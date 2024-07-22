Druck's PACE Tallis Transfer Standard Calibrator and DPI610E Aero can reduce Ground Test Instrumentation downtime from weeks to just 30 minutes

LEICESTER, U.K. - July 22, 2024 - Baker Hughes, an energy technology company, announced Monday the launch of two new Druck calibration solutions designed to drive efficiency and performance across aviation ground test instrumentation.

Responding to the aviation sector's push for greater productivity, Baker Hughes' new Druck technologies will improve turn-around-times across mandatory pre-flight aircraft maintenance checks and eliminate the need for third-party calibration of Air Data Test Sets (ADTS), also known as pitot static tests, used to simulate and verify aircraft airspeed, rate of climb and altitude.

Pitot static test systems are often sent to external calibration labs every 12-18 months to ensure they continue to provide maintenance crews with accurate and reliable speed and altitude validations. As a result, the test system is out of service for days and often weeks. The Druck PACE Tallis transfer standard calibrator, which leverages Druck's proprietary TERPS (Trench-Etched Resonant Pressure Sensor) technology, enables customers to carry out pitot static calibration in house, even on the hangar floor, in less than 30 minutes and eliminates the need for using a calibration primary standard. By adopting PACE Tallis, customers benefit from industry-leading accuracy, precision and long-term stability in a portable, digital device, enabling significant time savings, operational improvements and cost-savings.

In support of helping operators improve aircraft maintenance turn-around-times, Baker Hughes has also launched the Druck DPI610E Aero, a handheld portable calibration device and the latest evolution in a product line series widely known as "the Druck," which was first released in 1984. Designed specifically to identify pressure leaks reliably and accurately in pitot static systems within minutes, the Druck DPI610E Aero enables operators to prioritize their ADTS technology on more complex testing, saving time and resources.

Baker Hughes' Druck aerospace solutions, including the PACE Tallis and DPI610E Aero, as well as its Waygate Technologies non-destructive testing and inspection solutions for aviation will be on display at the Farnborough International Airshow (booth 4138, Hall 4) in the UK (July 22-26). With some 500,000 sensors already in operation to help control aircraft flight direction, fuel systems, hydraulics, cabin air pressure, the oiling system for the engine and many other applications, Baker Hughes' Druck product line is a leading provider of pressure measurement technology in the aerospace sector. Read more information about the Druck aerospace portfolio here.

About Baker Hughes:

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ: BKR) is an energy technology company that provides solutions to energy and industrial customers worldwide. Built on a century of experience and conducting business in over 120 countries, our innovative technologies and services are taking energy forward - making it safer, cleaner and more efficient for people and the planet. Visit us at bakerhughes.com.

About Druck:

Druck, a Baker Hughes business, designs, develops and manufactures high quality pressure measurement technology and instrumentation. With more than 50 years of experience, our pressure sensors and test and calibration instrumentation provide customers with advanced levels of accuracy, reliability and stability, enabling safer, more efficient operations. Baker Hughes Druck technology is trusted by customers in critical applications across many industries including aerospace, automotive, semiconductor, oil and gas, power generation, meteorology and hydrology. Druck is part of the Industrial & Energy Technology (IET) business segment of Baker Hughes. druck.com I Druck LinkedIn.

For more information, please contact:

Media Relations

Niall Dowds

Senior Communications Leader

+44 (0) 7900 977777

niall.dowds@bakerhughes.com