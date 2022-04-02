Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar : Newspaper Advertisements

April 02, 2022
DCS-CRD BSE Limited
First Floor, New Trade Wing, Rotunda Building, Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers, Dalal Street, Fort
Mumbai 400 023
Stock Code: 500032
National Stock Exchange of India Ltd. Exchange Plaza, 5th Floor
Plot No. C/1, 'G' Block Bandra- Kurla Complex Bandra East
Mumbai 400 051
Stock Code: BAJAJHIND
Dear Sirs,
Sub: Newspaper publication in respect of Notice of Postal Ballot
Pursuant to the Regulation 30 and 47 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, as amended from time to time, please find enclosed herewith copies of newspaper advertisement published in Navbharat Times (Hindi Daily) and The Economic Times (English Daily) on April 02, 2022 in respect of the notice of Postal Ballot.
The same may please be taken on record and suitably disseminated to all concerned.
Thanking you,
Yours faithfully,
For Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar Limited
Kausik Adhikari
Company Secretary & Compliance Officer (Membership No. ACS 18556)
Encl: As above
