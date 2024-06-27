• New gas, flow and moisture sensor technologies offer advanced levels of accuracy, reliability and durability across a wide range of applications

• Sensor technologies will drive productivity in hydrogen and other applications across energy and industrial sectors

HOUSTON and LONDON - June 27, 2024 - Baker Hughes, an energy technology company, announced Thursday the launch of three gas, flow and moisture measurement sensor technologies designed to improve safety performance and drive productivity in hydrogen and other applications across energy and industrial sectors.

Building on the drive for greater levels of accuracy across critical measurements and designed to offer long-term stability in harsh environments, Baker Hughes' three new Panametrics solutions offer advanced levels of accuracy, reliability and durability.

XMTCpro : With electrolyzer production increasing and manufacturers driving improved safety performance to ensure hydrogen and oxygen concentrations are below explosive limits, the XMTCpro provides customers with advanced levels of reliability and accuracy when monitoring gas concentration. Featuring real-time error detection and enhanced signal measurement for fast response in a thermal conductivity-based binary gas analyzer, the Safety Integrity Level (SIL)-certified XMTCpro is contamination-resistant by design, requiring minimal maintenance. This makes it ideal for widescale adoption across harsh-environment, industrial applications.

: With electrolyzer production increasing and manufacturers driving improved safety performance to ensure hydrogen and oxygen concentrations are below explosive limits, the XMTCpro provides customers with advanced levels of reliability and accuracy when monitoring gas concentration. Featuring real-time error detection and enhanced signal measurement for fast response in a thermal conductivity-based binary gas analyzer, the Safety Integrity Level (SIL)-certified XMTCpro is contamination-resistant by design, requiring minimal maintenance. This makes it ideal for widescale adoption across harsh-environment, industrial applications. HygroPro XP : Designed to protect customers from the product quality related impact of the presence of trace moisture across oil and gas and industrial applications, the HygroPro XP can quickly and accurately measure moisture in gases and hydrocarbon liquids across a wide dew point range. This loop-powered transmitter features a compact explosion-proof enclosure, live temperature and pressure sensors and HART communication enabling connection between intelligent field instruments. The HygroPro XP can be used across hydrogen transportation, storage, end use and production applications, including accurately measuring trace moisture in electrolyzer production.

: Designed to protect customers from the product quality related impact of the presence of trace moisture across oil and gas and industrial applications, the HygroPro XP can quickly and accurately measure moisture in gases and hydrocarbon liquids across a wide dew point range. This loop-powered transmitter features a compact explosion-proof enclosure, live temperature and pressure sensors and HART communication enabling connection between intelligent field instruments. The HygroPro XP can be used across hydrogen transportation, storage, end use and production applications, including accurately measuring trace moisture in electrolyzer production. T5MAX Transducer : With energy and industrial sectors driving greater pipeline efficiency and productivity, the T5MAX Transducer's enhanced signal strength (four times stronger than the T5 Transducer) enables a step change in ultrasonic flow meter performance across challenging gas flow measurement applications, including hydrogen. In low-flow rate applications, where accurate measurements are difficult to capture, the stronger signal provides customers with a longer flow path length, and therefore greater accuracy. Customers following the World Bank GFMR global gas flaring guidelines are already placing advance orders to adhere to zero routine flaring standards, resulting in extremely low flow rates.

Baker Hughes' new measurement sensor technologies can be deployed by customers in sectors including hydrogen, oil & gas, metals, chemicals, biogas, power generation, CCUS and others.

Baker Hughes' advanced technologies and solutions serve the entire hydrogen value chain, from production to transportation and utilization. The company's portfolio includes advanced compressors, gas turbines, valves, centrifugal pumps, non-metallic pipes, hydrogen sensors, monitoring and diagnostics including inspection solutions for hydrogen embrittlement in production and storage, as well as clean power solutions to produce power with hydrogen and hydrogen blends.

About Baker Hughes:

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ: BKR) is an energy technology company that provides solutions to energy and industrial customers worldwide. Built on a century of experience and conducting business in over 120 countries, our innovative technologies and services are taking energy forward - making it safer, cleaner and more efficient for people and the planet. Visit us at bakerhughes.com.

About Panametrics:

Panametrics, a Baker Hughes business, delivers analyzer systems for measuring moisture, oxygen, and hydrogen; and measurement systems for liquid, steam, and gas flow. With more than 60 years of experience, our measurement solutions and innovative flare emissions management systems enable customers to drive improved efficiency, safety and support carbon reduction targets. Panametrics' technologies are trusted by customers across critical industries including oil and gas, energy, healthcare, water and wastewater, chemical processing and food and beverage. Panametrics is part of the Industrial & Energy Technology segment of Baker Hughes (NASDAQ: BKR) Panametrics.com Panametrics LinkedIn



