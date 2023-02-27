Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Baker Hughes Company
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BKR   US05722G1004

BAKER HUGHES COMPANY

(BKR)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  09:32:23 2023-02-27 am EST
30.40 USD   +0.07%
09:17aBaker Hughes : Signs Strategic Collaboration Agreement with Amazon Web Services, Inc…
PU
02/24US Oil Rig Count Decreases by Seven This Week, Baker Hughes Says
MT
02/24U.S. drillers cut the most oil and gas rigs in a month since June 2020 - Baker Hughes   
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Baker Hughes : Signs Strategic Collaboration Agreement with Amazon Web Services, Inc…

02/27/2023 | 09:17am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

· Collaboration combines AWS capabilities and Baker Hughes expertise for automated field production· Leucipa enables scalable, automated oil and gas production with data

HOUSTON - Feb. 27, 2023 - Baker Hughes, an energy technology company, signed a strategic collaboration agreement with Amazon Web Services, Inc. (AWS) to develop, market and sell the cloud-based Leucipa automated field production solution. The initial phase of the solution was introduced at the 2023 Baker Hughes Annual Meeting.

The collaboration leverages AWS services such as advanced analytics and Baker Hughes' expertise in the oil and gas industry to create an automated field production solution designed to allow operators to manage field production. By automating field production, the Leucipa solution improves performance and energy efficiency, which will reduce emissions. The Leucipa solution also minimizes health and safety exposure by reducing trips to the field. AWS is Baker Hughes' preferred and recommended cloud provider for the Leucipa automated field production solution.

"Our collaboration with AWS reflects our position as a leading energy technology company, as well as our commitment to working with industry leaders to deliver innovative solutions," said Maria Claudia Borras, executive vice president of Oilfield Services and Equipment at Baker Hughes. "The Leucipa field production solution is an automated field production solution that sets a new standard in the industry through its automation and scalability, helping our customers deliver on their production targets and reduce emissions."

The Leucipa automated field production solution will enable oil and gas operators to address the industry's increasing demand for scalable, automated approaches to increasing production, improving energy efficiency and reducing emissions. The collaboration with AWS allows Baker Hughes to deliver a leading data-driven solution for its customers.

"Through this collaboration, we will help transform oil and gas production operations by combining the domain expertise of Baker Hughes with the most comprehensive set of cloud services in the world from AWS," said Howard Gefen, general manager, Energy & Utilities, AWS. "By enabling automated and proactive management of field production operations, the Leucipa automated field production solution will help operators extract maximum value from existing resources, while reducing operational downtime and enhancing overall well performance."

Baker Hughes and AWS will continue to collaborate to add new capabilities to the Leucipa automated field production. For more information, visit bakerhughes.com/Leucipa.

About Baker Hughes

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ: BKR) is an energy technology company that provides solutions to energy and industrial customers worldwide. Built on a century of experience and conducting business in over 120 countries, our innovative technologies and services are taking energy forward - making it safer, cleaner and more efficient for people and the planet. Visit us at bakerhughes.com.

For more information, please contact:

Media Relations

Victoria Ingalls

+1-346-269-5764

Victoria.ingalls@bakerhughes.com

Attachments

Disclaimer

Baker Hughes Company published this content on 27 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 February 2023 14:16:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about BAKER HUGHES COMPANY
09:17aBaker Hughes : Signs Strategic Collaboration Agreement with Amazon Web Services, Inc&helli..
PU
02/24US Oil Rig Count Decreases by Seven This Week, Baker Hughes Says
MT
02/24U.S. drillers cut the most oil and gas rigs in a month since June 2020 - Baker Hughes  ..
RE
02/24Us gas rig count down 9 in feb, in biggest monthly drop since ap…
RE
02/24Us drillers cut oil and natgas rigs for third month in a row - b…
RE
02/24Us drillers cut oil and gas rigs for second week in a row - bake…
RE
02/24Fresh Inflation Data Awaited as Exchange-Traded Funds, Equity Futures Fall Premarket Fr..
MT
02/24US Futures Trend Lower Pre-Bell Ahead of Pending Inflation Report; Asia Choppy, Europe ..
MT
02/24Pending Inflation Report Quells Wall Street Pre-Bell; Europe Higher, Asia Down
MT
02/23US Economic Calendar for Friday
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on BAKER HUGHES COMPANY
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 24 996 M - -
Net income 2023 1 575 M - -
Net Debt 2023 3 686 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 19,1x
Yield 2023 2,50%
Capitalization 30 721 M 30 721 M -
EV / Sales 2023 1,38x
EV / Sales 2024 1,22x
Nbr of Employees 55 000
Free-Float 98,9%
Chart BAKER HUGHES COMPANY
Duration : Period :
Baker Hughes Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BAKER HUGHES COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 26
Last Close Price 30,38 $
Average target price 36,48 $
Spread / Average Target 20,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Lorenzo Simonelli Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Nancy K. Buese Chief Financial Officer
Jeff Fleece Chief Information Officer
Gregory D. Brenneman Independent Director
Lynn Laverty Elsenhans Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BAKER HUGHES COMPANY2.88%30 721
SCHLUMBERGER LIMITED0.86%76 976
HALLIBURTON COMPANY-6.00%33 443
NOV INC.3.64%8 505
TECHNIPFMC PLC24.86%6 730
CNOOC ENERGY TECHNOLOGY & SERVICES LIMITED13.54%4 779