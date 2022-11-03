Baker Hughes : ADNOC, Baker Hughes Sign Agreement to Explore New Technology for a Clean Energy…

Strategic collaboration agreement allows the companies to explore opportunities for research & development around technologies that can support the UAE's energy sector

Agreement supports ADNOC's localization and sustainability targets

ABU DHABI, UAE - Nov. 3, 2022 - Baker Hughes, an energy technology company, and the Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) signed a strategic technology collaboration agreement during ADIPEC 2022 to explore collaboration opportunities around research and development (R&D) for technologies that can help drive a sustainable energy future in the UAE.

The agreement aims to support the development of technology proofs of concept, technology scale-ups and technology pilots while exploring the feasibility of their deployment across key projects at ADNOC.

In line with the objectives of the UAE's In-Country Value program, the agreement supports the development of home-grown innovations, with an opportunity to leverage the ADNOC Research and Innovation Center to foster these R&D projects.

"ADNOC is accelerating the development and deployment of advanced technologies to provide smarter, lower carbon, energy to the world. Together with Baker Hughes, we will focus on finding innovations that help the UAE achieve its Net-Zero by 2050 strategic initiative, while also generating In-County Value," said Sophie Hildebrand, ADNOC Group Chief Technology Officer.

"We are honored to be signing this agreement with ADNOC, which reinforces our commitment to supporting In-Country Value and innovation in the UAE. As an energy technology company, we are keen to work with ADNOC to locally develop technologies that can support a more sustainable energy future in the UAE and beyond," said Zaher Ibrahim, Vice President, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Baker Hughes.

With more than 1,600 employee and 10 facilities in the country, Baker Hughes has been a committed partner to the UAE for more than 60 years, long supporting localization and sustainability initiatives and programs in country.

