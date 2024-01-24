Baker Hughes: adjusted EPS up 34% in Q4

Baker Hughes announces sales of $6.83 billion for Q4 2023, up 16% on the same period a year earlier.



Adjusted EBITDA was $1091 million, up 15%, while adjusted net income was $511 million, up 34% year-on-year, giving adjusted EPS of $0.51 (+34%).



'As our strong 2023 results show, Baker Hughes is on track to become a leaner, more efficient energy technology company. We continue to carefully execute our plan to significantly increase our margins', said Lorenzo Simonelli, Chief Executive Officer of Baker Hughes.



