  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Baker Hughes Company
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BKR   US05722G1004

BAKER HUGHES COMPANY

(BKR)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-10-18 pm EDT
24.18 USD   +1.04%
09:09aETF Preview: ETFs, Futures Lower Premarket After Housing Starts, Mortgage Applications Data
MT
09:08aBaker Hughes Hires Nancy Buese as Chief Financial Officer
MT
09:07aBaker Hughes taps Newmont's Nancy Buese as CFO
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

BAKER HUGHES EXPECTS DIGITAL SOLUTIONS REVENUES TO INCREASE MID-…

10/19/2022 | 09:06am EDT
BAKER HUGHES EXPECTS DIGITAL SOLUTIONS REVENUES TO INCREASE MID-SINGLE DIGITS IN 2023


© Reuters 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 21 513 M - -
Net income 2022 -141 M - -
Net Debt 2022 3 206 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -160x
Yield 2022 2,97%
Capitalization 24 464 M 24 464 M -
EV / Sales 2022 1,29x
EV / Sales 2023 1,11x
Nbr of Employees 55 000
Free-Float 99,2%
Chart BAKER HUGHES COMPANY
Duration : Period :
Baker Hughes Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BAKER HUGHES COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 27
Last Close Price 24,18 $
Average target price 33,19 $
Spread / Average Target 37,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Lorenzo Simonelli Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Brian Worrell Chief Financial Officer
Jeff Fleece Chief Information Officer
Gregory D. Brenneman Independent Director
Lynn Laverty Elsenhans Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BAKER HUGHES COMPANY0.50%24 464
SCHLUMBERGER LIMITED44.77%61 328
HALLIBURTON COMPANY31.13%27 626
NOV INC.33.43%7 102
TECHNIPFMC PLC60.47%4 296
CNOOC ENERGY TECHNOLOGY & SERVICES LIMITED2.05%4 221