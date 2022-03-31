Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nasdaq
  Baker Hughes Company
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BKR   US05722G1004

BAKER HUGHES COMPANY

(BKR)
  Report
Summary 
Summary

Baker Hughes : Awarded Contract to Deliver Monitoring System for Korea Gas Technology…

03/31/2022 | 01:16pm EDT
  • Bently Nevada, a Baker Hughes business, to develop and install fault analysis monitoring system for enhanced operational efficiencies at Korea Gas Technology Corporation's (KOGAS-Tech)'s hydrogen refueling station
  • Award follows July 2021 MoU and lays groundwork for collaboration to accelerate hydrogen deployment as an alternative source of energy in South Korea

SEOUL, Korea - March 23, 2022- Bently Nevada, a Baker Hughes business, has announced a three-year contract with Korea Gas Technology Corporation (KOGAS-Tech) to deliver a monitoring system that will improve operational efficiencies for its hydrogen refueling station. This follows a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed in July 2021 for collaboration on hydrogen technologies.

A global leader in critical asset health monitoring, analytics and data protection for industrial customers worldwide, Bently Nevada will develop a fault analysis system for KOGAS-Tech's hydrogen fueling station and offer a holistic suite of monitoring and protection services over the contract duration.

This project paves the way for future collaboration between both companies to accelerate hydrogen deployment as an alternative source of energy in the country. Korea's Hydrogen Economy Roadmapaims to produce 6.2 million fuel cell electric vehicles with ambitions to roll out 1,200 hydrogen refilling stations by 2040.

"KOGAS-Tech is making a leap forward from being focused on natural gas to becoming a hydrogen based eco-friendly company. We are making this strategic shift in line with South Korea's vision to become a leading country in the global hydrogen economy. Bently Nevada's expertisein intelligent and reliable monitoring systems will allow us to make the delivery of a clean and safe source of alternative energy for Koreans everywhere a reality," said Yong-Don Cho, President and CEO of KOGAS-Tech.

The work will be carried out by Bently Nevada's local service team, part of Baker Hughes' 120 local employee staff based in South Korea.

"With more than 60 years of experience developing condition monitoring solutions, Bently Nevada is well positioned to help KOGAS-Tech implement predictive and proactive maintenance of its equipment. This will help to identify problems long before equipment damage or failure occurs," said Susan Ji, Country Manager for Baker Hughes Korea. "We are honored to play a part in helping South Korea advance its energy transition and look forward to many more such partnerships in the future."

Today Baker Hughes' advanced technologies serve the entire hydrogen value chain - from production to transportation and utilization. Our portfolio includes advanced compressors, gas turbines, valves, centrifugal pumps, non-metallic pipes, hydrogen sensors, monitoring and diagnostics including inspection solutions for hydrogen embrittlement in production and storage, as well as clean, integrated power solutions to produce power with hydrogen and hydrogen blends.

###

About Baker Hughes

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ: BKR) is an energy technology company that provides solutions for energy and industrial customers worldwide. Built on a century of experience and conducting business in 120+ countries, our innovative technologies and services are taking energy forward - making it safer, cleaner, and more efficient for people and the planet. Visit us at bakerhughes.com.

Disclaimer

Baker Hughes Company published this content on 31 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 March 2022 17:15:15 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
