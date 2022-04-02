Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  India
  Bombay Stock Exchange
  Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar Limited
  News
  Summary
    500032   INE306A01021

BAJAJ HINDUSTHAN SUGAR LIMITED

(500032)
Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar : Newspaper Advertisements

04/02/2022 | 11:04pm EDT
April 02, 2022

DCS-CRD BSE Limited

First Floor, New Trade Wing, Rotunda Building, Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers, Dalal Street, Fort

Mumbai 400 023

Stock Code: 500032

National Stock Exchange of India Ltd. Exchange Plaza, 5th Floor

Plot No. C/1, 'G' Block Bandra- Kurla Complex Bandra East

Mumbai 400 051

Stock Code: BAJAJHIND

Dear Sirs,

Sub: Newspaper publication in respect of Notice of Postal Ballot

Pursuant to the Regulation 30 and 47 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, as amended from time to time, please find enclosed herewith copies of newspaper advertisement published in Navbharat Times (Hindi Daily) and The Economic Times (English Daily) on April 02, 2022 in respect of the notice of Postal Ballot.

The same may please be taken on record and suitably disseminated to all concerned.

Thanking you,

Yours faithfully,

For Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar Limited

Kausik Adhikari

Company Secretary & Compliance Officer (Membership No. ACS 18556)

Encl: As above

Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar Ltd.

Office: Bajaj Bhawan, 2nd Floor, Jamnalal Bajaj Marg, 226 Nariman Point, Mumbai 400021 Tel.: +91-22-22023626, 22842110| Fax: +91-22-22022238

Regd. Office: Golagokarannath, Lakhimpur Kheri, District Kheri, Uttar Pradesh 262 802, Website:www.bajahindusthan.com

Tel.: +91-5876-233754/5/7/8, 233403| Fax: +91-5876-233401| Email: investor.complaints@bajajhindusthan.com| CIN: L15420UP1931PLC065243

Disclaimer

Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar Ltd. published this content on 02 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 April 2022 03:03:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 66 660 M 877 M 877 M
Net income 2021 -2 908 M -38,3 M -38,3 M
Net Debt 2021 50 651 M 667 M 667 M
P/E ratio 2021 -2,34x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 18 568 M 244 M 244 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,81x
EV / Sales 2021 0,86x
Nbr of Employees 7 621
Free-Float 51,4%
Chart BAJAJ HINDUSTHAN SUGAR LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BAJAJ HINDUSTHAN SUGAR LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Alok Kumar Vaish Managing Director & Director
Pradeep Parakh Group President
Sunil Kumar Ojha Chief Financial Officer
Kushagra Nayan Bajaj Non-Executive Chairman
Dharmendra Kumar Batra Head-Information Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BAJAJ HINDUSTHAN SUGAR LIMITED-1.71%244
SÃO MARTINHO S.A.28.92%3 366
SÜDZUCKER AG-10.94%2 658
COSUMAR SA-6.90%2 360
ADECOAGRO S.A.60.68%1 371
BALRAMPUR CHINI MILLS LIMITED31.49%1 296