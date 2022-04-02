Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar : Newspaper Advertisements

April 02, 2022

DCS-CRD BSE Limited First Floor, New Trade Wing, Rotunda Building, Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers, Dalal Street, Fort Mumbai 400 023 Stock Code: 500032 National Stock Exchange of India Ltd. Exchange Plaza, 5th Floor Plot No. C/1, 'G' Block Bandra- Kurla Complex Bandra East Mumbai 400 051 Stock Code: BAJAJHIND

Dear Sirs,

Sub: Newspaper publication in respect of Notice of Postal Ballot

Pursuant to the Regulation 30 and 47 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, as amended from time to time, please find enclosed herewith copies of newspaper advertisement published in Navbharat Times (Hindi Daily) and The Economic Times (English Daily) on April 02, 2022 in respect of the notice of Postal Ballot.

The same may please be taken on record and suitably disseminated to all concerned.

Thanking you,

Yours faithfully,

For Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar Limited

Kausik Adhikari

Company Secretary & Compliance Officer (Membership No. ACS 18556)

Encl: As above

Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar Ltd.

Office: Bajaj Bhawan, 2nd Floor, Jamnalal Bajaj Marg, 226 Nariman Point, Mumbai 400021 Tel.: +91-22-22023626, 22842110| Fax: +91-22-22022238

Regd. Office: Golagokarannath, Lakhimpur Kheri, District Kheri, Uttar Pradesh 262 802, Website:www.bajahindusthan.com

Tel.: +91-5876-233754/5/7/8, 233403| Fax: +91-5876-233401| Email: investor.complaints@bajajhindusthan.com| CIN: L15420UP1931PLC065243