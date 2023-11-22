By Ben Glickman
Baker Hughes has entered a fresh five-year $3 billion revolving credit facility.
The Houston-based oil and gas services company said in a regulatory filing Wednesday that its new credit agreement, for which JPMorgan Chase is acting as administrative agent, will mature Nov. 21, 2028.
The new facility replaces a previous five-year, $3 billion facility dated as of Dec. 10, 2019. No borrowings were outstanding under the previous agreement.
