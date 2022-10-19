BAKER HUGHES EXPECTS DIGITAL SOLUTIONS REVENUES TO INCREASE MID-…

Advanced search
Log in
Forgot password ?
Remember
Or log in with
Google
Twitter
Facebook
Apple
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
Google
Twitter
Facebook
Apple
English (USA)
English (UK)
English (Canada)
Deutsch (Deutschland)
Deutsch (Schweiz)
Español
Français (France)
Français (Suisse)
Italiano
Nederlands (Nederland)
Nederlands (België)
MARKETS
Equities
United States
North America
Europe
Asia
Middle East
More Equities
Indexes
S&P 500
DOW JONES
NASDAQ 100
EURO STOXX 50
NIKKEI 225
More Indexes
Currency / Forex
USD / EUR
USD / CAD
USD / MXN
USD / BRL
USD / INR
More Currencies
Commodities
GOLD
CRUDE OIL (WTI)
CRUDE OIL (BRENT)
SILVER
PLATINUM
More Commodities
Cryptocurrencies
BITCOIN
ETHEREUM
Trackers & ETF
Rankings and News
Advanced Search
NEWS
Latest News
World
United States
Europe
North America
South America
Asia
Africa
Middle East
Emerging
Listed companies
Analyst Reco.
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit Warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Security Transactions
Indexes
Economy
Currency / Forex
Commodities
Interest Rates
Cryptocurrencies
Sector News
Economic Calendar
Financial Calendar
Themes
Asset Management
Activism
Climate and ESG
Cybersecurity
Geopolitics
Central Banks
Private Equity
Inflation
Business Leaders
ANALYSIS
All Analysis
Must Read
Weekly market update
Equities Analysis
Index Analysis
Forex Analysis
Commodity Analysis
Cryptocurrencies analysis
Stock Trading Strategies
STOCK PICKS
All Stock Picks
Subscribe
PORTFOLIOS
My Portfolio
Virtual Portfolios
MarketScreener Portfolios
USA Portfolio
European Portfolio
Asian Portfolio
WATCHLISTS
My Watchlists
Watchlists
My previous session
My most visited
Most popular
Investment Style
Trend-Following Stocks
Quality stocks
Growth stocks
Yield stocks
Undervalued stocks
ESG stocks
Investment Themes
Biotechnology
Let's all cycle!
Place your bets
Sin stocks
Strategic Metals
Hydrogen
RANKINGS
Top News
Most Read News
Hot News
Top Fundamentals
Top Capitalization
Top Yield
Top PER
Top Consensus
Top Fundamentals
Top ranking ESG
Top Technicals
Top RSI
Unusual volumes
Top Gaps
Top STIM
Breakouts
Trends
Top Movers
Top USA
Top Canada
Top U.K.
Top Germany
Top Europe
Top Asia
SCREENERS
Investment Themes
The Cannabis Industry
Boats
In Vino Veritas
The Golden Age of Video Games
Education
Smart City
Technical Rankings
Oversold stocks
Overbought stocks
Close to resistance
Close to support
Accumulation Phases
Most volatile stocks
Fundamental Rankings
Top Investor Rating
Top Trading Rating
Top Consensus
Growth stocks
Yield stocks
Low valuations
Stock Screener Home
My Screeners
All my stocks
Watchlists
Virtual Portfolios
TOOLS
MarketScreener tools
Stock Screener
iPhone App
Expert tools
Stock Screener PRO
Portfolio Creator
Event Screener
Tools
Dynamic Chart
Financial Calendar
Economic Calendar
Sector Research
Currency Converter
ProRealTime Trading
OUR SERVICES
Our subscriptions
MarketScreener Portfolios
European Portfolio
USA Portfolio
Asian Portfolio
Our Stock Picks
Thematic Investment Lists
Stock Screener
Homepage
Equities
United States
Nasdaq
Baker Hughes Company
News
Summary
BKR
US05722G1004
BAKER HUGHES COMPANY
(BKR)
Add to my list
Report
Delayed Nasdaq -
04:00 2022-10-18 pm EDT
24.18
USD
+1.04%
09:09a
ETF Preview: ETFs, Futures Lower Premarket After Housing Starts, Mortgage Applications Data
MT
09:08a
Baker Hughes Hires Nancy Buese as Chief Financial Officer
MT
09:07a
Baker Hughes taps Newmont's Nancy Buese as CFO
RE
Summary
Quotes
Charts
News
Ratings
Calendar
Company
Financials
Consensus
Revisions
Funds
Summary
Most relevant
All News
Analyst Reco.
Other languages
Press Releases
Official Publications
Sector news
MarketScreener Strategies
BAKER HUGHES EXPECTS DIGITAL SOLUTIONS REVENUES TO INCREASE MID-…
10/19/2022 | 09:06am EDT
Send by mail :
Name :
First name :
From
*
:
To
*
:
(You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas)
Message :
*
Required fields
BAKER HUGHES EXPECTS DIGITAL SOLUTIONS REVENUES TO INCREASE MID-SINGLE DIGITS IN 2023
© Reuters 2022
All news about BAKER HUGHES COMPANY
09:09a
ETF Preview: ETFs, Futures Lower Premarket After Housing Starts, Mortgage Ap..
MT
09:08a
Baker Hughes Hires Nancy Buese as Chief Financial Officer
MT
09:07a
Baker Hughes taps Newmont's Nancy Buese as CFO
RE
09:06a
Baker hughes expects digital solutions revenues to increase mid-…
RE
09:06a
Sector Update: Energy Stocks Advance Pre-Bell Wednesday
MT
09:04a
Baker hughes expects turbomachinery & process revenue to grow in…
RE
09:04a
Baker hughes expects strength in turbomachinery & process soluti…
RE
09:03a
Baker Hughes Names Nancy Buese New CFO Effective Nov 2
MT
09:01a
Baker hughes expects mid- to high single-digit growth in oilfiel…
RE
08:56a
Baker hughes expects north america d&c spending growth in mid- t…
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on BAKER HUGHES COMPANY
08:49a
Jefferies Initiates Baker Hughes at Buy with $35 Price Target
MT
10/13
Morgan Stanley Adjusts Baker Hughes' Price Target to $31 from $33, Maintains Overweight..
MT
10/12
Goldman Sachs Adjusts Price Target on Baker Hughes to $29 Fom $31, Maintains Buy Rating
MT
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022
21 513 M
-
-
Net income 2022
-141 M
-
-
Net Debt 2022
3 206 M
-
-
P/E ratio 2022
-160x
Yield 2022
2,97%
Capitalization
24 464 M
24 464 M
-
EV / Sales 2022
1,29x
EV / Sales 2023
1,11x
Nbr of Employees
55 000
Free-Float
99,2%
More Financials
Chart BAKER HUGHES COMPANY
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BAKER HUGHES COMPANY
Short Term
Mid-Term
Long Term
Trends
Neutral
Bearish
Bearish
Technical analysis
Income Statement Evolution
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
More Financials
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus
BUY
Number of Analysts
27
Last Close Price
24,18 $
Average target price
33,19 $
Spread / Average Target
37,3%
Consensus
EPS Revisions
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
More Estimates Revisions
Managers and Directors
Lorenzo Simonelli
Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Brian Worrell
Chief Financial Officer
Jeff Fleece
Chief Information Officer
Gregory D. Brenneman
Independent Director
Lynn Laverty Elsenhans
Independent Non-Executive Director
More about the company
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.
Capi. (M$)
BAKER HUGHES COMPANY
0.50%
24 464
SCHLUMBERGER LIMITED
44.77%
61 328
HALLIBURTON COMPANY
31.13%
27 626
NOV INC.
33.43%
7 102
TECHNIPFMC PLC
60.47%
4 296
CNOOC ENERGY TECHNOLOGY & SERVICES LIMITED
2.05%
4 221
More Results
CATEGORIES
Indexes
Equities
Currencies
Commodities
Trackers / ETF
News
Analysis
FREE SERVICES
Watchlists
Virtual Portfolios
Newsletters and notifications
New member
SOLUTIONS
European Portfolio
USA Portfolio
Asian Portfolio
Stock Screener
Stock Picks
Investment Themes
Investment Style
Subscribe as customer
STOCK EXCHANGE EDITIONS
English (USA)
English (UK)
English (Canada)
Deutsch (Deutschland)
Deutsch (Schweiz)
Español
Français (France)
Français (Suisse)
Italiano
Nederlands (Nederland)
Nederlands (België)
ABOUT
Surperformance SAS
Contact
Legal information
Copyright © 2022 Surperformance. All rights reserved.
Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ
Slave