Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  MUMBAI STOCK EXCHANGE  >  Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar Limited    500032   INE306A01021

BAJAJ HINDUSTHAN SUGAR LIMITED

(500032)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote MUMBAI STOCK EXCHANGE - 09/04
5.73 INR   -1.38%
07:58aBAJAJ HINDUSTHAN SUGAR : India to maintain sugar export subsidies for third year in a row - sources
RE
2019SIEMENS : Wins Contract With Bajaj-Owned Power Plant in India
DJ
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar : India to maintain sugar export subsidies for third year in a row - sources

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/07/2020 | 07:58am EDT

* India could approve subsidies for 6 mln tonnes - source

* Sugar output expected to far outstrip domestic demand

* India's carry forward stocks already at 11.5 mln tonnes

MUMBAI/NEW DELHI, Sept 7 (Reuters) - India is set to maintain sugar export subsidies for a third year in a row in a bid to reduce surplus stocks and ensure domestic prices don't fall below a government benchmark, three sources involved in policy making told Reuters.

The subsidies are designed to boost exports from the world's second biggest sugar producer though increased shipments could put further pressure on global prices, which have already fallen more than 10% so far this year.

"Sugar export incentives for 6 million tonnes could be announced before the end of this month," said a government official involved in policy making who declined to be named.

India approved an export subsidy of 10,448 rupees ($142.20) per tonne in the 2019/20 season which ends on Sept. 30 in a move that helped sugar mills export a record 5.5 million tonnes.

The official said the size of the subsidy for the 2020/21 marketing year starting in October would be finalized at a cabinet meeting after seeking views from the ministry of finance and the ministry of consumer affairs and food.

"Most likely we'll replicate the kind of support that the government extended to facilitate exports in the current year," said a second government official, who also declined to be named as he's not authorized to talk to media.

The ministry of commerce and industry, which would set any subsidy, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

India needs to export more than 5 million tonnes of sugar to ensure domestic prices don't fall below a benchmark price set by the government, as a crash in local prices would make it harder for mills to pay cane growers on time, the officials said.

Exporting sugar in the coming marketing year would be more challenging for India as top producer Brazil has been flooding the global market with its surplus sugar, Prakash Naiknavare, managing director of the National Federation of Cooperative Sugar Factories Ltd, said.

India, which is expected to start the new marketing year with carry forward stocks of 11.5 million tonnes, could produce 31 million tonnes of sugar next season, well above expected domestic demand of about 26 million tonnes, Naiknavare said. (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav and Mayank Bhardwaj; Editing by David Clarke)

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BAJAJ HINDUSTHAN SUGAR LIMITED -1.38% 5.73 End-of-day quote.-13.05%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about BAJAJ HINDUSTHAN SUGAR LIMITED
07:58aBAJAJ HINDUSTHAN SUGAR : India to maintain sugar export subsidies for third year..
RE
2019SIEMENS : Wins Contract With Bajaj-Owned Power Plant in India
DJ
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 66 693 M 910 M 910 M
Net income 2020 -500 M -6,82 M -6,82 M
Net Debt 2020 43 931 M 599 M 599 M
P/E ratio 2020 -6,02x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 6 307 M 86,1 M 86,0 M
EV / Sales 2019 0,97x
EV / Sales 2020 0,70x
Nbr of Employees 7 259
Free-Float 32,8%
Chart BAJAJ HINDUSTHAN SUGAR LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BAJAJ HINDUSTHAN SUGAR LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Ashok Kumar Gupta Managing Director & Executive Director
Pradeep Parakh Group President
Kushagra Nayan Bajaj Non-Executive Chairman
Alok Kumar Vaish Chief Financial Officer
Dinesh Kumar Shukla Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BAJAJ HINDUSTHAN SUGAR LIMITED-13.05%86
NESTLÉ S.A.3.38%329 456
MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL, INC5.08%82 672
FOSHAN HAITIAN FLAVOURING AND FOOD COMPANY LTD.90.63%80 884
DANONE-23.98%43 032
THE KRAFT HEINZ COMPANY4.17%40 920
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group