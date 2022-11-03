Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nasdaq
  Baker Hughes Company
  News
  Summary
    BKR   US05722G1004

BAKER HUGHES COMPANY

(BKR)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-11-02 pm EDT
27.59 USD   -3.19%
Baker Hughes : ADNOC, Baker Hughes Sign Agreement to Explore New Technology for a Clean Energy…

11/03/2022 | 07:43am EDT
  • Strategic collaboration agreement allows the companies to explore opportunities for research & development around technologies that can support the UAE's energy sector
  • Agreement supports ADNOC's localization and sustainability targets

ABU DHABI, UAE - Nov. 3, 2022 - Baker Hughes, an energy technology company, and the Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) signed a strategic technology collaboration agreement during ADIPEC 2022 to explore collaboration opportunities around research and development (R&D) for technologies that can help drive a sustainable energy future in the UAE.

The agreement aims to support the development of technology proofs of concept, technology scale-ups and technology pilots while exploring the feasibility of their deployment across key projects at ADNOC.

In line with the objectives of the UAE's In-Country Value program, the agreement supports the development of home-grown innovations, with an opportunity to leverage the ADNOC Research and Innovation Center to foster these R&D projects.

"ADNOC is accelerating the development and deployment of advanced technologies to provide smarter, lower carbon, energy to the world. Together with Baker Hughes, we will focus on finding innovations that help the UAE achieve its Net-Zero by 2050 strategic initiative, while also generating In-County Value," said Sophie Hildebrand, ADNOC Group Chief Technology Officer.

"We are honored to be signing this agreement with ADNOC, which reinforces our commitment to supporting In-Country Value and innovation in the UAE. As an energy technology company, we are keen to work with ADNOC to locally develop technologies that can support a more sustainable energy future in the UAE and beyond," said Zaher Ibrahim, Vice President, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Baker Hughes.

With more than 1,600 employee and 10 facilities in the country, Baker Hughes has been a committed partner to the UAE for more than 60 years, long supporting localization and sustainability initiatives and programs in country.

About Baker Hughes

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ: BKR) is an energy technology company that provides solutions to energy and industrial customers worldwide. Built on a century of experience and conducting business in over 120 countries, our innovative technologies and services are taking energy forward - making it safer, cleaner, and more efficient for people and the planet. Visit us at bakerhughes.com

Disclaimer

Baker Hughes Company published this content on 03 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 November 2022 11:42:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 21 363 M - -
Net income 2022 -396 M - -
Net Debt 2022 3 496 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -68,8x
Yield 2022 2,61%
Capitalization 27 630 M 27 630 M -
EV / Sales 2022 1,46x
EV / Sales 2023 1,25x
Nbr of Employees 55 000
Free-Float 99,2%
Chart BAKER HUGHES COMPANY
Duration : Period :
Baker Hughes Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BAKER HUGHES COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 26
Last Close Price 27,59 $
Average target price 32,66 $
Spread / Average Target 18,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Lorenzo Simonelli Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Brian Worrell Chief Financial Officer
Jeff Fleece Chief Information Officer
Gregory D. Brenneman Independent Director
Lynn Laverty Elsenhans Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BAKER HUGHES COMPANY14.67%27 630
SCHLUMBERGER LIMITED70.75%72 516
HALLIBURTON COMPANY56.49%32 499
NOV INC.61.18%8 579
TECHNIPFMC PLC77.53%4 692
CNOOC ENERGY TECHNOLOGY & SERVICES LIMITED-0.34%4 073