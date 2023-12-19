IET Realignment

December 2023

IET PORTFOLIO OVERVIEW

Setting up IET for the next phase of growth

Realigning product lines and simplifying the business to drive margin improvement - effective October 1st

GAS TECHNOLOGY

Legacy Structure

INDUSTRIAL TECHNOLOGY

Equipment

Services

Condition

Inspection

Pumps, Valves &

PSI & Controls1

Monitoring

Gears

FY 2022

$2.6B

$2.4B

$0.5B

$1.0B

$0.8B

$0.6B

Revenues

HORIZONTAL

Climate Technology Solutions

GROWTH AREAS

IET Digital

GAS TECHNOLOGY

New Reporting Structure

INDUSTRIAL TECHNOLOGY

Gas Technology

Gas Technology

Equipment (GTE)

Services (GTS)

Product Line

GTE + Pumps - CTS

GTS - CTS

Adjustments:

1. Nexus Controls sold to GE in April 2023 Note: PSI - Precision Sensors & Instrumentation

Climate Technology Solutions (CTS)

CTS will be reported on a standalone basis

Industrial Solutions

IET Digital + Condition

Monitoring + PSI - CTS

Industrial Products

Valves & Gears + Inspection - CTS

IET PORTFOLIO OVERVIEW

New IET Portfolio Overview

Industrial & Energy Technology Reporting Segment- Fiscal Year 2022 Revenue

GAS TECHNOLOGYINDUSTRIAL TECHNOLOGY

Gas Technology

Gas Technology Services

Climate Technology

Industrial Solutions

Industrial Products

Equipment (GTE)

(GTS)

Solutions (CTS)

$2.6B

$2.4B

$0.1B

$1.1B1

$1.7B

World leading

Structural growth driven by

CO2 & H2 compression &

Delivering recurring value in

Increasing focus on

turbomachinery franchise

increasing installed base

turbine expertise

a digital ecosystem

industrial end markets

LNG

Contractual Service Agreements

• CCUS

Condition Monitoring

• Valves

On & Offshore Production

Transactional

• Hydrogen

Asset Performance Management

• Gears

Downstream

Upgrades

• Clean Power

Process Optimization

• Inspection

Other Industrial Applications

• Geothermal

Sensors & Instrumentation

• Emissions Abatement

1.5-1.55

CTS

Gas Tech -

Upstream O&G

1.4

1.3

Equipment

Downstream O&G

1%

17%

33%

13%

Industrial Solutions

Industrial

14%

$7.9B1

$7.9B1

12%

Gas Tech -

LNG / Midstream

Power

5%

Services

Indsutrial Products

O&G

31%

51%

Renewables & Other

21%

FY21

FY22

FY23E

2%

IET EBITDA2, $B

Product Line

FY22 Revenue Split

End Market

Increased CTS transparency … Integrating APM capabilities … Driving margin improvement through simplification

  1. Includes Nexus Controls which was sold to GE in April 2023 - 2022 Revenue of $208M
  2. EBITDA is a non-GAAP measure - see appendix for GAAP to non-GAAP reconciliations

IET RECAST

IET reconciliations

  1. Reporting Segment
  2. Nexus Controls sold to GE in April 2023.

IET RECAST

IET reconciliations

  1. Reporting Segment
  2. Nexus Controls sold to GE in April 2023.

