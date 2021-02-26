Log in
BAKER HUGHES COMPANY    BKR

BAKER HUGHES COMPANY

(BKR)
Baker Hughes : Says It Faces Sanctions-Related SEC Probe

02/26/2021 | 02:11pm EST
By Mengqi Sun

Baker Hughes Co. has disclosed that the Securities and Exchange Commission is conducting an investigation into the energy company's role in projects affected by U.S. sanctions.

The Houston-based company said it was notified in December that the regulator is conducting a formal investigation related to the company's books and records and internal controls concerning sales of products and services in projects affected by U.S. economic sanctions, according to the company's 2020 report filed to the SEC on Thursday.

Baker Hughes said in the filing that it is cooperating with the SEC investigation. The company also has launched its own review of internal controls and compliance with U.S. sanctions requirements, with the help of external legal counsel, according to the regulatory filing.

A company spokesman declined to comment.

Baker Hughes said the SEC investigation and its internal review are ongoing and couldn't predict the timing, outcome or impact of the investigation, according to the filing. The company said in the filing that it maintains a comprehensive global ethics and compliance program, including internal policies and procedures to prevent, detect and respond to possible violations related to economic sanctions and an independent compliance team.

Write to Mengqi Sun at mengqi.sun@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-26-21 1411ET

Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 20 550 M - -
Net income 2020 -13 135 M - -
Net Debt 2020 3 639 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -1,53x
Yield 2020 2,98%
Capitalization 17 845 M 17 845 M -
EV / Sales 2020 1,05x
EV / Sales 2021 1,02x
Nbr of Employees 58 000
Free-Float 65,8%
Chart BAKER HUGHES COMPANY
Duration : Period :
Baker Hughes Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BAKER HUGHES COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 26
Average target price 26,68 $
Last Close Price 24,48 $
Spread / Highest target 59,3%
Spread / Average Target 9,00%
Spread / Lowest Target -28,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Lorenzo Simonelli Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Brian Worrell Chief Financial Officer
Jennifer Hartsock Chief Information Officer
Uwem Ukpong Executive Vice President-Global Operations
Gregory D. Brenneman Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BAKER HUGHES COMPANY17.41%17 719
SCHLUMBERGER LIMITED27.85%39 026
HALLIBURTON COMPANY15.50%19 399
NOV INC.9.98%5 862
DIALOG GROUP-6.38%4 495
ANTERO MIDSTREAM CORPORATION14.40%4 206
