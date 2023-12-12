Agreement aims to align energy technology innovation goals, drive down costs and boost energy project efficiency

HOUSTON and LONDON - Dec. 12, 2023 - Baker Hughes (NASDAQ: BKR), an energy technology company, announced Tuesday a 20-year framework agreement with Chevron Australia Pty Ltd.

Baker Hughes will offer its innovative Aptara Subsea production systemsfor Chevron Australia's future offshore developments. The Aptara suite, an array of advanced subsea equipment including subsea trees, wellheads, control systems and more, offers adaptable, lightweight and compact TOTEX-lite subsea systems to meet the industry's evolving demands.

"Baker Hughes brings global expertise and a proven record in delivering key projects throughout the Asia Pacific region," said David Dillon, senior vice president of Subsea & Surface Pressure Systems, Oilfield Services and Equipment at Baker Hughes. "This new framework agreement reflects our continued commitment to deliver valuable solutions to our customers and help navigate the evolving energy landscape in the most productive and efficient manner."

Baker Hughes continues to lead in energy technology innovation and drive technology standardization. The Aptara subsea systems' design minimizes complexities and enhances project returns.

The agreement will see Baker Hughes consolidate regional deliveries of its 7" Aptara Subsea Production systems. Central to the agreement is a strong emphasis on Australian Industry Participation, enabling local industries and resources to play a pivotal role in the development of vital natural gas supplies for Australia and the region.

About Baker Hughes

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ: BKR) is an energy technology company that provides solutions to energy and industrial customers worldwide. Built on a century of experience and with operations in over 120 countries, our innovative technologies and services are taking energy forward - making it safer, cleaner and more efficient for people and the planet. Visit us at bakerhughes.com.