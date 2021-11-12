Baker Hughes JewelSuite Applications Now Available in the Microsoft Azure Marketplace

Microsoft Azure customers worldwide now gain access to Baker Hughes JewelSuite applications, taking advantage of the scalability, reliability, and agility of Azure to drive application development and shape business strategies.

HOUSTON - November 1 2, 2021 - Baker Hughes, an energy technology company, today announced the availability of JewelSuiteTM applications in the Microsoft Azure Marketplace, an online store providing applications and services for use on Azure. Baker Hughes customers can now take advantage of the productive and trusted Azure cloud platform, with streamlined deployment and management.

This new offering provides Baker Hughes customers immediate access to Baker Hughes integrated field development and well construction applications via a freemium model. There will be tiered service plans for more complex application modules, starting with geomechanics and reservoir stimulation today and expanding into areas including geothermal and drilling engineering in the future. The JewelSuite Subsurface Modeling application lets users quickly create precise geological models that can be updated and modified easily with new well information or alternative geological scenarios to optimize field development plans and drive greater production. JewelSuite is currently used by more than 30 customers, including Shell.

Unlike other cloud-based applications that lock users into a vendor's specific software solution, JewelSuite in Azure Marketplace is hosted on the customer's subscription to Azure and interoperates with their own data management and technical software infrastructure to connect subsurface data to JewelSuite applications. It also allows the customer to lower software licensing and support costs up to 30%.

"JewelSuite, available on Microsoft Azure Marketplace, is backed not only by the combined expertise of Baker Hughes and Microsoft, but also by its long history of co-development and practical use by Shell," said Shan Jegatheeswaran, senior vice president of digital for Oilfield Services at Baker Hughes. "With this ability, JewelSuite is now a truly differentiated digital offering for our customers and delivers a functional experience in a flexible and cost-effective manner for our customers. This milestone is another strong example of our strategy to digitally transform upstream operations with more efficient, productive, predictive and smarter outcomes."

"Shell has been part of JewelSuite development for more than a decade," said Sarah Bell, general manager of subsurface modelling technology at Shell. "JewelSuite has differentiating capabilities for a more effective decision-making process incorporating subsurface uncertainty, which we are using to deliver on our operational goals and to progress our digital ambitions. We are excited to have other users experience its capabilities on the Microsoft Azure Marketplace."

"Our partnership with Baker Hughes on their strategy to digitally transform their upstream operations and develop new digital solutions and services will help accelerate the energy transition. The launch of JewelSuite on Microsoft Azure is an important step in that journey," said Darryl Willis, corporate vice president, Energy and Sustainability Industry, Microsoft.

The Azure Marketplace is an online market for buying and selling cloud solutions certified to run on Azure. The Azure Marketplace helps connect companies seeking innovative, cloud-based solutions with partners who have developed solutions that are ready to use.

