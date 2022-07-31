Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar : Defaults on Payment of Interest/Principal
07/31/2022 | 03:03am EDT
July 31, 2022
Dear Sirs,
Sub.: Disclosure on repayment of the principal amount of loan from banks as per SEBI Circular SEBI/HO/CFD/CMDI/CIR/P/2019/140 dated November 21, 2019
Pursuant to SEBI Circular no. SEBI/HO/CFD/CMDI/CIR/P/2019/140 dated November 21, 2019 and SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements), Regulations, 2015, please find attached herewith statements on repayment of principal instalment of June 2022.
Current outstanding and indebtedness as on July 30, 2022 as per the books of Accounts
Rs. in crore
Particulars
Sustainable Debt from Banks
Unsustainable
Cash
Promoters'
Total
Term Loan -
Term Loan
Working
Working
Total
Optionally
Outstanding
Credit-Non
Loan *
1
-3
Capital
Capital
Convertible
Interest on
Fund
Term
Term
Debentures
OCDs
Based
Loan-1
Loan-2
(OCDs)
Secured / un-secured
Secured
Secured
Secured
Secured
Secured
Secured
Un-Secured
Rate of Interest
10.15%
10.15%
10.30%
10.30%
2.50%
Nil
Tenure
10 Years
10 Years
10 Years
10 Years
20 Years
Revolving
To be repaid by
Sep-24
Sep-24
Sep-24
Sep-24
Mar-37
Name of Lenders
Indian Bank
94.14
2.99
35.26
-
132.39
366.82
8.25
-
-
507.46
Bank of Baroda
12.99
0.71
18.16
-
31.86
88.86
2.00
-
-
122.72
Bank of India
17.92
0.38
-
-
18.30
52.31
1.18
-
-
71.79
Bank of Maharashtra
92.63
1.97
-
-
94.60
261.76
5.89
-
-
362.25
Canara Bank
62.96
1.25
-
-
64.21
177.98
4.00
-
-
246.19
Central Bank of India
10.35
2.26
59.66
18.71
90.98
287.25
6.46
-
-
384.69
Union Bank of India
12.69
1.00
23.70
-
37.39
138.99
3.12
-
-
179.50
IDBI Bank Ltd
34.84
2.06
47.17
-
84.07
255.46
5.75
-
-
345.28
Indian Overseas Bank
-
0.58
27.18
-
27.76
79.01
1.78
-
-
108.55
Punjab National Bank
40.92
7.00
175.55
32.44
255.91
798.42
17.96
9.29
-
1,081.58
State Bank of India
112.89
6.75
160.60
-
280.24
860.71
19.37
32.16
-
1,192.48
UCO Bank
-
-
41.82
-
41.82
115.68
2.60
-
-
160.10
Total Bank Borrowings
492.33
26.95
589.10
51.15
1159.53
3,483.25
78.36
41.45
-
4,762.59
Unsecured loan from promoters*
8.42
8.42
Sub total
-
-
-
-
-
-
8.42
8.42
Total
492.33
26.95
589.10
51.15
1159.53
3,483.25
78.36
41.45
8.42
4,771.01
*The balance outstanding loan from promoters is of Rs 21.03 crore. It has been treated as compound financial instrument as per the provision of Indian Accounting Standards 32, notified under section 133 of the Companies Act 2013, and treated accordingly hence appearing at Rs 8.42 crore as on July 30, 2022 as per accounting requirement.
Borrowings from Banks and Financial Institutions (principal amount)
Rs in Cr
Fund Based
4,642.78
Non - Fund Based
41.45
Outstanding Interest on OCD ( Net of TDS deposited )
Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar Ltd. published this content on 31 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 July 2022 07:02:08 UTC.