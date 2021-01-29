Log in
BAKER HUGHES COMPANY

(BKR)
Baker Hughes : Declares Quarterly Dividend

01/29/2021
Baker Hughes (NYSE: BKR) announced today that the Baker Hughes Board of Directors declared a cash dividend of $.18 per share of Class A common stock payable on February 19, 2021 to holders of record on February 9, 2021.

About Baker Hughes:

Baker Hughes (NYSE: BKR) is an energy technology company that provides solutions to energy and industrial customers worldwide. Built on a century of experience and with operations in over 120 countries, our innovative technologies and services are taking energy forward – making it safer, cleaner and more efficient for people and the planet. Visit us at bakerhughes.com.


© Business Wire 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 20 550 M - -
Net income 2020 -13 135 M - -
Net Debt 2020 3 639 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -1,29x
Yield 2020 3,54%
Capitalization 14 911 M 14 911 M -
EV / Sales 2020 0,90x
EV / Sales 2021 0,88x
Nbr of Employees 58 000
Free-Float 66,2%
Technical analysis trends BAKER HUGHES COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 27
Average target price 26,91 $
Last Close Price 20,60 $
Spread / Highest target 89,3%
Spread / Average Target 30,6%
Spread / Lowest Target 0,00%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Lorenzo Simonelli Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Uwem Ukpong Executive Vice President-Global Operations
Brian Worrell Chief Financial Officer
Jennifer Hartsock Chief Information Officer
Gregory D. Brenneman Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BAKER HUGHES COMPANY-1.20%14 911
SCHLUMBERGER LIMITED-0.09%31 522
HALLIBURTON COMPANY-8.57%16 151
TECHNIPFMC PLC16.49%4 922
DIALOG GROUP-11.88%4 364
ANTERO MIDSTREAM CORPORATION6.74%3 923
