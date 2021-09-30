Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nyse
  Baker Hughes Company
  News
  Summary
    BKR   US05722G1004

BAKER HUGHES COMPANY

(BKR)
Baker Hughes : Vine Energy Deploys Baker Hughes's Advanced...

09/30/2021 | 09:12am EDT
  • Pilot test of Baker Hughes's ProductionLink™ Edgeartificial lift solution showed it can significantly decrease well unloading events and associated methane emissions
  • Advanced analytics developed by Baker Hughes's Global Innovation Centers demonstrate continual innovation for commercial applications

HOUSTON and PLANO, Texas- Sept. 28, 2021 - Natural gas producer Vine Energyhas signed a contract with global energy technology company Baker Hughesto deploy its artificial lift solution, ProductionLinkTM Edge, across 100 natural gas wells in Louisiana's Haynesville Shale. The automation solution uses advanced analytics and "smart" edge technology to boost production and reduce associated methane emissions from oil and gas wells.

Throughout typical well operations, water can periodically seep into the wellbore, blocking oil or gas from coming to the surface and stopping the well from producing. To restart production, a technician must remove the water, or "unload" the well, resulting in methane venting. Reducing the requirement for water unloading events curtails associated emissions.

During a three-month joint pilot project in Haynesville Shale using the artificial lift solution across 10 wells, Vine's gas production increased by 5% and well unloading events decreased by 94%.

ProductionLink™ Edge is an intelligent industrial internet of things (IIoT) controller device installed at producing wells, providing a secure, flexible and cloud-based edge computing platform that continuously collects and analyzes data to automate artificial lift well site operations. The edge solution is part of Baker Hughes's broader ProductionLink™ remote monitoring and production optimization platform.

"This technology leverages existing field hardware to increase production and reduce unloading events,"said David Elkin, SVP and chief operating officer of Vine Energy. "It analyzes well pressures and flow rates in real time, so we can automatically open and close wells efficiently to optimize production. It mitigates the need for manual unloads, which is a source of methane emissions."

Dave Dillon, vice president, Artificial Lift Systems at Baker Hughes said, "The Environmental Protection Agency estimates manual unloads of water in oil and gas producing wells are the seventh largest source of greenhouse gas emissionsgenerated in onshore oil and gas operations. Our ProductionLink™ Edge solution is another example of how we are using digital technologies to transform our core businesses to increase production and reduce emissions from customers' operations."

The ProductionLink™ Edge solution was developed jointly by the Baker Hughes Artificial Lift Systems group and the company's Global Innovation Centers, which are connected to 17 research and development facilities dedicated to energy and industrial innovation. With more than 200 engineers and scientists, the Global Innovation Centers explore and develop technologies to accelerate Baker Hughes's deployment of digital technologies to increase production and reduce emissions. Edge solutions are one notable research area, including intelligent controls for artificial lift solutions and surface facilities.

A case study on the Haynesville pilot program was presented at the Society of Petroleum Engineers Annual Technical Conference and Exhibition in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Sept. 21-23, 2021.

About Vine Energy Inc.

Vine Energy Inc., based in Plano, Texas, is an energy company focused on the development of natural gas properties in the stacked Haynesville and Mid-Bossier shales in the Haynesville Basin of Northwest Louisiana. The Company is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "VEI."

About Baker Hughes

Baker Hughes (NYSE: BKR) is an energy technology company that provides solutions for energy and industrial customers worldwide. Built on a century of experience and with operations in over 120 countries, our innovative technologies and services are taking energy forward - making it safer, cleaner and more efficient for people and the planet. Visit us at bakerhughes.com.

###

For more information, please contact:

Media Relations

Vine Energy Investor/Media Relations

David Erdman

(469) 605-2480

David.Erdman@VineEnergy.com

Baker Hughes Media Relations:

John A. Barnes

(832) 206-0841

John.Barnes@bakerhughes.com

Disclaimer

Baker Hughes Company published this content on 30 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 September 2021 13:11:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
