

State Bank of India

26.62

6.37

20.25

12

UCO Bank

3.90

0.93

2.97

108.60

26.00

82.60

Note:

  1. The company has paid Rs. 26.00 crore up to July 30, 2022 towards the principal instalment of Rs 108.60 crore of June, 2022 and the principal instalment due amount is Rs. 82.60 crore.
  2. Interest payable as on June 30, 2022 has been paid.

Annexure-2

Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar Limited

Current outstanding and indebtedness as on July 30, 2022 as per the books of Accounts

Rs. in crore

Particulars

Sustainable Debt from Banks

Unsustainable

Cash

Promoters'

Total

Term Loan -

Term Loan

Working

Working

Total

Optionally

Outstanding

Credit-Non

Loan *

1

-3

Capital

Capital

Convertible

Interest on

Fund

Term

Term

Debentures

OCDs

Based

Loan-1

Loan-2

(OCDs)

Secured / un-secured

Secured

Secured

Secured

Secured

Secured

Secured

Un-Secured

Rate of Interest

10.15%

10.15%

10.30%

10.30%

2.50%

Nil

Tenure

10 Years

10 Years

10 Years

10 Years

20 Years

Revolving

To be repaid by

Sep-24

Sep-24

Sep-24

Sep-24

Mar-37

Name of Lenders

Indian Bank

94.14

2.99

35.26

-

132.39

366.82

8.25

-

-

507.46

Bank of Baroda

12.99

0.71

18.16

-

31.86

88.86

2.00

-

-

122.72

Bank of India

17.92

0.38

-

-

18.30

52.31

1.18

-

-

71.79

Bank of Maharashtra

92.63

1.97

-

-

94.60

261.76

5.89

-

-

362.25

Canara Bank

62.96

1.25

-

-

64.21

177.98

4.00

-

-

246.19

Central Bank of India

10.35

2.26

59.66

18.71

90.98

287.25

6.46

-

-

384.69

Union Bank of India

12.69

1.00

23.70

-

37.39

138.99

3.12

-

-

179.50

IDBI Bank Ltd

34.84

2.06

47.17

-

84.07

255.46

5.75

-

-

345.28

Indian Overseas Bank

-

0.58

27.18

-

27.76

79.01

1.78

-

-

108.55

Punjab National Bank

40.92

7.00

175.55

32.44

255.91

798.42

17.96

9.29

-

1,081.58

State Bank of India

112.89

6.75

160.60

-

280.24

860.71

19.37

32.16

-

1,192.48

UCO Bank

-

-

41.82

-

41.82

115.68

2.60

-

-

160.10

Total Bank Borrowings

492.33

26.95

589.10

51.15

1159.53

3,483.25

78.36

41.45

-

4,762.59

Unsecured loan from promoters*

8.42

8.42

Sub total

-

-

-

-

-

-

8.42

8.42

Total

492.33

26.95

589.10

51.15

1159.53

3,483.25

78.36

41.45

8.42

4,771.01

*The balance outstanding loan from promoters is of Rs 21.03 crore. It has been treated as compound financial instrument as per the provision of Indian Accounting Standards 32, notified under section 133 of the Companies Act 2013, and treated accordingly hence appearing at Rs 8.42 crore as on July 30, 2022 as per accounting requirement.

Borrowings from Banks and Financial Institutions (principal amount)

Rs in Cr

Fund Based

4,642.78

Non - Fund Based

41.45

Outstanding Interest on OCD ( Net of TDS deposited )

78.36

Total

4,762.59

Disclaimer

Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar Ltd. published this content on 31 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 July 2022 07:02:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials ()
Sales 2021 66 660 M - -
Net income 2021 -2 908 M - -
Net Debt 2021 50 651 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -2,34x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 12 370 M 156 M -
EV / Sales 2020 0,81x
EV / Sales 2021 0,86x
Nbr of Employees 7 621
Free-Float 55,5%
Chart BAJAJ HINDUSTHAN SUGAR LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BAJAJ HINDUSTHAN SUGAR LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Ajay Kumar Sharma Managing Director & Director
Pradeep Parakh Group President
Sunil Kumar Ojha Chief Financial Officer
Kushagra Nayan Bajaj Non-Executive Chairman
Dharmendra Kumar Batra Head-Information Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BAJAJ HINDUSTHAN SUGAR LIMITED-34.52%156
SÜDZUCKER AG3.92%2 866
SÃO MARTINHO S.A.1.71%2 410
COSUMAR SA-17.68%1 971
BALRAMPUR CHINI MILLS LIMITED7.61%1 016
ADECOAGRO S.A.6.77%900