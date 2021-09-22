Log in
BAKER HUGHES : and SABIC sign Strategic Framework...
PU
01:36aADNOC boosts size of drilling unit IPO to $1.1 billion
RE
BAKER HUGHES : Lytt and Baker Hughes Announce Joint...
PU
Baker Hughes : and SABIC sign Strategic Framework...

09/22/2021 | 02:12am EDT
  • Five-year agreement to deliver condition monitoring and machine health protection solutions across SABIC sites in Saudi Arabia
  • Alliance drives enhanced asset reliability solutions and builds local capabilities with in-country support

Saudi Arabia, RIYADH - Sept. 22, 2021 - Bently Nevada, a Baker Hughes business, and Saudi Basic Industries Corporation (SABIC), have announced a strategic framework alliance agreement for the supply of asset performance management services. This five-year alliance includes the delivery of Bently Nevada's plant-wide condition monitoring and machine asset protection services across 1,200+ assets at 16+ SABIC sites in Saudi Arabia.

Bently Nevada provides critical plant-wide asset health monitoring, analytics and data protection for industrial customers worldwide. The alliance with SABIC will deliver localized maintenance, support, and more streamlined, assured access to Bently Nevada's full suite of hardware, software and services, including the System 1platform. With more than 10,000 installations in over 90 countries, System 1 is a key enabler of digital transformation for industry and delivers operational efficiencies, extends asset lifecycles, and reduces non-productive downtime.

"This is a great example of the value this strategic collaboration brings for both parties, driving cost optimization and manufacturing excellence," said Abdullah Al Garni, SABIC's Vice President, Global Procurement Services. "Our affiliates can utilize Bently Nevada's strong track record in the domain of condition monitoring which will help boost SABIC's asset management strategy while delivering local support, and knowledge transfer to our staff".

"This alliance ensures SABIC will benefit from local in-country support and timely access to critical industrial asset performance management solutions to drive reliable, efficient operations," said Ed J. Boufarah, vice president of Bently Nevada. "Baker Hughes continues to invest for growth and we are committed to developing the latest technologies and delivering deep domain expertise that will help SABIC strategically manage its assets".

Work under the alliance will begin in October 2021, and will be implemented by local talent to enrich knowledge and expertise locally.

###

About Baker Hughes

Baker Hughes (NYSE: BKR) is an energy technology company that provides solutions for energy and industrial customers worldwide. Built on a century of experience and with operations in over 120 countries, our innovative technologies and services are taking energy forward - making it safer, cleaner and more efficient for people and the planet. Visit us at bakerhughes.com.

ABOUT SABIC

SABIC is a global diversified chemicals company, headquartered in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. It manufactures on a global scale in the Americas, Europe, Middle East and Asia Pacific, making distinctly different kinds of products: chemicals, commodity and high performance plastics, agri-nutrients and metals.

SABIC supports its customers by identifying and developing opportunities in key end-use applications such as construction, medical devices, packaging, agri-nutrients, electrical and electronics, transportation and clean energy. Production in 2020 was 60.8 million metric tons.

The company has more than 32,000 employees worldwide and operates in around 50 countries. Fostering innovation and a spirit of ingenuity, SABIC has 9,946 global patent filings, and has significant research resources with innovation hubs in five key geographies - USA, Europe, Middle East, South Asia and North Asia.

Disclaimer

Baker Hughes Company published this content on 22 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 September 2021 06:11:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
