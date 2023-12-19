IET Realignment
December 2023
This presentation (and oral statements made regarding the subjects of this release) may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, (each a "forward-looking statement"). The words "anticipate," "believe," "ensure," "expect," "if," "intend," "estimate," "project," "foresee," "forecasts," "predict," "outlook," "aim," "will," "could," "should," "potential," "would," "may," "probable," "likely," and similar expressions, and the negative thereof, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based upon current plans, estimates and expectations that are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those indicated or anticipated by such forward-looking statements. The inclusion of such statements should not be regarded as a representation that such plans, estimates or expectations will be achieved. These forward-looking statements are also affected by the risk factors described in the Company's annual report on Form 10- K for the period ended December 31, 2022 and those set forth from time to time in other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"). The documents are available through the Company's website at: www.investors.bakerhughes.com or through the SEC's Electronic Data Gathering and Analysis Retrieval system at: www.sec.gov. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement.
The Company presents its financial results in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States ("U.S. GAAP"); however, management believes that using additional non-U.S. GAAP measures will enhance the evaluation of the profitability of the Company and its ongoing operations. See the Appendix of this presentation for a reconciliation of U.S. GAAP to non-U.S. GAAP financial measures.
IET PORTFOLIO OVERVIEW
Setting up IET for the next phase of growth
Realigning product lines and simplifying the business to drive margin improvement - effective October 1st
GAS TECHNOLOGY
Legacy Structure
INDUSTRIAL TECHNOLOGY
Equipment
Services
Condition
Inspection
Pumps, Valves &
PSI & Controls1
Monitoring
Gears
FY 2022
$2.6B
$2.4B
$0.5B
$1.0B
$0.8B
$0.6B
Revenues
HORIZONTAL
Climate Technology Solutions
GROWTH AREAS
IET Digital
GAS TECHNOLOGY
New Reporting Structure
INDUSTRIAL TECHNOLOGY
Gas Technology
Gas Technology
Equipment (GTE)
Services (GTS)
Product Line
GTE + Pumps - CTS
GTS - CTS
Adjustments:
1. Nexus Controls sold to GE in April 2023 Note: PSI - Precision Sensors & Instrumentation
Climate Technology Solutions (CTS)
CTS will be reported on a standalone basis
Industrial Solutions
IET Digital + Condition
Monitoring + PSI - CTS
Industrial Products
Valves & Gears + Inspection - CTS
IET PORTFOLIO OVERVIEW
New IET Portfolio Overview
Industrial & Energy Technology Reporting Segment- Fiscal Year 2022 Revenue
GAS TECHNOLOGYINDUSTRIAL TECHNOLOGY
Gas Technology
Gas Technology Services
Climate Technology
Industrial Solutions
Industrial Products
Equipment (GTE)
(GTS)
Solutions (CTS)
$2.6B
$2.4B
$0.1B
$1.1B1
$1.7B
World leading
Structural growth driven by
CO2 & H2 compression &
Delivering recurring value in
Increasing focus on
turbomachinery franchise
increasing installed base
turbine expertise
a digital ecosystem
industrial end markets
•
LNG
•
Contractual Service Agreements
• CCUS
•
Condition Monitoring
• Valves
•
On & Offshore Production
•
Transactional
• Hydrogen
•
Asset Performance Management
• Gears
•
Downstream
•
Upgrades
• Clean Power
•
Process Optimization
• Inspection
•
Other Industrial Applications
• Geothermal
•
Sensors & Instrumentation
• Emissions Abatement
1.5-1.55
CTS
Gas Tech -
Upstream O&G
1.4
1.3
Equipment
Downstream O&G
1%
17%
33%
13%
Industrial Solutions
Industrial
14%
$7.9B1
$7.9B1
12%
Gas Tech -
LNG / Midstream
Power
5%
Services
Indsutrial Products
O&G
31%
51%
Renewables & Other
21%
FY21
FY22
FY23E
2%
IET EBITDA2, $B
Product Line
FY22 Revenue Split
End Market
Increased CTS transparency … Integrating APM capabilities … Driving margin improvement through simplification
- Includes Nexus Controls which was sold to GE in April 2023 - 2022 Revenue of $208M
- EBITDA is a non-GAAP measure - see appendix for GAAP to non-GAAP reconciliations
IET RECAST
IET reconciliations
- Reporting Segment
- Nexus Controls sold to GE in April 2023.
IET RECAST
IET reconciliations
- Reporting Segment
- Nexus Controls sold to GE in April 2023.
