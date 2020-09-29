Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Baker Hughes Company    BKR

BAKER HUGHES COMPANY

(BKR)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Baker Hughes : Announces Major LNG Turbomachinery Order from Qatar Petroleum for the North Field East (NFE) Project

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/29/2020 | 08:15am EDT
  • Order for main refrigerant compressors (MRCs) consists of 12 gas turbines and 24 centrifugal compressors, as part of four additional LNG 'mega trains'
  • Among largest LNG deals for Baker Hughes in the past five years, for both MTPA and equipment awarded
  • Project represents a significant step toward boosting Qatari LNG production capacity from 77 million to 110 million tons by 2025, propelling Qatar to global LNG production leadership

HOUSTON & LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep. 29, 2020-- Baker Hughes (NYSE: BKR) announced an order with longtime partner Qatar Petroleum to supply multiple main refrigerant compressors (MRCs) for Qatar Petroleum's North Field East (NFE) project, executed by Qatargas. The total award is part of four LNG 'mega trains,' representing 33 million tons per annum (MTPA) of additional capacity, which will increase Qatar's total liquefied natural gas (LNG) production capacity from 77 MTPA to 110 MTPA and help to propel the Gulf nation to global LNG production leadership by 2025. This order is among the largest LNG deals secured by Baker Hughes in the past five years, for both MTPA and equipment awarded.

The order reinforces more than two decades of trust and successful turbomachinery collaboration between Baker Hughes, Qatar Petroleum and Qatargas. With Qatargas already operating six existing LNG 'mega trains' driven by Frame 9E gas turbine refrigerant compressors provided by Baker Hughes, the NFE project underscores the leadership of Baker Hughes LNG technology in the Gulf region and for the world's most complex LNG projects.

'This milestone deal illustrates the continued strength of Baker Hughes' partnership with Qatar Petroleum, which began 25 years ago upon our delivery of the first LNG train in Qatar,' said Lorenzo Simonelli, chairman and CEO of Baker Hughes. 'As we look ahead to the next two decades, in almost any scenario natural gas will be a key transition fuel, and likely a destination fuel for a lower carbon future. Building on our track record of delivering proven, reliable and highly efficient LNG technology, we remain committed to taking energy forward in Qatar for more years to come.'

As part of the company's commitment to support customers in decarbonizing their operations, Baker Hughes has continuously invested in developing technology that enables customers to reduce emissions, enhance performance and optimize operations. The NFE project will feature the latest compression technology to reduce 60,000 tons of CO2 per train each year without any reduction in LNG production, representing a ~5 percent decrease versus previous technologies. The compression trains will also be produced using the latest manufacturing techniques, minimizing raw material and emission-intensive processes to reduce CO2 emissions during production by up to 10 percent.

Each MRC train will consist of three Frame 9E DLN Ultra Low NOx gas turbines and six centrifugal compressors across four LNG 'mega trains' for a total scope of supply of 12 gas turbines to drive 24 centrifugal compressors. Packaging, manufacturing and testing of the gas turbine/compressor trains will take place at Baker Hughes' facilities in Florence and Massa, Italy.

The North Field is the world's single largest non-associated natural gas field. The NFE project, owned by Qatar Petroleum and operated by Qatargas, is the first phase of the North Field LNG Expansion Project, announced in 2017, and will increase Qatar's LNG production capacity from 77 MTPA to 110 MTPA, which accounts for an LNG production capacity increase of approximately 43 percent. First gas from the Expansion Project is expected to be produced by the end of 2025. The second phase of the North Field LNG Expansion Project, called the North Field South project (NFS), will further increase Qatar's LNG production capacity from 110 MTPA to 126 MTPA.

Qatargas is entrusted with executing the NFE project on behalf of Qatar Petroleum. As the world's premier LNG company, Qatargas has an established history in delivering such major projects and in operating various onshore and offshore facilities in the North Field with a high degree of reliability and operational excellence. The project is in line with Qatar's National Vision 2030, which aims for more sustainable development by 2030.

About Baker Hughes:

Baker Hughes (NYSE: BKR) is an energy technology company that provides solutions to energy and industrial customers worldwide. Built on a century of experience and with operations in over 120 countries, our innovative technologies and services are taking energy forward - making it safer, cleaner and more efficient for people and the planet. Visit us at bakerhughes.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200929005590/en/

Media contacts:
Chiara Toniato
+39 346 382 3419
chiara.toniato@bakerhughes.com

Helen Roberts
+44 755 781 2474
helen.roberts@bakerhughes.com

Investor Relations:
Jud Bailey
+1 281-809-9088
investor.relations@bakerhughes.com

Source: Baker Hughes

Disclaimer

Baker Hughes Company published this content on 29 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 September 2020 12:14:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about BAKER HUGHES COMPANY
08:15aBAKER HUGHES : Announces Major LNG Turbomachinery Order from Qatar Petroleum for..
PU
08:09aBAKER HUGHES : Announces Major LNG Turbomachinery Order from Qatar Petroleum for..
BU
07:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
04:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
12:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
09/28NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
09/28NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
09/28NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
09/28NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
09/28NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 20 031 M - -
Net income 2020 -12 280 M - -
Net Debt 2020 3 607 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -0,83x
Yield 2020 5,35%
Capitalization 8 841 M 8 841 M -
EV / Sales 2020 0,62x
EV / Sales 2021 0,61x
Nbr of Employees 60 000
Free-Float 63,3%
Chart BAKER HUGHES COMPANY
Duration : Period :
Baker Hughes Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BAKER HUGHES COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 28
Average target price 20,80 $
Last Close Price 13,47 $
Spread / Highest target 93,0%
Spread / Average Target 54,4%
Spread / Lowest Target 29,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Lorenzo Simonelli Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Uwem Ukpong Executive Vice President-Global Operations
Brian Worrell Chief Financial Officer
Jennifer Hartsock Chief Information Officer
Gregory D. Brenneman Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BAKER HUGHES COMPANY-47.44%8 841
SCHLUMBERGER LIMITED-59.08%22 834
HALLIBURTON COMPANY-47.85%11 209
DIALOG GROUP10.14%5 135
ENERGY ABSOLUTE-8.57%4 712
NATIONAL OILWELL VARCO, INC.-60.88%3 805
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group