10-year frame agreement supports reliability and efficiency of Woodside's LNG operations, including upgrades to key turbomachinery equipment, spare parts and technical support

Agreement builds on 30+ year relationship between Baker Hughes and Woodside Energy supporting LNG production and export

HOUSTON and LONDON - June 28, 2024 - Baker Hughes, an energy technology company, announced Friday it has entered into a new 10-year services frame agreement with Woodside Energy to support its LNG operations in Australia.

Under the multi-year services frame agreement, Baker Hughes will provide spare parts and field service resources for onsite turbomachinery equipment maintenance and upgrades, equipment refurbishment and advanced digital asset performance services.

This latest agreement builds on the strategic partnership between Baker Hughes and Woodside Energy in the LNG sector that first started in 1989 and has since included collaboration on multiple projects. In 2021, Baker Hughes was awarded the supply of high-efficiency gas turbine and compressor technology for Woodside Energy's Pluto LNG train 2 project in Western Australia, which serves Woodside Energy's Scarborough offshore gas project and provides LNG exports to countries across Asia. Most recently, in 2022, the two companies signed a memorandum of understanding to collaborate on possible decarbonizing solutions leveraging Baker Hughes' broad portfolio of carbon management and climate technology solutions.

"Given the essential role of LNG in supporting global energy security with affordable and reliable natural gas supplies, we recognize the criticality of providing ongoing innovations and enhancements to LNG technology solutions for Woodside Energy," said Tiffany Pitts, vice president, Gas Technology Services, IET at Baker Hughes. "The stability of LNG must be met with a commitment to proactively advance safety and efficiency, while investing in asset health management to drive more intelligent operations. We are proud to support Woodside Energy and look forward to progressing our fruitful collaboration well into the future."

About Baker Hughes

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ: BKR) is an energy technology company that provides solutions to energy and industrial customers worldwide. Built on a century of experience and conducting business in over 120 countries, our innovative technologies and services are taking energy forward - making it safer, cleaner and more efficient for people and the planet. Visit us at bakerhughes.com.



For more information, please contact:

Media Relations

Chiara Toniato

+39 3463823419

chiara.toniato@bakerhughes.com



