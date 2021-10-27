Log in
    BKR   US05722G1004

BAKER HUGHES COMPANY

(BKR)
  Report
Baker Hughes Announces Transfer of Stock Exchange Listing to Nasdaq

10/27/2021 | 08:13am EDT
  • Baker Hughes joins a select group of companies at the forefront of technology, innovation and sustainability
  • Baker Hughes’ Class A Common stock and all listed bonds will transfer from NYSE to Nasdaq; stock ticker symbol will remain "BKR"

Baker Hughes Company (NYSE: BKR) and Baker Hughes Holdings LLC (“BHH LLC”) (together “Baker Hughes” or the “Company”) announced today it will transfer the listing of its Class A common stock and listed bonds from the New York Stock Exchange to the Nasdaq Global Select Market ("Nasdaq"). Baker Hughes expects to commence trading as a Nasdaq-listed company upon market open on December 7, 2021. Baker Hughes' Class A common stock will continue trading under the ticker symbol "BKR" after the transfer.

"Baker Hughes is a leading global energy technology company, providing solutions for energy and industrial customers worldwide, and today’s announcement strongly aligns to our current and future strategic roadmap to take energy forward," said Lorenzo Simonelli, Baker Hughes chairman and CEO. "The transition to Nasdaq provides us with greater cost savings, and Nasdaq's long tradition of listing industry-leading technology companies aligns well with Baker Hughes’ mission to lead the energy transition."

“Baker Hughes is leading the energy transition across the industrial landscape through technology. The company's listing on Nasdaq will provide them access to the deepest pool of liquidity in the U.S. equity market, creating value for shareholders and providing more opportunities for the company’s forward momentum," said Adena Friedman, president and chief executive officer of Nasdaq. "We are delighted to welcome Baker Hughes to our family of innovative companies."

About Baker Hughes

Baker Hughes (NYSE: BKR) is an energy technology company that provides solutions for energy and industrial customers worldwide. Built on a century of experience and with operations in over 120 countries, our innovative technologies and services are taking energy forward – making it safer, cleaner and more efficient for people and the planet. Visit us at bakerhughes.com.

Cautionary Statement

Statements in this press release that are "forward-looking statements" are based on currently available information, operating plans and projections about future events and trends. Forward-looking statements inherently involve risks and uncertainties. For information on certain factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from our expectations, please see Baker Hughes’ filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its most recent annual report on Form 10-K and subsequent reports on Forms 10-Q and 8-K. Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they are made. Baker Hughes undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.


Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 20 608 M - -
Net income 2021 -287 M - -
Net Debt 2021 2 876 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -72,9x
Yield 2021 2,80%
Capitalization 22 349 M 22 349 M -
EV / Sales 2021 1,22x
EV / Sales 2022 1,13x
Nbr of Employees 54 000
Free-Float 76,4%
Chart BAKER HUGHES COMPANY
Duration : Period :
Baker Hughes Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BAKER HUGHES COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 29
Last Close Price 25,69 $
Average target price 29,29 $
Spread / Average Target 14,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Lorenzo Simonelli Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Brian Worrell Chief Financial Officer
Jennifer Hartsock Chief Information Officer
Uwem Ukpong Executive Vice President-Global Operations
Gregory D. Brenneman Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BAKER HUGHES COMPANY23.21%22 349
SCHLUMBERGER LIMITED57.40%48 067
HALLIBURTON COMPANY38.41%23 416
NOV INC.6.34%5 704
CNOOC ENERGY TECHNOLOGY & SERVICES LIMITED30.54%4 969
DIALOG GROUP BERHAD-12.75%4 089