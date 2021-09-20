Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Baker Hughes Company
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BKR   US05722G1004

BAKER HUGHES COMPANY

(BKR)
  Report
23.94 USD   -1.85%
03:12aBAKER HUGHES : Lytt and Baker Hughes Announce Joint...
PU
03:01aOil down on stronger greenback, rising U.S. rig count
RE
12:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
Baker Hughes : Lytt and Baker Hughes Announce Joint...

09/20/2021 | 03:12am EDT
  • Joint collaboration offers an end-to-end hardware and software solution to optimize oil and gas well performance and productivity
  • Joint collaboration will also pursue technology applications to enhance geothermal and CCUS developments to advance energy transition

HOUSTON and LONDONSept. 20, 2021LYTT, a provider of real-time, sensor-enabled software and analytics, has announced a new collaboration with leading energy technology company Baker Hughes. The collaboration agreement creates a new offering for customers by combining LYTT's fiber optic data analytics and cloud-based software with Baker Hughes' completions and well intervention hardware and service expertise.

The joint customer offering will help accelerate the digital transformation of the oil and gas sector by applying distributed sensor networks within the wellbore, producing actionable insights that optimize production from oil and gas fields. Digitization further enables remotely monitored operations that can reduce health, safety, and environmental risks.

The collaboration agreement also has transferable digital applications to other areas. While LYTT's collaboration with Baker Hughes will focus initially on servicing oil and gas markets, the team expects to extend enhanced technology solutions to customers for steam-assisted gravity drainage (SAGD), geothermal, and carbon capture, utilization and storage (CCUS).

'LYTT supports energy leaders in accelerating and reducing risk on their net-zero strategies through better use of data,' said Tommy Langnes, co-founder and chief business development officer at LYTT. 'Oil and energy companies know they need to transform to meet their challenges both now and in the future, and LYTT supports their ambitions by bridging the data gap and arming energy companies with critical insights to drive an operational step change. Our collaboration with Baker Hughes is an opportunity for both parties and for the energy sector to accelerate their digital journeys.'

'Baker Hughes' collaboration with LYTT further strengthens our existing digital capabilities to transform customers' operations by increasing the productivity, performance, and longevity of their oil and gas assets,' said Jim Sessions, vice president of completions and well interventions for Oilfield Services at Baker Hughes. 'We formed this collaboration with LYTT because of its unique capability to integrate its software technology with our hardware and services to accelerate our customers' digital transformation journeys.'

About LYTT:

LYTT offers proprietary algorithm-enabled monitoring solutions, using Distributed Fiber Optic Sensing (DFOS) and other time-series data, to the oil & energy industry and beyond. Acoustic, temperature and pressure data captured by fiber-optic cables several kilometers into the subsurface are being transformed into multiple value-driven wells and reservoir performance applications. You can read more about LYTT here: https://www.lytt.com/

About Baker Hughes:

Baker Hughes (NYSE: BKR) is an energy technology company that provides solutions for energy and industrial customers worldwide. Built on a century of experience and with operations in over 120 countries, our innovative technologies and services are taking energy forward - making it safer, cleaner and more efficient for people and the planet. Visit us at www.bakerhughes.com

###

Baker Hughes Media Contact:

John A. Barnes

John.Barnes@BakerHughes.com

+1 832-206-0841

Disclaimer

Baker Hughes Company published this content on 20 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 September 2021 07:11:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 21 022 M - -
Net income 2021 -29,2 M - -
Net Debt 2021 3 027 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -391x
Yield 2021 3,00%
Capitalization 19 834 M 19 834 M -
EV / Sales 2021 1,09x
EV / Sales 2022 1,00x
Nbr of Employees 54 000
Free-Float 76,0%
Chart BAKER HUGHES COMPANY
Duration : Period :
Baker Hughes Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BAKER HUGHES COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 28
Last Close Price 23,94 $
Average target price 28,78 $
Spread / Average Target 20,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Lorenzo Simonelli Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Brian Worrell Chief Financial Officer
Jennifer Hartsock Chief Information Officer
Uwem Ukpong Executive Vice President-Global Operations
Gregory D. Brenneman Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BAKER HUGHES COMPANY14.82%19 834
SCHLUMBERGER LIMITED29.68%39 590
HALLIBURTON COMPANY7.25%18 050
NOV INC.-2.48%5 232
CNOOC ENERGY TECHNOLOGY & SERVICES LIMITED34.31%5 046
DIALOG GROUP BERHAD-28.12%3 354